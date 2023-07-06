Mizzou in NBA Summer League: Updates, News, and Notes

In Day 2 of the NBA Summer League, former Mizzou Tigers D’Moi Hodge and Dru Smith were both in action on Wednesday night from the California Classic.

In a 109-99 loss against the Spurs, Hodge logged 18:27 and scored eight points with two rebounds and one block.

Hodge’s first three pointer of the game gave the Lakers their first lead of the game, 25-23 with 2:13 remaining in the 1st quarter. Highlights from ABC17’s Chanel Porter:

Former #Mizzou guard D'Moi Hodge and the Lakers fell to the Spurs 109-99 tonight in Summer League



Hodge: 8 points, one block, two rebounds ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zqa8ytNVun — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) July 6, 2023

Up next for Hodge and the Lakers: Friday night against the Warriors in Las Vegas (10:00 p.m. CST on ESPN)

Meanwhile, Dru Smith got the start for the Miami Heat in a 95-83 loss to the Kings. In 21:13 of playing time, Smith scored nine points with one rebound, two assists, and three steals.

Up next for Smith and the Heat: Saturday afternoon against the Celtics (2:00 p.m. CST on NBATV).

On Saturday night, 1st-round draft pick Kobe Brown will make his Clippers Summer League debut against the Jazz (9:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2).

The Athletic’s Law Murray had tons of great coverage on Kobe from Wednesday’s media session.

Xavier Moon and Jason Preston have praised Kobe’s high energy:

Xavier Moon adds that rookies Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller have brought high energy, and that being a leader for the team this summer is a part of Moon playing the game the right way.



Moon: "Getting these guys to understand that is a part of me playing the game the right way." pic.twitter.com/eI4fp3i0A0 — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 5, 2023

Jason Preston praised Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller for being positive, high energy players, noting their years in college before becoming pros. Preston also looking forward to playing with Moussa Diabaté while noting how summer Clips can overcome lack of size. pic.twitter.com/EqoZwMOyE0 — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 5, 2023

Video clip of Kobe from practice:

Clippers pre practice



Brodric Thomas and Jordan Miller + Kobe Brown and Xavier Moon pic.twitter.com/OD4BsawuAg — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 5, 2023

In his press conference, Brown stated that he would like to emulate his game as a Draymond Green type player:

Kobe Brown realized at an early age that he wasn't going to be a Kobe Bryant sized player. He is looking to embrace his own path, but cites Draymond Green as an influence and player to emulate at 6'7" pic.twitter.com/qSHsNzCCdo — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 5, 2023

Brown will be wearing No. 21 in the Summer League to honor his mentor Kelly McCarty. He also had connections with Clippers SG Terance Mann — who was also coached under Dennis Gates and Charlton Young at Florida State.

Kobe Brown says that he's wearing #21 to pay homage to mentor @kelly_mccarty21, says that he has connected with T Mann after playing for Dennis Gates, and discusses approach pic.twitter.com/AsuPCqhafi — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 5, 2023

According to Dahntay Jones (Clippers Summer League coach) — look for Kobe Brown to be playing at the power forward and center positions.

Dahntay Jones says that Kobe Brown will be asked to play at power forward and at center this summer pic.twitter.com/eshCscY6WJ — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 5, 2023

And if you need a refresher, here’s the full schedule featuring the former Mizzou Tigers that are playing in the NBA Summer League:

Best of luck to all the former Tigers participating in the @NBA Summer League this month!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/TqJdaLsSYV — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 3, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Mizzou Frozen Pizza — featuring Hopper, Rakestraw, and KAD!

From new Mizzou Football commit James Madison II! He’s good at this social media stuff.

bizness per usual , need more #prezedintialcabinet pic.twitter.com/w26nA8KluG — James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) July 5, 2023

Get to know Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s Abbey Schreacke!

From Quincy to CoMo



Get to know @AbbeySchreacke pic.twitter.com/RzHsP3JCvo — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 5, 2023

Spinin' around like a ballerina on the basketball court pic.twitter.com/xnsvSJahsa — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 5, 2023

A big congrats to Mizzou Broadcast Journalism Alum and ESPN reporter, Jalyn Johnson, who was honored with a Young Alumni award from Mizzou!

Jalyn signed her contract with ESPN as one of the youngest on-air talents ever hired, making her on-air debut as the sideline reporter for the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament. Please join us in congratulating this Mizzou R.A.H. award recipient! pic.twitter.com/5Mpf6AuiX2 — Mizzou Alumni (@MizzouAlumni) July 5, 2023

Coaching staff announcements: Mizzou Gymnastics announced Jackie Terpak as an assistant coach — she worked at Arkansas last year as a volunteer assistant coach and choreographer, and women’s soccer announced Taylor Culp as their assistant coach.

We got a good one!!!



Could not be more excited to add Jackie Terpak as an assistant coach! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/FdL0bdrYBT — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) July 5, 2023

Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

We call this drill “Ruin the Grass” because we emphasize aggressively pounding the ball w/ every dribble as if attempting to ruin each individual blade. Added difficulty, players partner up & must pass the ball one-handed when partner raises their hands. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/CM5JbwSRH0 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) July 6, 2023