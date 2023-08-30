Mizzou Football 2023: Week 1 versus South Dakota Coyotes

Your one stop shop on where we preview, watch, and then talk about everything around the week one matchup against South Dakota!
- Stream
Aug 28, 2023, 1:30pm CDT
-
August 30
How to watch: Missouri vs South Dakota football
Missouri’s Football season is about to kick off against the South Dakota Coyotes.
-
August 30
Mizzou releases depth chart ahead of South Dakota
Its the first unofficial depth chart of the season shedding light on who will be taking the field first for the Tigers
-
August 30
PREGAMIN’ SOUTH DAKOTA
WELCOME TO THE 2023 FOOTBALL SEASON, LET’S START IT OFF RIGHT BY BLOWING UP A COYOTE WITH A ROCKET
-
August 30
BK’s Bets: Week 1’s Best Bets
BK is backing the Utes in their home-opener against Florida.
-
August 30
Three by Three: Week One
Dan Keegan takes over the weekly 3x3 post, with three things to watch at Mizzou, in the SEC, and around the nation in Week One of the CFB slate.
-
August 30
South Dakota Coyotes Preview
Season opener. Thursday night. FCS opponent. Perfect.
-
August 29
WATCH: Before the Box Score LIVE
The season is here!
-
August 29
LOOK: It’s the Return of SHIRTS AND PANTS DAY
Missouri continues to insist on wearing clothes while playing American collegiate football
-
August 29
What to watch for from Mizzou football on Thursday night
Regardless of the opponent, there's a lot that we will learn about the Missouri Tigers this week.
-
August 28
Why Not Now: A realist’s reflection on optimism and Mizzou Football
The naïve hopes of 4-year-olds can be trampled with repeated disappointment. But, occasionally, that youthful hope can be rekindled.