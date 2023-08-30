 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Football 2023: Week 1 versus South Dakota Coyotes

Mizzou Football kicks off their season against South Dakota on August 31st at 7pm.

Contributors: Rock M Nation Staff
Your one stop shop on where we preview, watch, and then talk about everything around the week one matchup against South Dakota!

10 Total Updates Since
Aug 28, 2023, 1:30pm CDT