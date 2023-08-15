 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Williams Nwaneri committed to Mizzou. Here’s how the internet reacted.

Mizzou Links for August 15, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
It’s kind of a big deal

In case you missed it, Williams Nwaneri is a Mizzou Tiger. Feel free to soak it in for a second.

A consensus top five recruit in the country, the Lee’s Summit defensive lineman announced his commitment to the Tigers over the likes of Oklahoma, Georgia and others yesterday. It wasn’t much of a surprise if you’d heard the rumblings around the program for the past few weeks, but it was still a delight to see him slip on the old school cap.

After the commitment, the internet went wild with speculation. “What if he flips,” Oklahoma and Georgia fans hoped loudly and obnoxiously. Luckily, Nwaneri addressed that speculation straight away.

After the commitment, Nwaneri sat down with some reporters to justify his decision. A lot of the stuff sounds familiar for when blue-chippers stay home to be Tigers — I wanted to be close, start a trend to the state, be the main guy vs. just another in the crowd, etc. — but Nwaneri also commented on the genuine nature of the Tigers’ pitch.

He also revealed that his commitment has been locked in for a few weeks now. But he still wanted to get his moment in the spotlight, as is his right.

The internet’s college football media industry reacted to the commitment as well, with the consensus being that this is a monumental moment for Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure as Mizzou’s head coach.

“What made me feel good about Missouri was comfortability, relationships with the coaching staff and the people there,” he said. “It has a feeling like somewhere close that I could go and fit in. Staying home is extremely big for me. As a child I watched Missouri, I get to stay home and we can start something new. Having a chance to be that hometown hero and starting a trend at Missouri played into my decision.

Missouri is right in the thick of it for five-star wide receiver and Saint Louis, Missouri standout Ryan Wingo. So much so that [247 recruiting analyst Allen] Trieu recently entered a crystal ball prediction for Missouri to land Wingo.

  • Fellow 2024 class member James Madison II is celebrating the new addition to the family.
  • Markus Golden is happy, it seems!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Coach Jacob Peeler isn’t satisfied with Nwaneri. He wants a five-star guy in his room, too.
  • Speaking of five-star recruits with lucrative NIL deals... anyone want some more Luther Burden chips? Please don’t put a “chip” on LB’s shoulders.
  • PFF is feeling a big Daylan Carnell year incoming. Can’t say I blame them!
  • Mekhi Miller is showing out in fall camp. Nice ball by Sam Horn, too!
  • Nick Honor is out here letting y’all know that Dennis Gates is the man to play for in D1 hoops.
  • In an interview with the Highway to Hoover podcast, Kerrick Jackson reveals that Tim Jamieson could have stayed at Memphis and succeeded him as head coach. Instead, he’s returning to his old stomping grounds to be the pitching coach.
