SB Nation Reacts: Cam’Ron Johnson will be Mizzou’s most impactful transfer lineman

Sometimes the obvious answer is right in front of you. And sometimes it’s also right in front of everyone else!

As we soldier through the trenches for our preseason previews this week, we asked you who the most important transfer lineman — offensive or defensive! — would be for Mizzou in 2023. The answer was pretty resounding...

... and for good reason! Mizzou’s offensive line was, uh, underwhelming in 2022, and Drinkwitz’s pursuit of multiple transfers for the line showed as much. Nabbing Johnson out of Houston was perhaps the coup of the offseason, and he immediately becomes one of the Tigers’ most important pieces in the trenches. He’s got some versatility as to where he can play, meaning Drinkwitz and Brandon Jones can piece together a line that features the five best performers regardless of specificity. And, as a former First-Team All AAC performer, he’s proven at the highest level.

