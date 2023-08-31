 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live Game Thread: Missouri opens the ‘23 season against South Dakota

The Coyotes come to Columbia looking to pull off a stunner under the lights.

By Parker Gillam
/ new
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 14 | South Dakota 0

1st Quarter | 3:19

First Quarter Notes

  • The Tigers won the toss, and they want the ball first.
  • Nathaniel Peat and Kris Abrams-Draine start out as kick returners.
  • If you had Cody Schrader as the first Tiger to catch a pass on your bingo card, congrats!
  • Tigers are stopped on a 3rd and 6, forced to punt from their own territory after picking up a first down.
  • Senior Riley Williams starts out handling punting duties.
  • Tre’Vez Johnson starting at safety in place of the injured Jaylon Carlies, and Dameon Wilson is starting in place of Chad Bailey.
  • Brady Cook taking the first two drives for Mizzou.
  • 9:19: Theo Wease with his first reception as a Tiger, but Schrader has four touches to lead the way thus far. Burden also gets into the mix on a pop pass.
  • Offensive holding its own right now. Schrader hasn’t been touched in the backfield yet. Also, definitely noticing the amount of motion that happens within Kirby Moore’s offense.
  • Mekhi Miller with the first touchdown of the season on a 23-yard strike from Brady Cook down the middle of the field. Tigers show a 2-point look with Cook at QB, but collapse into a regular extra point with the quarterback holding the snap.
  • Coyotes have yet to really test either Abrams-Draine or Rakestraw as of yet. SD set to punt again from their own 31-yard line.
  • Plenty of touches for Luther Burden on this drive, as Moore has gotten him the ball on sweeps and screen passes so far.
  • Freshman tight end Brett Norfleet in on this drive.
  • Brady Cook has yet to keep it on a read option as of yet. Be on the lookout for him to try to take advantage of South Dakota keying in on the running backs later in the game.
  • 3:19: Nathaniel Peat punches it in from 1-yard out to extend the Tiger lead. A methodical drive ends with points.

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

Time: 7:00 CST

Date: Thursday, August 31

Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will be the surprise star of the day?
  2. How many catches will Luther Burden have?
  3. How many total yards will Brady Cook have in this game?
  4. Who will force a turnover?
  5. Who will lead the team in total tackles?

Lastly, give us your score predictions and MVP for the game in the comments below!

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...