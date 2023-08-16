Quick observations from Mizzou’s night practice

Missouri returned to its former home for an evening practice on Wednesday. The Tigers practiced at Stankowski Field, located in the heart of campus. Formerly known as Rollins Field, it was the site of the first homecoming game and the Tigers’ home stadium until they moved to Faurot Field in 1925.

Fans got the chance to attend practice for the first time this fall camp. The event was specifically geared to students, as many are arriving on campus this week. Free pizza was provided, as well as the opportunity to be up close to the team. Students were allowed to be on the track during practice, and anyone who’s been to Stankowski Field knows it’s not too far off from the playing surface.

For a brief period during practice, there was an opportunity for students to interact with the team and win some “cash” from the Tiger Team Store. Four students attempted to catch a live punt from either Luke Bauer or Riley Williams. Just one was successful in actually securing a punt, coming off of Bauer (for anyone keeping track of the punting competition at home).

Music blared during the majority of the session, and when Mr. Brightside came on the speakers, Eli Drinkwitz yelled into his microphone, “Turn it up!” Interestingly enough, the fans in attendance either are new to campus and didn’t know any better or forgot a certain important part of the song.

The practice itself

It was a relatively light day for the team compared to a normal fall camp practice. No one was wearing pads, just helmets and black and white practice jerseys.

Aside from individual drills, special teams were the main focus of practice. It’s worth noting that within individual drills, Jamal Roberts has been receiving third team reps over Tavorus Jones.

Both Harrison Mevis and up-and-coming kicker Blake Craig practiced onside kicks, giving us a look for the first time all camp at what could be the first-string hands team. The unit included Chad Bailey, Chuck Hicks, Christopher Kreh, Jamal Roberts, Logan Muckey, Mekhi Miller, Realus George, Jr., Ty’Ron Hopper, and Will Norris, with Luther Burden and Theo Wease, Jr. in the back. Five of these players were on the defensive side of the ball.

On the punt return unit, we saw Dannis Jackson, D.J. Wesolak, Drey Norwood, Ja’Marion Wayne, Kreh, Miller, Muckey, Norris, and Tre’Vez Johnson, with Burden as the returner.

On the scout team side doing mock punting, no live ball, Williams was the starting punter.

We’re getting closer and closer to gameday. 15 days until kickoff against South Dakota.