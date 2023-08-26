College Football Week 0 GameDay: info, what to watch, predictions

Football season is officially here today as what is commonly referred to “Week Zero” kicks off in earnest with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on Navy.

Week Zero is a fun term because that’s what it feels like today. There are a smattering of games which are only likely to intrigue members of the College Football Sickos Committee. Gamblers, overall degenerates, and college football fans. It’s a tight venn diagram.

The good news for fans of this blog and the team we write and talk about, kickoff is officially this Thursday. That’s less than a week away.

The Xeet (?? what are these called now ??) is a more than a week old, but I liked it so we’re using it here.

The State of the Program post we do annually is coming tomorrow, followed shortly by more regular game week coverage. I’m excited about this season for more than just the games we’re going to get to watch. Without getting into too much detail, it’s been a tumultuous offseason behind the scenes. SBN pulled the rug out from underneath us with the decision to stop supporting podcasts. It’s required a lot of effort and planning but we got things turned around pretty quickly and I’m excited with where things are right now.

But the good news is we aren’t done! There are more features and things coming your way. RockMRadio.com is officially a thing that is around to help support the media side of Rock M Nation. Right now it redirects to our YouTube page but that will be changing in the future. So stay tuned for more fun announcements.

Now, lets check out some SBN Reacts!

Question No. 1 this week was about picking the National Champion...

I’m shocked people picked the team with the most talented roster year in and year out. It’ll be interesting to see the Bulldogs with a new Quarterback.

Next the Heisman?

I’m also shocked to see that voters favored the guy who is arguably the best Quarterback in the country and the odds on pick to be the top pick in next years NFL Draft! Shocked, I say!

I’ve said this above, but I don’t know if I’ll check in or not. Premier League will be on and I’ve got some catching up to do on the basketball preseason coverage. Maybe I’ll see what Vandy is up to?

College Football Week 0: Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 1:30 PM Navy Notre Dame (13) -20.5 49 NBC 4:30 PM UTEP -1 Jacksonville St 54 CBSSN 6:00 PM UMass New Mexico St -7 45 ESPN 6:00 PM Ohio San Diego St -3 48.5 FS1 6:30 PM Hawai'i Vanderbilt -17.5 56 SECN 7:00 PM San Jose St USC (6) -31.5 66 PAC12 8:00 PM Florida Int'l Louisiana Tech -11.5 59 CBSSN

