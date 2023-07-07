Schweizer, Andre headline Mizzou’s first day at USATF Outdoor Championships

Former Tiger Karissa Schweizer, as well as Arianna Fisher, Euphenie Andre, Kaia Harris and Andrew Rogers are competing in the USATF Outdoor Championships, which started Thursday night and goes until Sunday evening in Eugene, OR. You can follow along with the live results here: https://results.usatf.org/2023Outdoors/
Per the Missourian, Schweizer is scheduled to run both the 10,000m and 5,000m, the latter of which will be held Sunday evening. On Thursday, she ran in the 10,000m and finished in 5th place. Per the WGA results, this is the first overall race she’s run this year, after being injured in May running the 5,000m. This likely isn’t a meet she’s tapering for, as her time and that of her teammate Elise Cranny (who won the event), were far cries from their best times from a year ago. It’s absolutely great to see Karissa competing again, and am interested to see how she does on Sunday.
WHAT A RESURGENCE!— CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) July 7, 2023
After a rocky start to 2023, @elisecranny13 looks better than ever, closing her final 400m in 62.15 to win the #USATFoutdoors 10,000m title in 32:12.30.
Cranny, Alicia Monson, & 5th placer Karissa Schweizer are currently in line to rep Team USA in Budapest. pic.twitter.com/2cGwFwUHmb
Fisher and Andre took part in the triple jump on Thursday evening, and Euphenie advanced to the finals, taking 7th place (!!), just off her best of 13.39, which she jumped at the NCAA Championship just last month and placed 12th. Arianna, for her part, took 12th with a 12.51, a bit off her best of 13.52, set in March.
Euphenie Andre takes seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 13.15m pic.twitter.com/wgHfT1f1WX— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 7, 2023
The competition will wrap up Sunday evening with Rogers competing in the U20 5,000m and Harris in the discus.
On to the Links!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Dan Keegan wrote perhaps the most absurd post of his career— his words, not mine — looking at all football players who have shared names (kinda) with POTUSes (POTI?) over the years.
- The Rock M’my Awards have concluded and our winners have been crowned. Thanks to all who participated and to all the writers who took part in the nomination process.
- Rock M Nation is now on Threads (twitter-ish Instagram)! You can follow us at: https://www.threads.net/@rockmnation
More Links:
Football
- On3: Missouri football players use NIL rights for frozen pizza collaboration (Andrew Wittry)
- PowerMizzou: Commit Analyses: Cameron Keys | James Madison (Sean Williams) | Upside and downside—Cornerbacks (Jarod Hamilton)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Dave’s back with a new (subscriber) chat |
- The Mizzou Sports podcast is back and talking football commitments, NBA Summer League, and more!
Mizzou football got an avalanche of commitments this week. Here's a little background info and what to expect from each of those guys.— Missouri Sports Podcast (@MizzouSportsPod) July 6, 2023
- Mizzou in the NBA summer league
- Next guys to keep an eye out for on football recruiting fronthttps://t.co/rrJoTVfvbN
Mizzou Hoops Past & Present
- Looks like we have another non-con game set on the men’s schedule: Welcome, Central Arkansas! Read more from Rock M/Missourian writer, Jaden Lewis.
Seven non-conference home games, four Power 5s and a trip to Hawaii await the Bears in 2023-24! #BearClawsUp https://t.co/Umhsn8FTFY pic.twitter.com/ywexB9tElC— UCA Men's Basketball (@UCAMBB) July 6, 2023
- Former Tiger Jordan Clarkson is apparently Lululemon ambassador. The video was posted on Threads, and I can’t embed it (yet).
- Evansville Courier & Press: In a story by one former Tiger j-schooler about another former Tiger DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU Smith, AK (Anthony Kristensen) writes about how intangibles fueled Evansville native Dru Smith’s journey from Reitz to Miami to the NBA.
- Parker is on the scene covering the EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, GA. Matt Harris, watching online, and Parker, watching in person and stalking the Mizzou coaching staff, have been having a grand ol’ time comparing notes in real-time.
Our man in North Augusta found Mizzou’s man in North Augusta. https://t.co/OztArqFhy5— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 7, 2023
- Speaking of Dru, he was also the subject of Watkins’ Throwback Thursday:
Throwback Thursday— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) July 6, 2023
Love this clip for multiple reasons. 1. Dru was easily one of my favorite players to watch. 2. The play design was exceptional. Ram screen into top side ball screen decoy designed to freeze Castleton and open the driving lane.pic.twitter.com/oj1vEQ5FUO
Other Mizzou Sports
- Dalton Bargo has selected his new destination. Didn’t even realize he was in the portal, ha!
- Former Mizzou Assistant AD Wren Baker, now the Director of Athletics at West Virginia, has had a very challenging first 7 months (John Raby, Associated Press)
NBA Summer League Takes Sin City
- First off... wow.
Excuse the awful videography but the sphere has taken over Las Vegas. Really cool to see a hugeeee basketball welcoming everyone to summer league. The visual in person is wild pic.twitter.com/yHkLvoHiCe— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 7, 2023
- The former Missouri Tigers were off Thursday, but here’s the upcoming schedule for our favorite guys— Kobe (Clippers, 1st Rd pick), D’Moi (Lakers, 2-way contract), Jontay (Bulls), Druuuuu (Heat, 2-way contract), Mark Smith (Nuggies):
JULY 7: Mark @5:30pm (NBA TV) | Jontay @5:30pm (NBA TV) | D’Moi @3pm (ESPN 2)
JULY 8: Kobe @5:30pm (ESPN2) | Jontay @6pm (NBA TV) | Dru @2pm (NBA TV)
JULY 9: Mark @ 6pm (NBA TV) |
JULY 10: Kobe @9:30pm (NBA TV) | Dru @5:30pm (NBA TV)
JULY 11: Jontay @9pm (ESPN2)
JULY 12: Kobe @2:30pm (NBA TV) | Mark @9pm (ESPN 2) | D’Moi @9pm (ESPN 2)
JULY 13: Jontay @2pm (ESPN2) | Dru @4:30pm (NBA TV)
JULY 14: Kobe @3:30pm (NBA TV) | Mark @2pm (ESPN 2) | D’Moi @9:30pm (NBA TV) | Dru @8pm (ESPN 2)
