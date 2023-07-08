Takeaways and Notes from Day Five of Peach Jam

Think about this.

LeBron James, who is in town for his son Bryce’s tournament run, was courtside today for a game featuring an undefeated team from Maine. Yes, Maine.

In fact, the gym was packed to see this team from Maine take the floor. After all, it features the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2025, Cooper Flagg, who had taken down the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, Cameron Boozer, earlier during the week. Both of their brothers, Ace Flagg and Cayden Boozer, respectively, are also highly-touted in the class of 2025.

Keeping up with all of that? There’s a lot going on at Peach Jam between the massive influx of college coaches, NBA players floating around and intense action on the court. Missouri also had plenty of prospects take the floor on Friday, so I’ll do my best to sum up the day as a whole into some form of organized chaos.

Missouri Prospect Highlights

T.O. Barrett (Committed, Class of ‘24 SG, Mokan Elite)

I was not in attendance for Mokan Elite’s 65-60 win over AZ Unity, as I was busy watching Brad Beal Elite take on New York Renaissance, but Barrett and Co. received a surprising test from a winless Unity squad. Barrett scored just six points on 3-for-8 shooting, but he led the team with three blocks in the winning effort.

Khaman Maker (Offered, Class of ‘24 C, Oakland Soldiers)

Again, I was not in attendance for much of Maker’s game today, but he continued a strong end to the week with eight points and 10 rebounds, his second straight double-figure outing on the glass. Oh, he’s also blocked four shots in each of the past two games. Maybe he has found a home with the Oakland Soldiers after all.

Bishop Boswell (Offered, Class of ‘24 CG, Team CP3)

In a pivotal swing game for Team CP3 against undefeated Meanstreets, Boswell played some of his best basketball of the week. He racked up 15 points (tied team-high), six rebounds and two assists, but Boswell’s squad fell 56-51 in a tightly contested game. After stepping off the gas following a 20-point outing to open the week, Boswell appeared to find his groove again.

Trenton Burns (Offered, Class of ‘24 PF, Houston Hoops)

It was another frustrating start to the game for Burns, who picked up two early fouls that saw him sit on the bench for much of the first half. However, as he began to pick up steam, so did Houston Hoops. Burns posted 12 points and six rebounds, and Houston ran away from Team Melo to win 71-52. This was easily Burns’ most productive game of the week and may be a sign that he is adjusting to the tempo in North Augusta.

Aaron Rowe (Offered, Class of ‘25 PG, Mokan Elite)

An efficient, moderate day for Rowe. Again, Mokan Elite got a surprise test from AZ Unity, but Rowe’s eight points on 50% shooting went a long way in securing the victory.

Dallas Thomas (Offered, Class of ‘24 SF/PF), BJ Davis-Ray (Offered, Class of ‘24 SG), Jordan McCullum (Class of ‘24 PF)

As they are all teammates, I grouped this trio together.

It was a promising start to the day for Thomas, as he nailed two confident three-pointers early in the game against the New York Renaissance. However, he failed to score again after that, and his team (Brad Beal Elite) faltered in the second half.

Jordan McCullum built off a strong showing on Thursday with seven more points on Friday, but five of those came in the first quarter. Similar to Thomas, McCullum’s level of play dropped as the game went on, and his minutes diminished as a result.

Davis-Ray played sparingly.

John Bol (Offered, Class of ‘24 C, Mokan Elite)

Nine points and six rebounds is a rather tame stat line for Bol compared to his pair of double-doubles from earlier this week, but he made a major impact on both ends of the floor in this game, adding on two blocks and a steal. With him and Rowe leading the charge, Mokan Elite remains a favorite to win Peach Jam this weekend.

Overall Takeaways