Happy Black & Gold Friday

Mizzou Football Links for Friday, August 25

By Karen Steger
Can you believe a week from tomorrow we’ll be rehashing the first game of the season?

This summer, hell-ish heat aside, seemed nonexistent, and it’s wild to me that students are already back and a full week of classes is down. Things are just happening at warp speed, it seems. But with that comes the return of Black & Gold Fridays. Now, for someone like me, pretty much every day is a day to sport the black & gold (except as I write this on Thursday I’m actually wearing black & lilac to match my shoes).

Per Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois at MUTigers.com, “Black and Gold Fridays are an opportunity for Tiger fans to come together and show our unwavering support for Mizzou Athletics. Whether you’re a student, an alum, a faculty member, or a passionate fan, wearing black and gold each Friday sends a powerful message of collective pride in our state, our university and our teams.”

IT’S THE BEST COLOR SCHEME.

I tend to look at Black & Gold Fridays as more of just showing support for the student-athletes, which we know I am always happy to do, but more so just showing my love for the university in general. This place will forever have my heart.

Head Czar Dictator Man in Charge, Mun Choi agrees. As he said in the same MUTigers article Des was mentioned in above:

“As Mizzou Tigers, we strive for greatness, on the field, in the classroom, and in our leading-edge research facilities,” said Mun Choi, University of Missouri president. “Wearing black and gold wherever you are is a reminder of our shared traditions, our successes, and the vision of greatness that we will achieve.”

One more thing before I leave you...

This video is OUTSTANDING. Chills. Here’s to an incredible new year of Mizzou Athletics.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M: A LOT

More Links:

Football

  • RAKE!
  • LB3! Also, it would be nice if the person who sent this tweet would attribute the photo to the person who took it (Madeline Carter, Columbia Tribune)

Hoops

  • Another non-con opponent is revealed! And no, it’s not THAT Loyola. It’s the one in Maryland, sillies.
  • Cool stats from Watkins
  • :) Also, Vanover’s legs are like twigs. I swear I could break them.
  • Great in-depth analysis, and something this team has been missing for years!
  • Hey, Tilly!

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Head Track Coach Brett Halter announced the 2023 class on Thursday, which features 31 newcomers, including 22 freshmen and nine transfer additions. Learn about them at MUTigers.com!
  • Volleyball starts tonight! Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou will take on Illinois State in its home opener Friday. First serve is set for 6 p.m., CT at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers will also face Central Arkansas (Saturday at 7 p.m., CT) and Colgate (Sunday at 12 p.m., CT) over the three-day Mizzou Classic. You can watch on SEC+.
  • Cool gig for recent Mizzou Softball grad, Emma Nichols!
