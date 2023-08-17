 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou target Ryan Wingo to potentially commit sooner, baseball coaching staff complete, and Braggin’ Rights date is set

Mizzou Links for Thursday, August 17

By Sammy Stava
Wingo. Soon?

After the commitment of five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri from Lee’s Summit North High School on Monday, Mizzou looks to be in a good position to land another in-state five-star recruit from the St. Louis area.

Of course, that would be wide receiver Ryan Wingo from SLUH — who originally set his commitment date for December 20th.

Well, that could potentially come sooner — he told Chad Simmons from On3 Sports ($$). Here are a couple of quotes from Wingo:

Wingo ranks 19th in the country on Rivals and 7th on 247 Sports (24th composite). The recent FutureCast and Crystal Ball predictions have been trending in Missouri’s favor for Wingo.

Obviously, things can change in the world of recruiting — but Mizzou’s chances of landing Wingo are looking good for now.

Mizzou Baseball completed their coaching staff for the upcoming seasons with the additions of Jose Carballo (Director of Player Personnel) and Joseph Dattoli (Director of Player Development).

Quotes from Head Coach Kerrick Jackson, via MUTigers.com.

“We’re very excited to have Jose as a member of our Tiger family. His professionalism, knowledge base, and ability to connect with our young men made him a perfect fit. He will help us do great things here at Mizzou.”

“We are very fortunate to have Joe as our director of player development. His attention to detail, supreme level of intelligence, and high baseball IQ, have put him in elite company in the college baseball landscape. Our players will have a huge asset with Joe on our staff.”

We also have a date for Braggin’ Rights. According to Illinois Basketball’s non-conference schedule announcement, the game is officially set for December 22nd. That’s a Friday.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • The Mizzou Soccer season starts tonight at 6 p.m. CST with the opener vs SEMO at Walton. More on MUTigers.com.
  • Here’s a rundown of Mizzou Football tweets from Every True Tiger:
  • From QB Spotlight’s YouTube: Brad Smith talks the Mizzou QB competition and Brady Cook:
  • We love SEC Mike here at Rock M!
  • Johnny Walker days until Mizzou Football!

