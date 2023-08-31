Live Game Thread: Missouri opens the ‘23 season against South Dakota

Missouri 14 | South Dakota 0
1st Quarter | 3:19
First Quarter Notes
- The Tigers won the toss, and they want the ball first.
- Nathaniel Peat and Kris Abrams-Draine start out as kick returners.
- If you had Cody Schrader as the first Tiger to catch a pass on your bingo card, congrats!
- Tigers are stopped on a 3rd and 6, forced to punt from their own territory after picking up a first down.
- Senior Riley Williams starts out handling punting duties.
- Tre’Vez Johnson starting at safety in place of the injured Jaylon Carlies, and Dameon Wilson is starting in place of Chad Bailey.
- Brady Cook taking the first two drives for Mizzou.
- 9:19: Theo Wease with his first reception as a Tiger, but Schrader has four touches to lead the way thus far. Burden also gets into the mix on a pop pass.
- Offensive holding its own right now. Schrader hasn’t been touched in the backfield yet. Also, definitely noticing the amount of motion that happens within Kirby Moore’s offense.
- Mekhi Miller with the first touchdown of the season on a 23-yard strike from Brady Cook down the middle of the field. Tigers show a 2-point look with Cook at QB, but collapse into a regular extra point with the quarterback holding the snap.
- Coyotes have yet to really test either Abrams-Draine or Rakestraw as of yet. SD set to punt again from their own 31-yard line.
- Plenty of touches for Luther Burden on this drive, as Moore has gotten him the ball on sweeps and screen passes so far.
- Freshman tight end Brett Norfleet in on this drive.
- Brady Cook has yet to keep it on a read option as of yet. Be on the lookout for him to try to take advantage of South Dakota keying in on the running backs later in the game.
- 3:19: Nathaniel Peat punches it in from 1-yard out to extend the Tiger lead. A methodical drive ends with points.
Second Quarter Notes
Third Quarter Notes
Fourth Quarter Notes
Pregame Updates
Pregame vibes #MIZ pic.twitter.com/NUnjv6qHK0— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 31, 2023
Since the year 2000, #Mizzou is 5-1 in August football games.— Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) August 30, 2023
Three of those wins came over Illinois ('02, '03, and '08).
The lone loss? 2019 to Wyoming.
#Mizzou injury report v. South Dakota— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) August 29, 2023
QUESTIONABLE
JC Carlies
OUT
Chad Bailey
Michael Cox
Peanut Houston
Bence Polgar
Unofficial #Mizzou depth chart for week one. pic.twitter.com/G6GQavlLRg— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) August 30, 2023
The wait !— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 31, 2023
See you later today‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/A1nXb2firl
Game Info
Time: 7:00 CST
Date: Thursday, August 31
Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network
Fan Questions:
- Who will be the surprise star of the day?
- How many catches will Luther Burden have?
- How many total yards will Brady Cook have in this game?
- Who will force a turnover?
- Who will lead the team in total tackles?
Loading comments...