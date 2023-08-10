Mizzou Basketball Reportedly Adds Seton Hall and Minnesota to their Non-Conference Schedule

Mizzou Hoops isn’t messing around with their non-con.

More games have been added to Mizzou Basketball’s non-conference schedule. The Tigers are set to play Seton Hall on Sunday, December 17th at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City — according to Jon Rothstein on College Hoops Today.

NEWS: Missouri and Seton Hall are finalizing an agreement to play a neutral site game on December 17th at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, according to a source.https://t.co/4tEYtos5jb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 9, 2023

It will be just the second ever meeting between Missouri and Seton Hall and the first since the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where the Pirates won 88-71 in a 4 vs 5 seed game.

The 4th-seeded Seton Hall Pirates smoked 5th-seeded Mizzou, 88-71, in the second round of the 1992 NCAA Tournament. Only previous encounter.#SEC #BigEast https://t.co/vz19J4bqBB — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) August 9, 2023

Last season under then first-year head coach Shaheen Halloway (who was previously at St. Peters) — Seton Hall finished 17-16 overall and were eliminated in the first round of the NIT. Roster-wise, Mizzou won’t play against former Tiger Tray Jackson who transferred from Seton Hall to Michigan in the offseason. There will, however, be a reunion of two former Clemson teammates with Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes.

This will be a classic “measuring stick” game late in the non-conference portion before SEC play, as Parker Gillam notes.

Non-conference schedule is already far tougher than last year’s slate, and a return to T-Mobile Center is a welcomed one.



Seton Hall will be a great measuring stick game for Gates and co. https://t.co/xW37ZPtsmp — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) August 9, 2023

Though that wasn’t the only non-conference game to the schedule that was reported. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Mizzou and Minnesota have agreed to a home-and-home series starting at Minnesota on November 16th.

Scheduling news: Another power-conf home-and-home has been inked, sources tell CBS Sports.



Missouri and Minnesota have agreed to a two-year series, starting this fall.



Minnesota will host the Tigers on Nov. 16, then Mizzou will host in 2024—also likely to be in November. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) August 9, 2023

The Gophers finished 9-22 (2-17 Big Ten) last season in Ben Johnson’s second year as Minnesota’s head coach.

Seton Hall and Minnesota join an already intriguing list of teams on Mizzou’s non-conference schedule obviously including the Border War (12/9) and Braggin’ Rights (TBA). Plus, there’s Memphis on November 10th, a date with Ronnie DeGray III and Wichita State on December 3rd, and at Pittsburgh in the first SEC/ACC Challenge on November 28th.

Mizzou hoops noncon opponents that have been confirmed and per some recent reports:

Home: Memphis, Wichita State, Cent Ark, Jackson St, SC State



Road: Kansas, Minnesota, Pitt



Neutral site: Seton Hall (Kansas City), Illinois (St. Louis) — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 9, 2023

After a weak non-conference schedule last season that diminished some of their NCAA Tournament resume, that won’t be a problem this season. There will certainly be Quadrant 1 and 2 opportunities prior to SEC play to take advantage of in Year 2 of the Dennis Gates era.

Chase Daniel is back in COMO!

MIZ Bound! — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 9, 2023

We got a great look at the #Mizzou quarterbacks today (maybe because Chase Daniel was in the house )



So I come to you with...another thread ⤵️ Brady Cook pic.twitter.com/M4PLHO0QBk — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Gary Pinkel was in attendance at Chiefs practice:

Fuzzy image at this distance but former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel is at Chiefs indoor practice today, speaking with, among others, Patrick Mahomes, former Mizzou assistants Andy Reid and Andy Hill and former Tigers Blaine Gabbert, Nick Bolton and Kendall Blanton. pic.twitter.com/BiJiR3spX7 — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) August 9, 2023

EA Sports: “It’s in the game!” featuring KAD.

Mizzou Football recruiting update on CBC’s Jeremiah McCllelan, from KSDK’s Corey Miller:

"I think it'll come down to the last couple days."



CBC 4-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan (@jay_mac2481) makes his college decision on Sunday. #Mizzou is in the mix, along with Ohio State, Oregon and others.



The electric WR does know what him staying home would mean... pic.twitter.com/BNrPrDtUPd — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) August 9, 2023

On Instagram: Lots of pictures from Mizzou Football practice (via Jackson David) and Will Burris.

The Mizzou Softball team is looking for bullpen catchers and student managers this upcoming season

️ #Mizzou Students!!



We’re looking for some Bullpen Catchers and Student Managers. Interested Missouri students should email Alivia Forshey (Alivia.forshey@missouri.edu).#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/CvCrh9pTJ6 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) August 9, 2023

A good read here on former Mizzou pitcher Kyle Gibson, now leading the first-place Orioles in the AL East

Great story about @MizzouBaseball alum Kyle Gibson https://t.co/fFGWD4YFxG — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) August 9, 2023

In D1Baseball’s SEC Transfer Portal Draft, Joe Healy selected Wake Forest transfer Danny Corona for Mizzou:





Team @JoeHealyD1



C: Cannon Peebles, Tennessee (NC State)

1B: Ryan Nicholson, Kentucky (Cincinnati)

2B: Danny Corona, Missouri (Wake Forest)

3B: Deric Fabian, Auburn (Florida)

SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas (Sacramento State)

OF: Kennedy Jones,… pic.twitter.com/Lazf02IHBN — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) August 9, 2023

Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

We call this drill “4v3 Dominoes”. Offensively, we look to space, make quick decisions, spacing & great shots. Defensively, we are working on scramble rotations. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/KheLA1fec3 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 9, 2023

Freshman Danny Stephens is the latest edition on Mizzou Basketball’s Meet the Newcomers Series:

: Danny Stephens



Learn more about @DannyStephens23 and how he hopes to contribute to the team's success this year #MIZ pic.twitter.com/uQDOMTIUxd — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 9, 2023

Check out the Nike Mizzou Volleyball Team Store!

DRF attending Mizzou Volleyball practice. Love to see it!

Former Mizzou golfer Hayden Buckley is in action this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee — the first event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs:

6 weeks off. Feels good to be back! Let’s get it pic.twitter.com/mba1noG75P — Hayden Buckley (@hbuckley13) August 9, 2023

Plenty of Mizzou events upcoming from the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Check them out:

Tomorrow is #Mizzou Day at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Check out the full schedule of Mizzou events and activities taking place: https://t.co/DxYSMTSVYl pic.twitter.com/7u0W5RcGY8 — Mizzou (@Mizzou) August 9, 2023

Gradey Dick with some respect about Mizzou Arena’s atmosphere and environment.

I asked Gradey Dick the hardest environment he played in during his lone season of college basketball:



“Mizzou was prob most fun away environment” pic.twitter.com/pMv4AfSahl — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) August 9, 2023

From Mizzou Soccer: Some cool sunset pics at Walton Stadium

On Instagram, Phoenix Mercury players imitate Sophie Cunningham.