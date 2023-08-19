Eli Drinkwitz presser notes: End of camp edition

Missouri held a relatively light practice in front of fans at Faurot Field following yesterday’s practice and scrimmage. Afterwards, Eli Drinkwitz met with the media wrapping up fall camp.

Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz

On the quarterback battle: “I think right now we’re in a continual battle, but we want to let people to continue to grow and develop and not have that pressure of hey, we have to have this decision made at this point. I think you can very easily see a couple quarterbacks play on the first couple of games, and let the play on the field decide.”

On Brady Cook: “I thought he did a nice job being efficient in throwing the football. Obviously, his leadership capabilities are to be voted as team captain by his teammates. He’s really steady. He knows the offense. (He) digest plays, is a smart discipline decision maker.”

On Marcellus Johnson’s versatility across the offensive line: “I think one of the keys for him and one of the reasons he chose to kind of take this leap of faith is to prove to the next level position flexibility, and that’s exactly what he’s done for us by playing right and left tackle. He’s played both guards in camp, he’s been really good at picking up and playing physical, and we feel like we got six really capable offensive linemen, and we’re still pushing to find the other two. Ultimately, we’d like to play with eight offensive linemen, and it’s the deepest we’ve ever been since I’ve been here.”

Freshman tight ends stepping up: “I anticipate both Jordon (Harris) and Brett (Norfleet) will play. I thought in our combative series Jordon had two really good catches, and continues to show physicality in the blocking game. I just think those guys will play early and contribute and have a significant role on our football team.”

On Johnny Walker Jr. emerging as a starter: “Johnny had a sack against Arkansas last year and then started in the bowl game and I really think that confidence has progressed him on the right path. He had an outstanding spring and he’s really earned his starting position I anticipate he’ll take the first snap at defensive end...he’s asked done everything we’ve asked him to do as far as gaining weight, understanding the defense, creating pass rush so I’m excited to see what kind of season he’s gonna have for us.”

Drinkwitz’s words on the wide receiver group: “I thought those guys really came a long way. There were a few freshmen tonight that I didn’t think responded as well as they needed to with understanding the intensity of what a game day environment is going to be, but they have performed well in camp. I anticipate those guys getting some early playing time...I feel confident about our top five (receivers), but we need to be about seven deep.

