 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Welcome to campus, freshmen!

Mizzou Links for August 22, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Guess the frosh

Time to play everybody’s favorite game: GUESS. THAT FROSH.

That’s right you’ll have four chances to guess all four freshman in the social media post without using the official athletics site. Think you’ve got what it takes? Answers below!

ƃuᴉuuɐW ɐnɥsoſ ‘uosuɥoſ ᴉɹɹɐqɐפ ‘uosᴉllƎ uosʎ┴ ‘ʇǝǝlɟɹoN ʇʇǝɹq :sɹǝʍsu∀

Do you think they’ll have time to be hazed by Parker Posey?

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • It’s been a hot start to the year for Kylee Simmons of Mizzou Soccer, and not just because of the weather!
  • Another commit has landed for Kerrick Jackson

It’s a long ways out for the Bronx, NY, native, who is still just 15. But he boasts a lot of promise from the hot corner (from what I read online!)

University of Missouri Women’s Basketball will face Tennessee Tech and Kent State in the Daytona Beach Classic, the tournament host committee announced on Monday.

The Tigers will face the Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 24 and will take on the Golden Flashers at 4:45 p.m. CT on Nov. 25 in the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. Both contests will be streamed live on FloHoops.com.

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...