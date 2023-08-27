SEC Week 1 Opening Lines

We made it through the soft launch of college football alive. How are you feeling? Good? I’m good. Feeling great. Sad I didn’t bet anything but, hey, we got another 12 weeks to remedy that.

So! Let’s take a look at the opening lines for Week 1 in the SEC! It might be non-conference heavy but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some prime opportunities to beat Vegas and make some cash!

Games for Week 1 start on Thursday (as Mizzou fans are aware) and run through the entire Labor Day weekend. As a reminder, there are no lines set for a game featuring an FBS team playing an FCS team...such as the matchup this week of your Missouri Tigers. All listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

Thursday, August 31st

7:00p - Florida at Utah (-7) - O/U 46

Saturday, September 2nd

11:00a - Tennessee (-28) vs. Virginia - O/U 57.5

11:00a - Ball State at Kentucky (-26.5) - O/U 48.5

2:30p - UMass at Auburn (-38.5) - O/U 52.5

6:00p - New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38) - O/U 49

6:30p - Middle Tennessee at Alabama (-39.5) - O/U 51.5

6:30p - North Carolina (-2.5) vs. South Carolina - O/U 3.5

Sunday, September 3rd

6:30p - Florida State vs. LSU (-2.5) - O/U 58.5