Quentin Shines, Membou’s a Freak, NIL Law Signed, Chase Narrates

Lots of newsiness on Tuesday.

Quentin Kills It

Our guy, Quentin Corpuel, went on Finebaum (!!!!) on Tuesday afternoon. Per our Slack channel, he was a surprise recommendation by another Rock M writer (and current Missourian football beat writer), Brandon Haynes. Now, did he mention this fair site while talking to Pawwwwwl (to be said in my best country accent)? No, the J-School got all the props here (and deservedly so), but it’s true. He’s ONE.OF.US.

Let’s watch. I’m so proud. What a great, great, great (x infinity) job Quentin did. What a great representative of the J-School. And The Maneater. And KCOU. And Rock M. We simply LOVE to see it. And he’s only a sophomore! #jschoolbestschool

Missourian sports editor Pete Bland chimes in. High praise here:

Armand Membou is a Freak

The Athletic’s words, not mine. Specifically, Bruce Feldman’s words in his yearly column that has spanned his time at ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, and Sports Illustrated. Originally, he said, he used the list to highlight players “whose athleticism blew the minds of folks inside their own college football programs.” It started with 10 freaks, now it’s all CFB, and includes submissions from schools, coaches, teammates, parents, NFL scouts and agents. And hey! There’s a Missouri Tiger on the list!

More from the article:

“I have not seen an athlete who moves 600 pounds as effortlessly as he does,” says Ryan Russell, the Tigers strength and conditioning coach. “His ability to transfer force efficiently is as good as I’ve seen from an offensive lineman.” The son of immigrants from Cameroon, Membou dabbled in a lot of sports when he was younger, from soccer to track to wrestling to tennis. Mizzou is elated that he found football. “He’s really twitched up,” says Tigers offensive line coach Brandon Jones. “He’s strong. He’s lightning quick.”

Sean East II makes Missouri History

His general “governance” aside, Mike Parsons did a good thing on Tuesday when he officially signed Missouri’s groundbreaking NIL legislation into law. Per Dave Matter, Mizzou senior associate AD Marcy Girton introduced Drinkwitz as “Eli ‘The Closer’ Drinkwitz.” Given the major crootin’ win yesterday, as well as the in-roads mentioned with some other names, I’ll allow it.

Per Brandon Haynes’ story in the Missourian:

“A lot of the national people talk (about how) this is gonna give you (Missouri) one or two years of an advantage, but (I say) let’s make the most of those one or two years if we can get some of those foundational players that put us to be an upper-echelon winning team,” Gregory said.

The bill is signed. Missouri’s NIL law goes into effect Aug. 28. pic.twitter.com/WnRWuYNMXV — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 15, 2023

Signing on behalf of the Missouri student-athletes? No. 55, Mr. Sean East II!

Gov. Parson asks Mizzou basketball’s Sean East to sign the NIL bill on behalf of the Mizzou athletes. pic.twitter.com/ToodjggAm7 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 15, 2023

Chase the Narrator

Another must listen. Chase Daniel, Mr. NFL, speaks to the team. Great stuff. Chase. I wear your no. 10 Mizzou jersey with pride.

One more thing before we go... Watch this one, too.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Lot of switching going on today https://t.co/uhrAOY3uli pic.twitter.com/nyRa4mFWto — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) August 15, 2023

Great video from our new recruit, Williams Nwaneri!

I remember this day vividly. It was so, so cool to see a Mizzou football coach get this excited. Not only was Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. a great pickup, but he’s also a phenomenal student— our guy has a 4.0 GPA!

Hoops

Great job, John Tonje! Keep it up!

.@johntonje1 helped Cameroon to a 104-74 win over Guinea today during its first Olympic qualifying contest, collecting six points (two made 3-pointers), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 15 minutes!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/eqKZZHUK87 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 15, 2023

I spy a Mizzou commit on this list! Allen is listed as one of the Next 5 Perimeter Defenders on Jamie Shaw’s On3 list.

The Top Ten Perimeter Defenders in the 2024 Class



STORY: https://t.co/prrRaBrrVt pic.twitter.com/k6knfD2mUn — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) August 15, 2023

Hey, we know them!

Other Mizzou Sports

This week at Mizzou!

Your Tigers are back!



Check out this week at Mizzou ⤵️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Z6O2W2h9ML — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) August 15, 2023

Soccer will get three nationally televised games this season: Sept 7 vs. Illinois, Sept 28 vs. #8 Arkansas, and their final game of the regular season vs. #7 Alabama. The remaining home contests will be streamed on SECN+, including their season opener at 6pm on Thursday against SEMO! Read more at MUTigers.com and at the Missourian.

Speaking of soccer, five players were named to the SEC preseason watchlist: Milena Fischer, Rachel Kutella, Grace Pettet, Leah Selm and Kylee Simmons! Read more at MUTigers.com

Mizzou Volleyball will play nationally televised games five times this season, and the rest can be found on SECN+. The Tigers kick off the season against Illinois State in the Mizzou Classic on August 25. Read more at MUTigers.com and in the Missourian.

KOMU Sports Director Ben Arnet sat down with Kerrick Jackson

#Mizzou Baseball's Kerrick Jackson talks Taylor Stadium.

New videoboard/sound system in '24, new turf in '25.

May renovate/build new long term.

"The stadium that we have now is the same stadium...when they ran off 7 consecutive regionals."

FULL INTERVIEW this week on #MizzouXtra pic.twitter.com/wSRMnMHGC0 — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 15, 2023

With the graduation of Amber Fiser and Kristin Hallam, Mizzou Softball is bringing in a couple of new GAs. Welcome, former Arkansas Razorback and 4x All-Region and All-SEC pitcher Mary Haff (class of 2022) and former All-CAA outfielder Hofstra [insert their mascot here], Jaycee Ruberti. Read more at MUTigers.com!