Harrison Mevis Lands on Lou Groza Award Watch List, and is Brady Cook his placeholder?

Mizzou Links for Thursday, August 3

By Sammy Stava
Lou Groza Award has their eyes on Mevis!

As we enter the month of August, the watch lists for the College Football season are really starting to come together. On Tuesday, we saw Ty’Ron Hopper and Kris Abrams-Draine land on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, plus Javon Foster on the Outland Trophy Watch List.

In unsurprising news on Wednesday, Mizzou senior kicker Harrison Mevis has been named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List for the nation’s top kicker.

Mevis, who appeared on the preseason All-SEC 2nd team — is one of 30 kickers in the country to land on the Lou Groza Award watch list.

The placeholder for Harrison Mevis on Day 3 of Mizzou’s “Fall” Camp? Well, that would be Brady Cook.

From Jaden Lewis’ observations:

“It’s not unusual for a quarterback to be a placeholder and it could be something that we could potentially see in 2023.”

Moving on, on The Big 550 KTRS’ Big Sports Show — Brendan Wiese and Ben Frederickson compiled a draft of Mizzou Football’s Most Impactful Players for 2023:

Wiese’s draft picks: Luther Burden, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ty’Ron Hopper, Joe Moore, Sam Horn

BenFred’s draft picks: Brady Cook, Cam’Ron Johnson, Mookie Cooper, DaRius Robinson, Johnny Walker Jr.

Poll

Whose draft are you going with?

view results
  • 57%
    Wiese
    (24 votes)
  • 42%
    BenFred
    (18 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

We also have another Kerrick Jackson bat signal (possibly for two commitments)? Stay tuned — because the two Tigers GIFs are interesting.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • The countdown to Mizzou’s Soccer season is ON!
  • The track and field team also added incoming commitment Eddie Zuercher — a transfer from Eastern Michigan
  • Anthony Robinson is the latest edition of Mizzou Basketball’s Meet the Newcomers series
  • The latest offer from Mizzou Basketball is Vashon freshman and the son of Jimmy McKinney
  • A timeline of Mizzou target commitment announcements. Could be a busy couple of weeks:
  • A list of jersey numbers for some Mizzou Football newcomers:
