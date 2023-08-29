 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dennis Gates, resident Mizzou calendar keeper, has returned

Mizzou Links for August 29, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Dennis Gates, the man you are

I need to express my gratitude for a second.

Dennis Gates is a lot of things to us Mizzou fans. Affable goofball. Recruiter extraordinaire. Savior of Mizzou Hoops? Maybe too early to say.

But one of the things I deeply appreciate about Coach Gates is his habit of posting the Mizzou sports schedule every Monday during the school year. First, it’s an incredibly practical, innocent way to use social media that channels a bygone era of internet posting. Second, it’s a great way to keep track of what’s going on as a Mizzou sports fan — ever since I started seeing these, I’ve genuinely checked scores and outcomes for teams I wouldn’t otherwise pay much attention to. Third, it’s ideal for content planning.

Thank you, Mr. Gates, for taking 5-10 minutes out of every Monday to type this tweet. I’m deeply appreciative.

