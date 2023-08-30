Mizzou releases unofficial depth chart ahead of facing South Dakota

We are so close to the start of Missouri football. There are less than 30 hours until the Tigers face South Dakota, and on the eve of kickoff, we have been presented the first unofficial depth chart of the season.

Here’s the unofficial depth chart. pic.twitter.com/XcDCENCohH — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) August 30, 2023

Here’s what to takeaway:

Quarterbacks

Eli Drinkwitz hinted at it and finally confirmed on Friday that multiple quarterbacks will play against the Coyotes. He didn’t reveal what order each quarterback will play, but the depth chart hints at what we’ll likely see. Jake Garcia is the No. 3 QB, with Brady Cook and Sam Horn listed with the “or” designation. With experience playing a factor, I would be shocked if Sam Horn gets the first snaps of the season.

Running backs

No surprises here. Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat will complement each other at the running back position with their different skill sets, Peat was real impressive in catching the ball out of the backfield during fall camp. Depending on the game’s flow, Jamal Roberts and Tavorus could see plenty of action during the back half of tomorrow’s contest.

Tight Ends

Tyler Stephens is the group’s veteran and “unofficially” gets the starting spot. Behind him is a committee of youth with no particular order on the depth chart. Brett Norfleet, Jordon Harris, and Max Whisner impressed throughout fall camp, which is positive for a young room.

Wide Receiver

Aside from an “or” designation behind Theo Wease Jr. with Ja’Marion Wayne and Marquise Johnson, the wide receiver order seems to be set. Joining Wease is, of course, is Luther Burden III, who will be shifting to the slot position, and Mookie Cooper. Mekhi Miller and Ole Miss transfer Dannis Jackson fill in behind Burden and Cooper. This gives Missouri five wide receivers with true experience.

Offensive Line

Connor Tollison’s strong offseason and fall camp shifted the early expectations of what this offensive line could have looked like. Cam’Ron Johnson was given the opportunity to compete at center, but with Tollison winning the job, he’ll shift out to right guard, lining up next to Armand Membou, who returns to right tackle. Javon Foster and Xavier Delgado anchor the left side of the line. Marcellus Johnson, who got some time at the starting right tackle position during fall camp, is the odd man out as he’s listed as Foster’s backup on the left side.

Defensive Line

As confirmed by Drinkwitz, Johnny Walker Jr. is starting at the edge position opposite Darius Robinson. Joe Moore II and Nyles Gaddy had nice fall camps, so they’ll likely see a lot of time.

Linebacker

Chad Bailey is out against South Dakota and next week against Middle Tennessee State, meaning that it’s going to either be Dameon Wilson or Chuck Hicks at the mike position next to Ty’Ron Hopper.

Secondary

J.C. Carlies, who was listed as questionable in yesterday’s injury report, is the No. 1 safety alongside Joseph Charleston. If he cannot go against South Dakota, freshman Marvin Burks Jr. appears to get the nod, according to this unofficial depth chart. Daylan Carnell spoke highly of Burks in early August. As for Carnell, he’ll start at the STAR position, and the depth behind him is outstanding with Tre’Vez Johnson and Sidney Williams Jr.

Specialist

Drinkwitz noted that last week, one punter separated himself from the competition during an outdoor practice. The other punter must’ve avenged himself during the next practice. Whoever that is, we won’t know if Riley Williams or Luke Bauer will handle the starting punting duties. It will also be nice if Missouri doesn’t punt at all against South Dakota, and we find out in week two.