Mizzou target Ryan Wingo to potentially commit sooner, baseball coaching staff complete, and Braggin’ Rights date is set

After the commitment of five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri from Lee’s Summit North High School on Monday, Mizzou looks to be in a good position to land another in-state five-star recruit from the St. Louis area.

Of course, that would be wide receiver Ryan Wingo from SLUH — who originally set his commitment date for December 20th.

Well, that could potentially come sooner — he told Chad Simmons from On3 Sports ($$). Here are a couple of quotes from Wingo:

Wingo ranks 19th in the country on Rivals and 7th on 247 Sports (24th composite). The recent FutureCast and Crystal Ball predictions have been trending in Missouri’s favor for Wingo.

Obviously, things can change in the world of recruiting — but Mizzou’s chances of landing Wingo are looking good for now.

Mizzou Baseball completed their coaching staff for the upcoming seasons with the additions of Jose Carballo (Director of Player Personnel) and Joseph Dattoli (Director of Player Development).

Two more additions to Mizzou baseball coaching staff: Jose Carballo as director of player personnel; and Joseph Dattoli as director of player development. Carballo comes from Bethune-Cookman's staff; Datolli (St. Louis native) was on Kerrick Jackson's Memphis staff. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 16, 2023

Quotes from Head Coach Kerrick Jackson, via MUTigers.com.

“We’re very excited to have Jose as a member of our Tiger family. His professionalism, knowledge base, and ability to connect with our young men made him a perfect fit. He will help us do great things here at Mizzou.” “We are very fortunate to have Joe as our director of player development. His attention to detail, supreme level of intelligence, and high baseball IQ, have put him in elite company in the college baseball landscape. Our players will have a huge asset with Joe on our staff.”

We also have a date for Braggin’ Rights. According to Illinois Basketball’s non-conference schedule announcement, the game is officially set for December 22nd. That’s a Friday.

Braggin Rights on 12.22.23. https://t.co/oF1XLine2U — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 17, 2023

From Calum McAndrew: Mizzou football transfers welcome challenge of breaking into experienced defense

The Mizzou Soccer season starts tonight at 6 p.m. CST with the opener vs SEMO at Walton. More on MUTigers.com.

On MUTigers.com, Softball signs infielder Adi Koller

From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones: Mizzou’s Kerrick Jackson rounds out coaching staff

On KTGR: The Big Show Mizzou 20 in ‘23

Mizzou Football held an open practice for students to attend last night at Stankowski Field

