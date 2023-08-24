The projected Missouri Tigers Football depth chart.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. The season is getting so close you can almost smell it. Folks, we are in week zero of college football season. Mizzou has a QB battle on its hands as the offensive line comes into place. The guys discuss the depth chart, Drinkwitz’s impressive growth as a head coach, and more! Dave Matter, you have been a legend. We will miss reading your words about Mizzou but can’t wait to see what’s next in your journey. MIZ!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:45: Let’s talk some Mizzou Football! Welcome to the podcast.

01:45 - 07:00: Two quarterbacks??

07:00 - 11:45: What’s going on with Eli Drinkwitz?

11:45 - 17:50: Mizzou got a commitment from Jaylen Brown.

17:50 - 21:35: The 2014 recruiting class.

21:35 - 23:10: Scholarships.

23:10 - 31:00: Missouri’s depth chart.

31:00 - 37:45: The offensive line.

37:45 - 42:40: The defense.

42:40 - 44:25: FREE NFL tickets to ANY game?!?!

44:25 - 49:20: If you could pick any QB to be in this offense and this team, who would you choose?

49:20 - 58:10: Dave Matter

58:10 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

Sign up with MyBookie by using the code Mizzou23 and following the link to receive your welcome bonus -> https://mybookie.website/RockMRadio

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. Be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter. And if you don’t already, head on over to our YouTube channel and click that subscribe button!