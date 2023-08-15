Williams Nwaneri committed to Mizzou. Here’s how the internet reacted.

It’s kind of a big deal

In case you missed it, Williams Nwaneri is a Mizzou Tiger. Feel free to soak it in for a second.

A consensus top five recruit in the country, the Lee’s Summit defensive lineman announced his commitment to the Tigers over the likes of Oklahoma, Georgia and others yesterday. It wasn’t much of a surprise if you’d heard the rumblings around the program for the past few weeks, but it was still a delight to see him slip on the old school cap.

After the commitment, the internet went wild with speculation. “What if he flips,” Oklahoma and Georgia fans hoped loudly and obnoxiously. Luckily, Nwaneri addressed that speculation straight away.

For anyone who thinks #Mizzou 5-star DL Williams Nwaneri might flip down the line, he says...

"I'm 1000% committed."

WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lsCSfRfI6g — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 14, 2023

After the commitment, Nwaneri sat down with some reporters to justify his decision. A lot of the stuff sounds familiar for when blue-chippers stay home to be Tigers — I wanted to be close, start a trend to the state, be the main guy vs. just another in the crowd, etc. — but Nwaneri also commented on the genuine nature of the Tigers’ pitch.

“It didn’t feel like they were trying to sell me something.”



Williams Nwaneri on the Mizzou coaching staff: pic.twitter.com/5VgWEjbaV6 — Nate Sanchez (@nate_sanch77) August 14, 2023

He also revealed that his commitment has been locked in for a few weeks now. But he still wanted to get his moment in the spotlight, as is his right.

Nwaneri said he silent committed to Mizzou a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/nEQU8rjQLC — Nate Sanchez (@nate_sanch77) August 14, 2023

The internet’s college football media industry reacted to the commitment as well, with the consensus being that this is a monumental moment for Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure as Mizzou’s head coach.

Nwaneri detailed his thinking over time, saying he went back and forth between Oklahoma and Georgia for the longest time. Relationships and persistence, however, paid off for the Tigers.

“What made me feel good about Missouri was comfortability, relationships with the coaching staff and the people there,” he said. “It has a feeling like somewhere close that I could go and fit in. Staying home is extremely big for me. As a child I watched Missouri, I get to stay home and we can start something new. Having a chance to be that hometown hero and starting a trend at Missouri played into my decision.

Missouri is right in the thick of it for five-star wide receiver and Saint Louis, Missouri standout Ryan Wingo. So much so that [247 recruiting analyst Allen] Trieu recently entered a crystal ball prediction for Missouri to land Wingo.

247 Sports ranks Nwaneri as the second-best recruit the Tigers have ever landed behind Dorial Green-Beckham.

Nwaneri commented on the NIL aspect of the commitment, but says there were more factors at play than money.

"(NIL) affected my decision a little bit. But you know, a lot more went into it other than NIL."



5⭐️ DL Williams Nwaneri, the No. 1 DL in the Class of 2024, discusses his decision to commit to Missouri ️



WATCH : https://t.co/YOH7EmFIkT pic.twitter.com/YlhpEY7BdN — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 15, 2023

Fellow 2024 class member James Madison II is celebrating the new addition to the family.

this one for the city #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Z8tkqSlmGF — James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) August 14, 2023

Markus Golden is happy, it seems!

Coach Jacob Peeler isn’t satisfied with Nwaneri. He wants a five-star guy in his room, too.

Been wanting some WINGS…O

I heard St Louis has a great spot #WeWant _ _ _ _ _ #nWo pic.twitter.com/wjQIAj7cWp — Coach Jacob Peeler (@NastyWideOuts) August 14, 2023

Speaking of five-star recruits with lucrative NIL deals... anyone want some more Luther Burden chips? Please don’t put a “chip” on LB’s shoulders.

Just got this from Schnucks media relations: #Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden will be at the Schnucks on Forum in Columbia this Saturday, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NYqrIkx5j5 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 14, 2023

PFF is feeling a big Daylan Carnell year incoming. Can’t say I blame them!

Mekhi Miller is showing out in fall camp. Nice ball by Sam Horn, too!

My goodness what a CATCH by Mekhi Miller (@Mekhi4Miller) at #Mizzou fall camp today ⤵️



Sam Horn ➡️ Miller pic.twitter.com/1Ne2Q8hurv — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 14, 2023

Nick Honor is out here letting y’all know that Dennis Gates is the man to play for in D1 hoops.

In an interview with the Highway to Hoover podcast, Kerrick Jackson reveals that Tim Jamieson could have stayed at Memphis and succeeded him as head coach. Instead, he’s returning to his old stomping grounds to be the pitching coach.

Missouri Head Baseball Coach Kerrick Jackson Joins the Highway to Hoover Podcast



On this episode of Highway to Hoover, @JoeHealyD1 and @marketheridge are joined by new Missouri head baseball coach Kerrick Jackson.



LISTEN FOR FREE NOW: https://t.co/uorplI4lsB pic.twitter.com/PaSbdFR5JD — SEC Extra On D1Baseball.com (@D1SECExtra) August 14, 2023