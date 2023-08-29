Breaking down the Missouri Tigers non-conference men’s basketball schedule.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. With Missouri’s non-conference schedule locked in for the 2023-2024 season, the guys look at each opponent and discuss the matchups.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Mizzou Basketball’s non-conference schedule has been released. Let’s dig into it.

02:00 - 07:35: Arkansas Pine Bluff.

07:35 - 13:40: Memphis.

13:40 - 17:00: SIUE.

17:00 - 21:35: @ Minnesota.

21:35 - 24:20: Jackson St.

24:20 - 27:35: South Carolina St.

27:35 - 28:50: Loyola (MD)

28:50 - 32:55: ACC vs. SEC Challenge @ Pittsburgh.

32:55 - 36:40: Wichita St.

36:40 - 43:40: @ kansas.

43:40 - 47:30: vs. Seton Hall in Kansas City.

47:30 - 52:50: vs. Illinois in St. Louis.

52:50 - 54:00: Central Arkansas.

54:00 - 58:10: This schedule is a little better than last year.

58:10 - 01:02:40: Some updates and final thoughts.

01:04:40 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded and live podcasts. MIZ!

