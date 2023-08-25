Happy Black & Gold Friday

Can you believe a week from tomorrow we’ll be rehashing the first game of the season?

1 week out from something to prove. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9QVpu2rptY — Gordon Meier (@gordon_meier) August 25, 2023

This summer, hell-ish heat aside, seemed nonexistent, and it’s wild to me that students are already back and a full week of classes is down. Things are just happening at warp speed, it seems. But with that comes the return of Black & Gold Fridays. Now, for someone like me, pretty much every day is a day to sport the black & gold (except as I write this on Thursday I’m actually wearing black & lilac to match my shoes).

Black and Gold Fridays are BACK! ⚫️



No matter where you live, show off your #Mizzou pride and tag @MizzouAthletics and @Mizzou in your photos using the hashtags #StripeTheState and #MIZ!https://t.co/FfQxJBBCRv — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) August 24, 2023

Per Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois at MUTigers.com, “Black and Gold Fridays are an opportunity for Tiger fans to come together and show our unwavering support for Mizzou Athletics. Whether you’re a student, an alum, a faculty member, or a passionate fan, wearing black and gold each Friday sends a powerful message of collective pride in our state, our university and our teams.”

IT’S THE BEST COLOR SCHEME.

I tend to look at Black & Gold Fridays as more of just showing support for the student-athletes, which we know I am always happy to do, but more so just showing my love for the university in general. This place will forever have my heart.

Head Czar Dictator Man in Charge, Mun Choi agrees. As he said in the same MUTigers article Des was mentioned in above:

“As Mizzou Tigers, we strive for greatness, on the field, in the classroom, and in our leading-edge research facilities,” said Mun Choi, University of Missouri president. “Wearing black and gold wherever you are is a reminder of our shared traditions, our successes, and the vision of greatness that we will achieve.”

One more thing before I leave you...

This video is OUTSTANDING. Chills. Here’s to an incredible new year of Mizzou Athletics.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M: A LOT

More Links:

Football

RAKE!

LB3! Also, it would be nice if the person who sent this tweet would attribute the photo to the person who took it (Madeline Carter, Columbia Tribune)

SEC true freshmen WRs with 8 TDs from scrimmage since 2012:



-Amari Cooper

-George Pickens

-Luther Burden III pic.twitter.com/nUk6RsHdVH — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) August 23, 2023

Hoops

Another non-con opponent is revealed! And no, it’s not THAT Loyola. It’s the one in Maryland, sillies.

Most of #Mizzou's non-con slate has been filled in. Looks like we're still waiting on a potential season-opener, another buy game, and a date for a reported meeting with South Carolina State. pic.twitter.com/umDR3XRHpk — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 24, 2023

Cool stats from Watkins

Mizzou's roster next year will feature 12 players who have attempted a free throw at the D-I level. Impressive, right?



To the point, those 12 players have combined to shoot 76.1%. That figure would've rated top 40 in D-I last season and 7th best among HM programs. — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) August 24, 2023

:) Also, Vanover’s legs are like twigs. I swear I could break them.

Great in-depth analysis, and something this team has been missing for years!

My in-depth analysis after attending the event: this team is really tall. Eleven of the 14 players are 6’0” and up. https://t.co/MS1ulE2gkP — Brad Tregnago (@BradTregnago) August 25, 2023

Hey, Tilly!

Other Mizzou Sports

Head Track Coach Brett Halter announced the 2023 class on Thursday, which features 31 newcomers, including 22 freshmen and nine transfer additions. Learn about them at MUTigers.com!

Volleyball starts tonight! Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou will take on Illinois State in its home opener Friday. First serve is set for 6 p.m., CT at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers will also face Central Arkansas (Saturday at 7 p.m., CT) and Colgate (Sunday at 12 p.m., CT) over the three-day Mizzou Classic. You can watch on SEC+.

Cool gig for recent Mizzou Softball grad, Emma Nichols!

Working for her hometown team ⚾️



Former Tigers pitcher and #Mizzou graduate Emma Nichols is currently serving as a Corporate Marketing and Sales Intern with the @Cardinals!!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/hemzGqEhvL — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) August 24, 2023

Soccer’s home opener was Thursday evening, and it was a 2-2 split. Adeen, our resident soccer writer, will have a recap early this morning. Check out the highlights!

#Mizzou soccer draws 2-2 with Omaha. Tigers dominated possession, forced tough saves and put one off the crossbar, but goals weren’t going in tonight. Omaha had some physicality.



Mizzou equalizer was a great goal ⬇️ https://t.co/yVMFJqm6l4 — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) August 25, 2023