Schweizer, Andre headline Mizzou’s first day at USATF Outdoor Championships

Former Tiger Karissa Schweizer, as well as Arianna Fisher, Euphenie Andre, Kaia Harris and Andrew Rogers are competing in the USATF Outdoor Championships, which started Thursday night and goes until Sunday evening in Eugene, OR. You can follow along with the live results here: https://results.usatf.org/2023Outdoors/

Per the Missourian, Schweizer is scheduled to run both the 10,000m and 5,000m, the latter of which will be held Sunday evening. On Thursday, she ran in the 10,000m and finished in 5th place. Per the WGA results, this is the first overall race she’s run this year, after being injured in May running the 5,000m. This likely isn’t a meet she’s tapering for, as her time and that of her teammate Elise Cranny (who won the event), were far cries from their best times from a year ago. It’s absolutely great to see Karissa competing again, and am interested to see how she does on Sunday.

WHAT A RESURGENCE!



After a rocky start to 2023, @elisecranny13 looks better than ever, closing her final 400m in 62.15 to win the #USATFoutdoors 10,000m title in 32:12.30.



Cranny, Alicia Monson, & 5th placer Karissa Schweizer are currently in line to rep Team USA in Budapest. pic.twitter.com/2cGwFwUHmb — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) July 7, 2023

Fisher and Andre took part in the triple jump on Thursday evening, and Euphenie advanced to the finals, taking 7th place (!!), just off her best of 13.39, which she jumped at the NCAA Championship just last month and placed 12th. Arianna, for her part, took 12th with a 12.51, a bit off her best of 13.52, set in March.

Euphenie Andre takes seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 13.15m pic.twitter.com/wgHfT1f1WX — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 7, 2023

The competition will wrap up Sunday evening with Rogers competing in the U20 5,000m and Harris in the discus.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Mizzou football got an avalanche of commitments this week. Here's a little background info and what to expect from each of those guys.



- Mizzou in the NBA summer league

- Next guys to keep an eye out for on football recruiting fronthttps://t.co/rrJoTVfvbN — Missouri Sports Podcast (@MizzouSportsPod) July 6, 2023

Mizzou Hoops Past & Present

Looks like we have another non-con game set on the men’s schedule: Welcome, Central Arkansas! Read more from Rock M/Missourian writer, Jaden Lewis.

Seven non-conference home games, four Power 5s and a trip to Hawaii await the Bears in 2023-24! #BearClawsUp https://t.co/Umhsn8FTFY pic.twitter.com/ywexB9tElC — UCA Men's Basketball (@UCAMBB) July 6, 2023

Former Tiger Jordan Clarkson is apparently Lululemon ambassador. The video was posted on Threads, and I can’t embed it (yet).

Evansville Courier & Press: In a story by one former Tiger j-schooler about another former Tiger DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU Smith, AK (Anthony Kristensen) writes about how intangibles fueled Evansville native Dru Smith’s journey from Reitz to Miami to the NBA.

Parker is on the scene covering the EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, GA. Matt Harris, watching online, and Parker, watching in person and stalking the Mizzou coaching staff, have been having a grand ol’ time comparing notes in real-time.

Our man in North Augusta found Mizzou’s man in North Augusta. https://t.co/OztArqFhy5 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 7, 2023

Speaking of Dru, he was also the subject of Watkins’ Throwback Thursday:

Throwback Thursday



Love this clip for multiple reasons. 1. Dru was easily one of my favorite players to watch. 2. The play design was exceptional. Ram screen into top side ball screen decoy designed to freeze Castleton and open the driving lane.pic.twitter.com/oj1vEQ5FUO — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) July 6, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

NBA Summer League Takes Sin City

First off... wow.

Excuse the awful videography but the sphere has taken over Las Vegas. Really cool to see a hugeeee basketball welcoming everyone to summer league. The visual in person is wild pic.twitter.com/yHkLvoHiCe — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 7, 2023

The former Missouri Tigers were off Thursday, but here’s the upcoming schedule for our favorite guys— Kobe (Clippers, 1st Rd pick), D’Moi (Lakers, 2-way contract), Jontay (Bulls), Druuuuu (Heat, 2-way contract), Mark Smith (Nuggies):

JULY 7: Mark @5:30pm (NBA TV) | Jontay @5:30pm (NBA TV) | D’Moi @3pm (ESPN 2) JULY 8: Kobe @5:30pm (ESPN2) | Jontay @6pm (NBA TV) | Dru @2pm (NBA TV) JULY 9: Mark @ 6pm (NBA TV) | JULY 10: Kobe @9:30pm (NBA TV) | Dru @5:30pm (NBA TV) JULY 11: Jontay @9pm (ESPN2) JULY 12: Kobe @2:30pm (NBA TV) | Mark @9pm (ESPN 2) | D’Moi @9pm (ESPN 2) JULY 13: Jontay @2pm (ESPN2) | Dru @4:30pm (NBA TV) JULY 14: Kobe @3:30pm (NBA TV) | Mark @2pm (ESPN 2) | D’Moi @9:30pm (NBA TV) | Dru @8pm (ESPN 2)