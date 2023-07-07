 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Schweizer, Andre headline Mizzou’s first day at USATF Outdoor Championships

Mizzou Track & Field Links for Friday, July 7, 2023

By Karen Steger
Former Tiger Karissa Schweizer, as well as Arianna Fisher, Euphenie Andre, Kaia Harris and Andrew Rogers are competing in the USATF Outdoor Championships, which started Thursday night and goes until Sunday evening in Eugene, OR. You can follow along with the live results here: https://results.usatf.org/2023Outdoors/

Per the Missourian, Schweizer is scheduled to run both the 10,000m and 5,000m, the latter of which will be held Sunday evening. On Thursday, she ran in the 10,000m and finished in 5th place. Per the WGA results, this is the first overall race she’s run this year, after being injured in May running the 5,000m. This likely isn’t a meet she’s tapering for, as her time and that of her teammate Elise Cranny (who won the event), were far cries from their best times from a year ago. It’s absolutely great to see Karissa competing again, and am interested to see how she does on Sunday.

Fisher and Andre took part in the triple jump on Thursday evening, and Euphenie advanced to the finals, taking 7th place (!!), just off her best of 13.39, which she jumped at the NCAA Championship just last month and placed 12th. Arianna, for her part, took 12th with a 12.51, a bit off her best of 13.52, set in March.

The competition will wrap up Sunday evening with Rogers competing in the U20 5,000m and Harris in the discus.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Mizzou Hoops Past & Present

  • Speaking of Dru, he was also the subject of Watkins’ Throwback Thursday:

Other Mizzou Sports

NBA Summer League Takes Sin City

  • First off... wow.
  • The former Missouri Tigers were off Thursday, but here’s the upcoming schedule for our favorite guys— Kobe (Clippers, 1st Rd pick), D’Moi (Lakers, 2-way contract), Jontay (Bulls), Druuuuu (Heat, 2-way contract), Mark Smith (Nuggies):

JULY 7: Mark @5:30pm (NBA TV) | Jontay @5:30pm (NBA TV) | D’Moi @3pm (ESPN 2)

JULY 8: Kobe @5:30pm (ESPN2) | Jontay @6pm (NBA TV) | Dru @2pm (NBA TV)

JULY 9: Mark @ 6pm (NBA TV) |

JULY 10: Kobe @9:30pm (NBA TV) | Dru @5:30pm (NBA TV)

JULY 11: Jontay @9pm (ESPN2)

JULY 12: Kobe @2:30pm (NBA TV) | Mark @9pm (ESPN 2) | D’Moi @9pm (ESPN 2)

JULY 13: Jontay @2pm (ESPN2) | Dru @4:30pm (NBA TV)

JULY 14: Kobe @3:30pm (NBA TV) | Mark @2pm (ESPN 2) | D’Moi @9:30pm (NBA TV) | Dru @8pm (ESPN 2)

