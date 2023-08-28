 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Only 86 hours until Mizzou Football kicks off!

Mizzou Links for August 28, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
We’re less than 100 hours from kick-off. You’ve read the preseason coverage (and if you haven’t, SHAME ON YOU, START NOW), and you’ve counted the ifs. All there’s left to do is feverishly hit refresh on your “Mizzou Football” google search for any new content to appear. Or just hit refresh on our homepage... we’ll have plenty to keep you busy from here on out.

“Everybody been rotating,” said Jay Jernigan, a senior defensive tackle. “Everybody been improving and now we got four solid guys that can go out there anytime.”

Those four lineman are: Jernigan, senior Kristian Williams, graduate student Realus George Jr. and graduate student Josh Landry. All except Williams are entering their final year of college eligibility.

The story also details a new location for Tiger Walk, if you’re interested!

With tongue ever so slightly more in cheek, Drinkwitz said he watched the ‘Untold: Swamp Kings’ documentary that recently released on Netflix about the 2006 national championship-winning Florida Gators team, mentioning that if they could use more than one quarterback, why not his team?

Whether or not a football team from almost 20 years ago has any bearing on this year’s Mizzou Tigers, it seems clear Drink will run with two QBs for at least a week or two.

  • Oh, damn, Mizzou hype media back?

  • Albert O made an impression in this weekend’s Broncos preseason game.

That was only one of his seven catches, which went for a total of 109 yards and a touchdown.

