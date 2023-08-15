SB Nation Reacts: Which transfer lineman will have the biggest impact?

The transfer portal has become a necessary part of the college recruiting cycle. It’s a place where you can identify your needs and do your best to fill and plug gaps in the roster. Last year Mizzou landed some big impact players from the portal and guys like Ty’Ron Hopper impacted play on the field right away.

This last offseason Eli Drinkwitz and staff went out and knew they needed to increase depth along the Defensive Line, but they also knew they needed to patch some holes in the offensive line. With multiple players added to each group, just which player in the trenches do you think will end up having the biggest impact?

