Mizzou’s new Indoor Football Facility unveiled!

Mizzou Links for August 1, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
New facilities, who dis?

It wouldn’t be fall without some strange weather, am I right?

Mizzou’s first official day of fall camp was unceremoniously rained upon on Monday, so Eli Drinkwitz took his team indoors to test out their brand-spanking new $33 million indoor football facility, which was revealed by the social team on Monday. Check it out!

That link above contains some notes from the first day of camp, including the absence of Chad Bailey, Darius Robinson’s work on the interior and some early reviews of freshman QB Gabarri Johnson.

Additionally, all throughout camp — and even before now, if you’ve been paying attention on social media — Mizzou’s players will be using their collective ‘STP’ or ‘Something to Prove’ motto to motivate their preparations for the new season. You can read more about that motto and how it’s being implemented on a personal level at the Kansas City Star.

