Mizzou’s new Indoor Football Facility unveiled!

New facilities, who dis?

It wouldn’t be fall without some strange weather, am I right?

Mizzou’s first official day of fall camp was unceremoniously rained upon on Monday, so Eli Drinkwitz took his team indoors to test out their brand-spanking new $33 million indoor football facility, which was revealed by the social team on Monday. Check it out!

Mizzou has officially unveiled its new $33 million indoor football facility.



• 100-yard field

• Upper floor viewing lobby

• VIP indoor tailgating space pic.twitter.com/tvZkQa0HaF — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 31, 2023

That link above contains some notes from the first day of camp, including the absence of Chad Bailey, Darius Robinson’s work on the interior and some early reviews of freshman QB Gabarri Johnson.

Additionally, all throughout camp — and even before now, if you’ve been paying attention on social media — Mizzou’s players will be using their collective ‘STP’ or ‘Something to Prove’ motto to motivate their preparations for the new season. You can read more about that motto and how it’s being implemented on a personal level at the Kansas City Star.

More Links:

On3 continues its series of “college basketball coaches making anonymous statements about their peers” series by asking which coaches are best at recruiting the portal. Like most of the posts in this series, Dennis Gates got a shout.

You ready for a big hoops ‘crootin weekend?

Walker's visit to #Mizzou overlaps with a trip by wing Efeosa Oliogu, the No. 31 prospect in the '25 class.



That weekend, LSU comes to CoMO to face MU in football. Curious if hoops tries to line up a fan fest that weekend to replicate a major recruiting event. https://t.co/K0QMQuaZNR — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 31, 2023

Rising senior and Mizzou Softball star Alex Honnold is officially part of the USA Softball Team for the upcoming Japan All-Star series!

Oh, look, another former Mizzou Tiger is getting a shot in NFL Training Camp!

Per source, Broncos are signing OG Yasir Durant. He's huge, 6-7, 330. A fourth-year player who has played in 19 games for the Chiefs, Patriots and Saints.

Broncos will have to make a cooresponding roster move. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 31, 2023

New golf coach is officially here, welcome Coach Millican!