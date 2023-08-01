SBN Reacts: Who is Missouri’s starting Quarterback this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country.

Inside you, there are three Tigers.

One is lean and quick, grizzled from years of stalking his prey through the brush.

One is built wide and tall, strong for the hunt with a shiny coat unmarred by a lack of battle.

One is young, wiley, a glint in his eye that suggests a hunger for greatness.

One of these Tigers must ascend to the throne and become Mizzou’s next starting quarterback. Which will it be? That’s for you to decide.

Vote below and let us know who Mizzou’s starting quarterback will be for the 2023 season. We’ll tally the results and post them later this week. Happy voting!