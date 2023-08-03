Harrison Mevis Lands on Lou Groza Award Watch List, and is Brady Cook his placeholder?

Lou Groza Award has their eyes on Mevis!
As we enter the month of August, the watch lists for the College Football season are really starting to come together. On Tuesday, we saw Ty’Ron Hopper and Kris Abrams-Draine land on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, plus Javon Foster on the Outland Trophy Watch List.
In unsurprising news on Wednesday, Mizzou senior kicker Harrison Mevis has been named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List for the nation’s top kicker.
Harrison Mevis X Lou Groza Award watchlist #STP #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BUtOHiEspq— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 2, 2023
Mevis, who appeared on the preseason All-SEC 2nd team — is one of 30 kickers in the country to land on the Lou Groza Award watch list.
The Lou Groza Award preseason watch list has arrived!— Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) August 2, 2023
Read the full release here: https://t.co/HMMl3Llp9Z pic.twitter.com/CoxXqfdVpH
The placeholder for Harrison Mevis on Day 3 of Mizzou’s “Fall” Camp? Well, that would be Brady Cook.
Double take of the day at #Mizzou fall camp — that’s incumbent starting QB Brady Cook holding for Harrison Mevis. pic.twitter.com/dyQzDrPLXJ— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) August 2, 2023
From Jaden Lewis’ observations:
“It’s not unusual for a quarterback to be a placeholder and it could be something that we could potentially see in 2023.”
Moving on, on The Big 550 KTRS’ Big Sports Show — Brendan Wiese and Ben Frederickson compiled a draft of Mizzou Football’s Most Impactful Players for 2023:
TONIGHT on @BigSportsShow STARTING FIVE with @bwiese16 and @benfredpd its the most impactful players of 2023. Tune in at 7pm! @mizzoufootball#sports #football #miz #zou pic.twitter.com/GXPNCbt9kr— The Big 550 KTRS (@KTRS550) August 2, 2023
Wiese’s draft picks: Luther Burden, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ty’Ron Hopper, Joe Moore, Sam Horn
BenFred’s draft picks: Brady Cook, Cam’Ron Johnson, Mookie Cooper, DaRius Robinson, Johnny Walker Jr.
Poll
Whose draft are you going with?
-
57%
Wiese
-
42%
BenFred
We also have another Kerrick Jackson bat signal (possibly for two commitments)? Stay tuned — because the two Tigers GIFs are interesting.
#MizzouNow pic.twitter.com/ej8PZkZsmc— Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ) August 3, 2023
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Scouting Profile from Matthew Harris: Has Mizzou found a stopper in T.O. Barrett?
- From Jaden Lewis: Observations from Mizzou’s midweek fall camp practice
More Links:
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: How Brady Cook’s healed shoulder and earned experience factor into Mizzou’s QB battle
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- The countdown to Mizzou’s Soccer season is ON!
We can't wait to have everyone back at Walton!— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 2, 2023
️ Aug. 17 vs. SEMO#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7DK3ROdtnW
Welcome to CoMo, coach @JCAndreassen!— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) August 2, 2023
» https://t.co/XdFQlmwX70 pic.twitter.com/7050JmDtMF
- The track and field team also added incoming commitment Eddie Zuercher — a transfer from Eastern Michigan
Welcome to the family, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/ZxCUP0Sseg— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) August 2, 2023
- Anthony Robinson is the latest edition of Mizzou Basketball’s Meet the Newcomers series
Meet the Newcomers: Anthony Robinson II— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 2, 2023
Learn more about summer freshman captain @anklebully_ant and what he'll bring to the Tigers this season! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/IShmLlTItL
- The latest offer from Mizzou Basketball is Vashon freshman and the son of Jimmy McKinney
#Mizzou sends an offer out to a rising freshman at Vashon with an especially familiar name.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 2, 2023
One that makes us all feel REALLY old. https://t.co/cymUWONBws
- A timeline of Mizzou target commitment announcements. Could be a busy couple of weeks:
Bookmark this. Upcoming #Mizzou target announcements— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) August 2, 2023
Marcus Allen: August 7
Peyton Marshall: August 11
Jeremiah McClellan: August 13
Williams Nwaneri: August 14 (we think)
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr: August 18
- From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones: Mizzou football coming into 2023 stacked at wide receiver
- More camp highlights from Nathalie Jones:
Check it out: Rain, rain FINALLY went away— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 2, 2023
Today was the first outdoor practice of #Mizzou fall camp ✅
Luther Burden was feeeellllliiiinnnn' it, as well ⤵️ back to business real quick though pic.twitter.com/wYGfiyZcxY
I've got your extended highlights from #Mizzou's third practice of fall camp, right here ⤵️https://t.co/vEGLiMdSJc— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 2, 2023
ICYMI: I dug into the goals for #Mizzou's offensive line this season, as Brandon Jones took over the group in the off season pic.twitter.com/MO4ZMlju3l— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 2, 2023
- A list of jersey numbers for some Mizzou Football newcomers:
A few more Missouri newcomers earned their jersey numbers for today’s practice:— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 2, 2023
WR Joshua Manning, 0
WR Marquis Johnson, 17
TE Brett Norfleet, 87
DL Sam Williams, 94
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...