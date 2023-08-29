Dennis Gates, resident Mizzou calendar keeper, has returned

Dennis Gates, the man you are
I need to express my gratitude for a second.
Dennis Gates is a lot of things to us Mizzou fans. Affable goofball. Recruiter extraordinaire. Savior of Mizzou Hoops? Maybe too early to say.
But one of the things I deeply appreciate about Coach Gates is his habit of posting the Mizzou sports schedule every Monday during the school year. First, it’s an incredibly practical, innocent way to use social media that channels a bygone era of internet posting. Second, it’s a great way to keep track of what’s going on as a Mizzou sports fan — ever since I started seeing these, I’ve genuinely checked scores and outcomes for teams I wouldn’t otherwise pay much attention to. Third, it’s ideal for content planning.
Big week in CoMo for @MizzouAthletics! @mizzoufootball takes the field, Aug. 31 @ 7pm. @MizzouTFXC will start their season on Sept. 1 @ 8:30am & 9am. @MizzouVB is back Sept. 1st, 2nd, & 3rd. Good luck to @MizzouSoccer on their 2 road contests this week! #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 28, 2023
Thank you, Mr. Gates, for taking 5-10 minutes out of every Monday to type this tweet. I’m deeply appreciative.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam previews some of Mizzou Hoops’ non-conference opponents
- In which Dan files the penultimate piece of his “Most Important Tigers” series
- In which Nate and BK preview the safeties, the team’s best unit?
- In which NATE GIVES US A BEAUTIFUL STORY OF HOPE AND PERSEVERANCE
- In which we’re asking you to call your shot on the QB, cowards
More Links:
- Eli Drinkwitz isn’t taking South Dakota, or their high flying new offensive coordinator, for granted this week.
- Friendly heads up, we’re less than 10 weeks until Mizzou Hoops tips off.
- Got an Athletic subscription? Well you don’t need one to listen to Chase Daniel’s new podcast!
Excited 2 announce I’ve joined @TheAthletic this year for a show called “In The Pocket”— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 28, 2023
Every Thursday, @robertmays & I will dive deep into QB play around the league and I’ll give you my insight, opinions, & perspective on all things QB! pic.twitter.com/dfiHaWuaic
- Mizzou Hoops’ international stars are back in the fold!
x x pic.twitter.com/WQUqNTTXg2— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 28, 2023
- Mizzou Football isn’t the only program getting new duds
Into The Jungle— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) August 28, 2023
See the new threads up close by purchasing your season tickets!
️ https://t.co/nqNXtXpjbM#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/pWiM1i6zbL
Gear drop pic.twitter.com/XrIQaHuFt3— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) August 28, 2023
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...