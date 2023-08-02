T-Minus 29 Days to Opening Night

The Countdown is On.

College Football is happening THIS MONTH. Can you believe it? I thought we had all this time still to prepare our coverage at the site, and enjoy the quiet a bit longer, no matter how hard it was to find links at times. But we’re back, babyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. Hell, we’re so busy right now that Josh forgot to finish up and post his links til later Tuesday AM, ha!

Let’s get started. I don’t have much to add regarding my own thoughts here. I’m more of a football spectator than commenter, so I’ll chime in only minimally.

ABC17 Sports Director Nathalie Jones, doing the lord’s work, provided us with QB battle fodder— everyone’s favorite!! [side note: you’ll have to wait for later in the week for Rock M’s QB takes]

Next up - Sam Horn at day two of #Mizzou fall camp pic.twitter.com/sa4yI1zGcK — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 1, 2023

The freshman QB from the state of Washington is on campus, as well, now ⤵️ some shots of Gabarri Johnson in day two's practice c pic.twitter.com/zxBceoNDBp — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 1, 2023

Dave Matter (STL Today) wrote a great article on Blake Baker’s defense, whose biggest competition might just be their expectations after beating projections a year ago. In case you’ve forgotten — who am I kidding, y’all are a smart bunch— many draft-eligible upperclassmen chose to come back, including Darius Robinson, Hop, KAD, and Rake. Per Matter, 12/16 players who played 300 defensive snaps last year return and so yeah... we’re all expecting great things this season. Also per Matter:

“We want to be the best in the country,” Baker, 41, said this week. “And that’s everybody’s goal going into the season. We have to prove it. Talking season’s over. These guys are hungry and motivated. We have to prove that we are the best in the country.”

Perhaps we’ll see a more prepared team for the rematch against Kansas State? The team certainly is optimistic they will be far better prepared this time around.

“I go back and look at look at some of the plays versus Kansas State last year where we maybe ran a call versus a play that they had never (seen), and we really just didn’t know how to react,” Baker said. “I think a lot of those cobwebs have been knocked out over the year and over the summer. ... A lot of our guys already know what to do and how to do it. Now they need to learn how an offense is trying to attack you. When they present a certain picture what are they trying to do?”

Anyway, the article is great, as you knew it would be with Matter’s name in the byline, and you should check it out.

And finally, we move on to Watch Season.

Ty’Ron Hopper and KAD were named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy Watchlist, which is awarded by the FWAA for the best defensive player in CFB. Ben Arnet gave a little snippet of the duo below. (Side note: I keep clicking on that damn X thinking it’s going to close the tweet. Damn Elon.)

A pair of #Mizzou players are on the Nagurski Trophy Watchlist.

Kris Abrams-Draine & Ty'Ron Hopper are up for the award that goes to college football's top defensive player. pic.twitter.com/yIgbvpVkWJ — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 1, 2023

Not to be outdone, Javon Foster was also named to a watchlist awarded by FWAA. This time, it’s the Outland Trophy, which is given to CFB’s best interior lineman on offense or defense. Arnet again shows us his stuff:

#Mizzou's Javon Foster is on the watch list for the @outlandtrophy which goes to college football's top interior lineman each season. pic.twitter.com/E6wrW56Uoo — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 1, 2023

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M: A LOT

More Links:

Football

Hey, YOU. Single game tickets are on sale now for the Mizzou’s seven home game slate. Per MUTigers.com, go buy some tix now!

What a catch by Lee's Summit's own Logan Muckey (@_loganmuckey) at fall camp today the toe tap and all‼️ Ref did rule it a touchdown too ⤵️ #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/dt3O7IC0vc — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 1, 2023

Panic level: In need of in-state help— Missouri

As of Monday, the Tigers didn’t have a commitment from any of the state’s top 15 players, let alone the top 10. Former Mizzou coach Barry Odom, who is now the head coach at UNLV , holds a commitment from the state’s No. 10 player, linebacker Melvin Laster (No. 448 nationally). There are a few months for that to change, but Eli Drinkwitz, who hasn’t won more than six games in a season during his three years at Missouri, will have to get the ball rolling soon. Missouri did get official visits in June from the two in-state five-star prospects — defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri and wide receiver Ryan Wingo — but isn’t considered a favorite in either recruitment.

There’s more to this story, and you should check it out, but I personally thought Mizzou is firmly in the mix for Nwaneri, right? And Wingo? But especially Nwaneri? Maybe I should read my writers’ work more clearly... Or maybe this is a poorly-researched take by someone who isn’t a Mizzou-specific reporter...

Side Note: Chris found his new Matt! Calum McAndrew, who are likely familiar with already from his work at both the Post-Dispatch and the Missourian, is taking Matt Stahl’s place as the new Mizzou beat writer. I’m excited. He’s a great writer, and from reports (I haven’t met him IRL), a cool human. Here’s his Welcome piece. Already off to a bangin’ start.

And while you’re at it, check out the SEC Preview Podcast from Transfer Portal CFB. First up, they’re previewing the almighty SEC, featuring some familiar faces— Dan “Firestarter” Keegan and Parker Gillam!

Hoops

A few Missouri visitors on the horizon:

Walker's visit to #Mizzou overlaps with a trip by wing Efeosa Oliogu, the No. 31 prospect in the '25 class.



That weekend, LSU comes to CoMO to face MU in football. Curious if hoops tries to line up a fan fest that weekend to replicate a major recruiting event. https://t.co/K0QMQuaZNR — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 31, 2023

2024 four-star Darrion Sutton (@darrion1k) tells me he will take an official visit to Missouri on October 11th.



The 6-9 Small Forward recently announced he will play his senior season on scholarship at Overtime Elite, maintaining his college eligibility.… pic.twitter.com/tiiXc6XOan — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 1, 2023

Get to know Angie!

East Coast → CoMo



Get to know, Angie! pic.twitter.com/Eb2zP5iNUI — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 1, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

Hear from Tim Jamieson about coming home and new Mizzou TSF leader Blair DeBord on where college sports are heading.

Alex Honnold finds herself, not surprisingly, in D1 Softball’s top 100. It’s a subscriber-only post, but she is ranked in the 11-20 range. WTG, Al Pal! Additionally, 14 — yes, 14 — Tigers were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Ahletes! Congrats to Katie, Kendal, Kara, Maddie, Cierra, Vanessa, Alex, Jayci, Addie, Kayley, Hannah, Emma, and the Megans (Moll & Schumacher). Awardees had to have a 3.5 GPA or higher to be eligible.

Alex Honnold had 11 doubles and three triples for the second straight season, but she homered 14 times after only two round-trippers her first two years.



: @MizzouSoftballhttps://t.co/2ch31x51II pic.twitter.com/uzod0E3WrP — D1Softball (@D1Softball) July 30, 2023

Welcome, Skylar Coffey! The Tennessee transfer throws both the discus and the shot put. he finished 7th at the discus (outdoor) and 11th at shot put (indoor) at the SEC Championships. Coffey is also a HS Wrestling All-American and two-time TN state champ!

Next stop for new Tiger Marissa McCann… CoMo!

This is cool. Mizzou student-athletes had a chance to tour some industry locales in StL.

A little bonding for Mizzou Soccer, a little practice, and new merch for a new season (I’m jealous of those panda Dunks, ahhhhh)

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Tigers

Love to see it, Isaiah & Jordan! Per Aaron, Elliott is on the first string, and McGuire is on the third.

Also, congrats to Yasir Durant, who has signed with the Broncos.

Per source, Broncos are signing OG Yasir Durant. He's huge, 6-7, 330. A fourth-year player who has played in 19 games for the Chiefs, Patriots and Saints.

Broncos will have to make a cooresponding roster move. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 31, 2023

Boogie Coleman is on the move again after graduating from Ball State in late July. Best of luck, sir!

Ball State's Jarron "Boogie" Coleman is entering the portal on August 1 after graduating in late July. He averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Transferred back to Ball State after spending 2021-22 at Missouri. https://t.co/UspQXPjFab — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) August 1, 2023