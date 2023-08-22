Welcome to campus, freshmen!

Guess the frosh
Time to play everybody’s favorite game: GUESS. THAT FROSH.
That’s right you’ll have four chances to guess all four freshman in the social media post without using the official athletics site. Think you’ve got what it takes? Answers below!
Some fresh faces hit the campus today for the first day of class! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/6qExCUbRF8— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 21, 2023
ƃuᴉuuɐW ɐnɥsoſ ‘uosuɥoſ ᴉɹɹɐqɐפ ‘uosᴉllƎ uosʎ┴ ‘ʇǝǝlɟɹoN ʇʇǝɹq :sɹǝʍsu∀
Do you think they’ll have time to be hazed by Parker Posey?
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Nate and BK continue their previews with the linebacker room
- In which we ask whether or not any young linebackers are ready to step up
- In which BK gives us his best bets for Week 0
More Links:
- It’s been a hot start to the year for Kylee Simmons of Mizzou Soccer, and not just because of the weather!
Week 1 of the season down and @KyleeMiriam leads the @SEC in...— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 21, 2023
Points (6)
PPG (3.00)
Goals (3)
GPG (1.5)#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BR6VdE7kZO
- Another commit has landed for Kerrick Jackson
We going to Mizzou baby!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DoxHd7S8la— Kaleb Traylor (@ktray25_) August 20, 2023
It’s a long ways out for the Bronx, NY, native, who is still just 15. But he boasts a lot of promise from the hot corner (from what I read online!)
- The Mizzou Women’s Hoops team announced a few new opponents for its non-conference slate.
Coastal conquest ️ pic.twitter.com/bK7jB1Ah8S— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 21, 2023
University of Missouri Women’s Basketball will face Tennessee Tech and Kent State in the Daytona Beach Classic, the tournament host committee announced on Monday.
The Tigers will face the Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 24 and will take on the Golden Flashers at 4:45 p.m. CT on Nov. 25 in the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. Both contests will be streamed live on FloHoops.com.
- Welcome Sean Carlon, new Mizzou Golf assistant coach!
- Nice shout out for our boy Flip from G-League TV!
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...