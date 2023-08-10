 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Basketball Reportedly Adds Seton Hall and Minnesota to their Non-Conference Schedule

Mizzou Links for Thursday, August 10

By Sammy Stava
Mizzou Hoops isn’t messing around with their non-con.

More games have been added to Mizzou Basketball’s non-conference schedule. The Tigers are set to play Seton Hall on Sunday, December 17th at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City — according to Jon Rothstein on College Hoops Today.

It will be just the second ever meeting between Missouri and Seton Hall and the first since the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where the Pirates won 88-71 in a 4 vs 5 seed game.

Last season under then first-year head coach Shaheen Halloway (who was previously at St. Peters) — Seton Hall finished 17-16 overall and were eliminated in the first round of the NIT. Roster-wise, Mizzou won’t play against former Tiger Tray Jackson who transferred from Seton Hall to Michigan in the offseason. There will, however, be a reunion of two former Clemson teammates with Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes.

This will be a classic “measuring stick” game late in the non-conference portion before SEC play, as Parker Gillam notes.

Though that wasn’t the only non-conference game to the schedule that was reported. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Mizzou and Minnesota have agreed to a home-and-home series starting at Minnesota on November 16th.

The Gophers finished 9-22 (2-17 Big Ten) last season in Ben Johnson’s second year as Minnesota’s head coach.

Seton Hall and Minnesota join an already intriguing list of teams on Mizzou’s non-conference schedule obviously including the Border War (12/9) and Braggin’ Rights (TBA). Plus, there’s Memphis on November 10th, a date with Ronnie DeGray III and Wichita State on December 3rd, and at Pittsburgh in the first SEC/ACC Challenge on November 28th.

After a weak non-conference schedule last season that diminished some of their NCAA Tournament resume, that won’t be a problem this season. There will certainly be Quadrant 1 and 2 opportunities prior to SEC play to take advantage of in Year 2 of the Dennis Gates era.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Chase Daniel is back in COMO!
  • Meanwhile, Gary Pinkel was in attendance at Chiefs practice:
  • EA Sports: “It’s in the game!” featuring KAD.
  • Mizzou Football recruiting update on CBC’s Jeremiah McCllelan, from KSDK’s Corey Miller:
  • On Instagram: Lots of pictures from Mizzou Football practice (via Jackson David) and Will Burris.
  • The Mizzou Softball team is looking for bullpen catchers and student managers this upcoming season
  • A good read here on former Mizzou pitcher Kyle Gibson, now leading the first-place Orioles in the AL East
  • In D1Baseball’s SEC Transfer Portal Draft, Joe Healy selected Wake Forest transfer Danny Corona for Mizzou:
  • Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
  • Freshman Danny Stephens is the latest edition on Mizzou Basketball’s Meet the Newcomers Series:
  • DRF attending Mizzou Volleyball practice. Love to see it!
  • Former Mizzou golfer Hayden Buckley is in action this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee — the first event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs:
  • Plenty of Mizzou events upcoming from the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Check them out:
  • Gradey Dick with some respect about Mizzou Arena’s atmosphere and environment.
  • From Mizzou Soccer: Some cool sunset pics at Walton Stadium

