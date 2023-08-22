Welcome to campus, freshmen!

Guess the frosh

Time to play everybody’s favorite game: GUESS. THAT FROSH.

That’s right you’ll have four chances to guess all four freshman in the social media post without using the official athletics site. Think you’ve got what it takes? Answers below!

Some fresh faces hit the campus today for the first day of class! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/6qExCUbRF8 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 21, 2023

ƃuᴉuuɐW ɐnɥsoſ ‘uosuɥoſ ᴉɹɹɐqɐפ ‘uosᴉllƎ uosʎ┴ ‘ʇǝǝlɟɹoN ʇʇǝɹq :sɹǝʍsu∀

Do you think they’ll have time to be hazed by Parker Posey?

It’s been a hot start to the year for Kylee Simmons of Mizzou Soccer, and not just because of the weather!

Another commit has landed for Kerrick Jackson

We going to Mizzou baby!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DoxHd7S8la — Kaleb Traylor (@ktray25_) August 20, 2023

It’s a long ways out for the Bronx, NY, native, who is still just 15. But he boasts a lot of promise from the hot corner (from what I read online!)

The Mizzou Women’s Hoops team announced a few new opponents for its non-conference slate.

University of Missouri Women’s Basketball will face Tennessee Tech and Kent State in the Daytona Beach Classic, the tournament host committee announced on Monday. The Tigers will face the Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 24 and will take on the Golden Flashers at 4:45 p.m. CT on Nov. 25 in the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. Both contests will be streamed live on FloHoops.com.

Welcome Sean Carlon, new Mizzou Golf assistant coach!

Nice shout out for our boy Flip from G-League TV!