Only 86 hours until Mizzou Football kicks off!

Gameweekgameweekgameweekgameweekgameweek
We’re less than 100 hours from kick-off. You’ve read the preseason coverage (and if you haven’t, SHAME ON YOU, START NOW), and you’ve counted the ifs. All there’s left to do is feverishly hit refresh on your “Mizzou Football” google search for any new content to appear. Or just hit refresh on our homepage... we’ll have plenty to keep you busy from here on out.
- Mizzou’s defensive tackles are planning on causing chaos for opposing backfields this season, something they think will be relentless given the depth of the position.
“Everybody been rotating,” said Jay Jernigan, a senior defensive tackle. “Everybody been improving and now we got four solid guys that can go out there anytime.”
Those four lineman are: Jernigan, senior Kristian Williams, graduate student Realus George Jr. and graduate student Josh Landry. All except Williams are entering their final year of college eligibility.
The story also details a new location for Tiger Walk, if you’re interested!
- Calum McAndrew analyzed some of Eli Drinkwitz’s recent comments about quarterback usage and found some of his recent viewing habits to be of note.
With tongue ever so slightly more in cheek, Drinkwitz said he watched the ‘Untold: Swamp Kings’ documentary that recently released on Netflix about the 2006 national championship-winning Florida Gators team, mentioning that if they could use more than one quarterback, why not his team?
Whether or not a football team from almost 20 years ago has any bearing on this year’s Mizzou Tigers, it seems clear Drink will run with two QBs for at least a week or two.
- Oh, damn, Mizzou hype media back?
PROTECT THE ZOU— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 28, 2023
See you Thursday night!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/sRl6HLk3ZR
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam lays out his State of the Program with less than 100 hours until kick off
- In which YOU SINFUL DEGENERATES STILL NEED GAMBLING LINES, APPARENTLY
More Links:
- Albert O made an impression in this weekend’s Broncos preseason game.
Albert O my— NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2023
: #LARvsDEN on @NFLNetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/NfTqLZdQgd
That was only one of his seven catches, which went for a total of 109 yards and a touchdown.
- Mizzou Volleyball stayed perfect on opening weekend by beating Colgate to finish a clean sweep of the Mizzou Classic.
And that’s a winner #Mizzou volleyball has made another five set comeback happen!! The Dawn Sullivan era starts out 3-0. Don’t miss the highlights tonight on Sports Zone! pic.twitter.com/GlsmC8qxk0— Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) August 27, 2023
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...