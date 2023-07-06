 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou in NBA Summer League: Updates, News, and Notes

Mizzou Links for Thursday, July 6

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

In Day 2 of the NBA Summer League, former Mizzou Tigers D’Moi Hodge and Dru Smith were both in action on Wednesday night from the California Classic.

In a 109-99 loss against the Spurs, Hodge logged 18:27 and scored eight points with two rebounds and one block.

Hodge’s first three pointer of the game gave the Lakers their first lead of the game, 25-23 with 2:13 remaining in the 1st quarter. Highlights from ABC17’s Chanel Porter:

Up next for Hodge and the Lakers: Friday night against the Warriors in Las Vegas (10:00 p.m. CST on ESPN)

Meanwhile, Dru Smith got the start for the Miami Heat in a 95-83 loss to the Kings. In 21:13 of playing time, Smith scored nine points with one rebound, two assists, and three steals.

Up next for Smith and the Heat: Saturday afternoon against the Celtics (2:00 p.m. CST on NBATV).

On Saturday night, 1st-round draft pick Kobe Brown will make his Clippers Summer League debut against the Jazz (9:00 p.m. CST on ESPN2).

The Athletic’s Law Murray had tons of great coverage on Kobe from Wednesday’s media session.

Xavier Moon and Jason Preston have praised Kobe’s high energy:

Video clip of Kobe from practice:

In his press conference, Brown stated that he would like to emulate his game as a Draymond Green type player:

Brown will be wearing No. 21 in the Summer League to honor his mentor Kelly McCarty. He also had connections with Clippers SG Terance Mann — who was also coached under Dennis Gates and Charlton Young at Florida State.

According to Dahntay Jones (Clippers Summer League coach) — look for Kobe Brown to be playing at the power forward and center positions.

And if you need a refresher, here’s the full schedule featuring the former Mizzou Tigers that are playing in the NBA Summer League:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Mizzou Frozen Pizza — featuring Hopper, Rakestraw, and KAD!
  • From new Mizzou Football commit James Madison II! He’s good at this social media stuff.
  • Get to know Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s Abbey Schreacke!
  • A big congrats to Mizzou Broadcast Journalism Alum and ESPN reporter, Jalyn Johnson, who was honored with a Young Alumni award from Mizzou!
  • Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...