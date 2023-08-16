Quentin Shines, Membou’s a Freak, NIL Law Signed, Chase Narrates

Lots of newsiness on Tuesday.
Quentin Kills It
Our guy, Quentin Corpuel, went on Finebaum (!!!!) on Tuesday afternoon. Per our Slack channel, he was a surprise recommendation by another Rock M writer (and current Missourian football beat writer), Brandon Haynes. Now, did he mention this fair site while talking to Pawwwwwl (to be said in my best country accent)? No, the J-School got all the props here (and deservedly so), but it’s true. He’s ONE.OF.US.
Let’s watch. I’m so proud. What a great, great, great (x infinity) job Quentin did. What a great representative of the J-School. And The Maneater. And KCOU. And Rock M. We simply LOVE to see it. And he’s only a sophomore! #jschoolbestschool
Missourian sports editor Pete Bland chimes in. High praise here:
Excellent job representing @mujschool, Quentin. Best of luck this season with @KCOUSports, @TheManeater, @RockMNation and @KOMUsports. Saving a seat for you in the @CoMissourian newsroom for your time with @CoMoSports. https://t.co/faHT6LLS20— Pete Bland (@xblandx) August 16, 2023
Armand Membou is a Freak
The Athletic’s words, not mine. Specifically, Bruce Feldman’s words in his yearly column that has spanned his time at ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, and Sports Illustrated. Originally, he said, he used the list to highlight players “whose athleticism blew the minds of folks inside their own college football programs.” It started with 10 freaks, now it’s all CFB, and includes submissions from schools, coaches, teammates, parents, NFL scouts and agents. And hey! There’s a Missouri Tiger on the list!
#Mizzou OL Armand Membou makes this year’s edition of the “Freaks List” https://t.co/oXZzYGzL5v pic.twitter.com/1HYsp9LluB— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) August 15, 2023
More from the article:
“I have not seen an athlete who moves 600 pounds as effortlessly as he does,” says Ryan Russell, the Tigers strength and conditioning coach. “His ability to transfer force efficiently is as good as I’ve seen from an offensive lineman.”
The son of immigrants from Cameroon, Membou dabbled in a lot of sports when he was younger, from soccer to track to wrestling to tennis. Mizzou is elated that he found football. “He’s really twitched up,” says Tigers offensive line coach Brandon Jones. “He’s strong. He’s lightning quick.”
Sean East II makes Missouri History
His general “governance” aside, Mike Parsons did a good thing on Tuesday when he officially signed Missouri’s groundbreaking NIL legislation into law. Per Dave Matter, Mizzou senior associate AD Marcy Girton introduced Drinkwitz as “Eli ‘The Closer’ Drinkwitz.” Given the major crootin’ win yesterday, as well as the in-roads mentioned with some other names, I’ll allow it.
Per Brandon Haynes’ story in the Missourian:
“A lot of the national people talk (about how) this is gonna give you (Missouri) one or two years of an advantage, but (I say) let’s make the most of those one or two years if we can get some of those foundational players that put us to be an upper-echelon winning team,” Gregory said.
The bill is signed. Missouri’s NIL law goes into effect Aug. 28. pic.twitter.com/WnRWuYNMXV— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 15, 2023
Signing on behalf of the Missouri student-athletes? No. 55, Mr. Sean East II!
Gov. Parson asks Mizzou basketball’s Sean East to sign the NIL bill on behalf of the Mizzou athletes. pic.twitter.com/ToodjggAm7— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 15, 2023
Chase the Narrator
Another must listen. Chase Daniel, Mr. NFL, speaks to the team. Great stuff. Chase. I wear your no. 10 Mizzou jersey with pride.
What does it mean to be a Tiger?— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 15, 2023
Spoken by @ChaseDaniel #MIZ | ️: https://t.co/lIKvkuVVxS pic.twitter.com/lKpTtDGLcl
One more thing before we go... Watch this one, too.
Love what we do❤️ @CoachDrinkwitz #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KqZnNhS1oZ— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 16, 2023
On to the Links!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Another day, another D-Line question: Will the D-Line transfers make a difference for Mizzou? (by Josh, Jaden and Quentin)
- Parker attended fall camp media day, which featured the transfers
- BK & Nate previewed the Defensive Tackles.... cuz it’s Trench Week.
- SBN Reacts: Which transfer lineman will have the biggest impact?
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sam and Godfather of Rock M, Bill Connelly, chatted conference realignment on a new Dive Cuts | Josh asked if Eli Drinkwitz is the best recruiter in Mizzou FB history?
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou football landing 5-star Nwaneri boosts coach Drinkwitz’s momentum (Ben Fred) | How Connor Tollison held off competition to secure Mizzou football’s center position (Dave Matter) | Veteran WR Mookie Cooper relishes role as Mizzou Football’s ‘Mr. Consistent.’ (Matter)
- Columbia Tribune: O-Line shuffles and other observations from Mizzou football training camp (Calum McAndrew) | What 5-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri said after committing to Mizzou football (McAndrew) | What Williams Nwaneri’s commitment means for Mizzou football (Chris Kwiecinski)
- Columbia Missourian: Gov. Parsons signs NIL bill, ushering in new era of in-state recruiting (Brandon Haynes) | Former Mizzou DC Wilks among group of new NFL play-callers for playoff teams (Josh Dubow, via AP)
- PowerMizzou: Notebook: Position battle won, update on QBs, TEs, & more (Jarod Hamilton) | Commit Analysis: Williams Nwaneri (Sean Williams) | Williams Nwaneri says little, but makes a big statement (Gabe DeArmond)
Lot of switching going on today https://t.co/uhrAOY3uli pic.twitter.com/nyRa4mFWto— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) August 15, 2023
- Great video from our new recruit, Williams Nwaneri!
August 14, 2023
- I remember this day vividly. It was so, so cool to see a Mizzou football coach get this excited. Not only was Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. a great pickup, but he’s also a phenomenal student— our guy has a 4.0 GPA!
August 16, 2023
Hoops
- Great job, John Tonje! Keep it up!
.@johntonje1 helped Cameroon to a 104-74 win over Guinea today during its first Olympic qualifying contest, collecting six points (two made 3-pointers), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 15 minutes!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/eqKZZHUK87— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 15, 2023
- I spy a Mizzou commit on this list! Allen is listed as one of the Next 5 Perimeter Defenders on Jamie Shaw’s On3 list.
The Top Ten Perimeter Defenders in the 2024 Class— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) August 15, 2023
STORY: https://t.co/prrRaBrrVt pic.twitter.com/k6knfD2mUn
- Hey, we know them!
Other Mizzou Sports
- This week at Mizzou!
Your Tigers are back!— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) August 15, 2023
Check out this week at Mizzou ⤵️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Z6O2W2h9ML
- Soccer will get three nationally televised games this season: Sept 7 vs. Illinois, Sept 28 vs. #8 Arkansas, and their final game of the regular season vs. #7 Alabama. The remaining home contests will be streamed on SECN+, including their season opener at 6pm on Thursday against SEMO! Read more at MUTigers.com and at the Missourian.
Two days from our season opener doesn't sound so ruff. ⚽️#MIZ #TakeTheStairs pic.twitter.com/i48uMpavKE— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 15, 2023
- Speaking of soccer, five players were named to the SEC preseason watchlist: Milena Fischer, Rachel Kutella, Grace Pettet, Leah Selm and Kylee Simmons! Read more at MUTigers.com
- Mizzou Volleyball will play nationally televised games five times this season, and the rest can be found on SECN+. The Tigers kick off the season against Illinois State in the Mizzou Classic on August 25. Read more at MUTigers.com and in the Missourian.
- KOMU Sports Director Ben Arnet sat down with Kerrick Jackson
#Mizzou Baseball's Kerrick Jackson talks Taylor Stadium.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 15, 2023
New videoboard/sound system in '24, new turf in '25.
May renovate/build new long term.
"The stadium that we have now is the same stadium...when they ran off 7 consecutive regionals."
FULL INTERVIEW this week on #MizzouXtra pic.twitter.com/wSRMnMHGC0
- With the graduation of Amber Fiser and Kristin Hallam, Mizzou Softball is bringing in a couple of new GAs. Welcome, former Arkansas Razorback and 4x All-Region and All-SEC pitcher Mary Haff (class of 2022) and former All-CAA outfielder Hofstra [insert their mascot here], Jaycee Ruberti. Read more at MUTigers.com!
Tiger fans, we're excited to announce our graduate assistants!!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) August 15, 2023
Welcome to the #Mizzou Family, Mary Haff and Jaycee Ruberti‼️
: https://t.co/gJf3OgUmuB#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/0RKMr4B8uY
