Mizzou Hoops News and Notes, Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams announced, and more

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, August 23

By Sammy Stava
The college football season is right around the corner, but it’s not too early to talk about college basketball, right? It’s never too early for Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today — who released his preseason SEC Power Rankings on Monday.

Looking to make back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in Year 2 under Dennis Gates, Rothstein currently has Missouri in the middle of the conference, pegging the Tigers as the No. 8 team in the SEC. According to Rothstein, Mizzou’s projected starting five is Nick Honor, Caleb Grill, John Tonje, Sean East, and Noah Carter.

Despite being picked in the middle of the pack, the Tigers’ roster did get a lot of positive mention — as Noah Carter was listed as one of five SEC Breakout Players. Meanwhile — Tamar Bates, John Tonje, and Caleb Grill are among the 15 SEC Impact Transfers.

And while we still wait for Mizzou Men’s Basketball’s non-conference schedule to be released, women’s hoops have finalized their non-conference schedule on Tuesday. Robin Pingeton’s squad will open the 2023-2024 season on Monday, November 6th against MVC foe Belmont.

SLU, SEMO, Missouri State, and Kansas City highlight the games against in-state opponents, and Braggin’ Rights is slated for December 17th at Illinois, plus a trip to Daytona Beach Thanksgiving Weekend. For more details, check it out on MUTigers.com.

Back to football, the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams were announced on Tuesday — and six Mizzou Football players were mentioned. OL Javon Foster, DB Kris Abrams-Draine, and K Harrison Mevis are on the 2nd Team, while WR Luther Burden III, DL Darius Robinson, and LB Ty’Ron Hopper have been placed on the 3rd Team.

Plus, there was another addition to Mizzou Football’s 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of 3-star defensive end Jaylen Brown:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

  • The Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony is set for Friday, September 8th at Jesse Auditorium.
  • Mizzou Men’s Golf also announced their 2023-2024 schedule.
  • Mizzou Volleyball season officially starts on Friday vs Illinois State at Hearnes!
  • Get to know: Mizzou Soccer’s Brianna Buels in their New to the Zou newcomer's series:
  • A look back at the 2001-2002 Mizzou Hoops team who made the Elite 8.....as a No. 12 seed.
