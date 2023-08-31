It’s Game Day, B——————!

I had to. It’s time for the return of those lovely yellow stickers, to be handed out at tailgates and throughout the stadium. I have several, courtesy of CoMo’s best friend, ChadBass (everybody seems to know that guy; he’s a Columbia legend and my friend of like 20+ years, omg).

And if the prospect of a sticker isn’t enough to fire you up for this momentous occasion, perhaps this video, narrated by THE Justin Gage, will get you hyped. If that doesn’t work, honestly, there’s no hope for you. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Or this little diddy by former Tiger Lucas Vincent, who’s teaching his child the right way to fan. M-I-Z!!

I taught Magnus M-I-Z-Z-O-U on the drive home to get ready for the game tomorrow and he’s been yelling M-I-Z for 10 straight minutes . I’ve never been more proud. — Lucas Vincent (@CoachVincent96) August 30, 2023

So... because MANY people missed the #TigerStripeFaurot memo, I’m sharing it again here. I pulled out this handy dandy tweet for at least three of my J-School faculty members on Wednesday. DO NOT BE THE REASON THE STRIPE IS MESSED UP, YOU GUYS. But also, the athletic dept clearly needs to advertise this better as only those on social media seem to be aware of its existence, and even that is up in the air.

Worried about parking today? Never fear, Tiger fans! COMO Transit has got you covered!

Want to know some additional info prior to game time? Check it out.

things to know before game day #MIZ pic.twitter.com/cFUivy1asH — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 30, 2023

On to the Links!

#Mizzou was 12th in the SEC in turnover margin last season.

They aim to change that this year, starting with Thursday's season opener

WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nzD8rwRUGX — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 30, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M: A LOT

More Links:

Football

For the Missouri fans:@PowerMizzoucom’s Gabe DeArmond joins us on today’s edition of SEC Daily at 11 AM CST.



We’ll preview the 2023 season for the Tigers, and I’m sure I’ll sneak a Dennis Gates question in somewhere.



Join us.https://t.co/uEfqyiQYnV — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) August 30, 2023

Kansas City Star: Listen to the new KC SportsBeat podcast, featuring reporters from K-State, kU and Missouri — oh hey, Chris Kwiecinski— talking with host Blair Kerkhoff!

Per The Spun, Laura Rutledge has indicated that Columbia is one of her favorite underrated college towns. This led to a spirited discussion on our Slack channel on the ratings of other SEC towns.

“It’s funny because I spend a ton of time in the SEC,” she said. “And I think a lot of people, when Missouri joined the conference, people felt it was far away. The reality is, that’s the new college football. People travel across the country to see all of their teams. I think Columbia, Missouri is really underrated. There’s so many great places to eat there and it definitely has more of that old school, Big 12 vibe. But they are passionate about college football there and it’s really great in Columbia.”

Listen to the new episode of the Mizzou football radio show.

Here are Aaron’s predictions. I’m good with this, honestly:

Official #Mizzou prediction for 2023:



South Dakota ✅

Middle Tennessee ✅

Kansas State✅

Memphis (in STL)✅

@ Vanderbilt✅

LSU ❌

@ Kentucky ❌

South Carolina ✅

@ Georgia ❌

@ Tennessee ❌

Florida ✅

@ Arkansas ✅ — Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) August 30, 2023

Love to see it.

Brandon Walker is a BIG fan of Mizzou heading into 2023 @BFW pic.twitter.com/iPyuOE5gmW — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 28, 2023

Hoops

PowerMizzou: Checking in on 2024 forward Jalik Dunkley-Distant (Drew King)

Sand Volleyball day for Mizzou Hoops?!?

Time to get your tickets for Mizzou WBB’s matchup in St. Joe:

I love C.Y. So pure.

Dear young thunder cats, You all have big dreams …I know…I know…But you can’t obtain those big dreams if your ACTIONS don’t match your DREAMS….it’s the equivalent to having insufficient funds when you go to the ATM…..#ACTIONS….#SELFDISCIPLINE #WORK — Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) August 30, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

This is unbelievably cool, and awesome that Sporting KC is getting in on the NIL game with its KC natives. Read more at the Missourian.

#Mizzou football kicker Blake Craig and #Mizzou soccer midfielder Keegan Good, both from the Kansas City area, have new NIL deals with Sporting Kansas City.



They get stipends for social media engagement, tickets to SKC games and merch under the deal. pic.twitter.com/pR9RuH1M0r — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) August 30, 2023

Per MUTigers.com, the University of Missouri volleyball team (3-0) is set to host the Tiger Invitational this weekend, its second consecutive home tournament. The Tigers are slated to take on Northern Kentucky (1-2) at 6 p.m., CT Friday at the Hearnes Center. Mizzou will then face South Dakota (1-1) Saturday at 2:30 p.m., CT, before concluding the weekend against No. 3 Louisville (3-0) Sunday at 2:30 p.m., CT.

Way to go, KJ. That’s awesome! Let’s take that honor and use it to get a new field! Oh, that’s not how that works? Damnnnn.

Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ), head coach of @MizzouBaseball, has officially been elected by the ABCA membership as the association's incoming Fourth Vice President!



FULL ANNOUNCEMENT https://t.co/CbBk5JBUVH



Jackson currently serves as Chair of the ABCA's Diversity in… pic.twitter.com/sxi4xo1V78 — ABCA (@ABCA1945) August 30, 2023

Is it gymnastics season yet? It’s the most wonderful time of the year (aside from basketball season, obviously)

Track is getting ready for their season opener on Friday.

Final prep ✔️ pic.twitter.com/g2T3yUf9DQ — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) August 30, 2023

Soccer has two road games this week, Nebraska and kansas. From MUTigers.com:

University of Missouri soccer takes a Midwest road trip this week to the University of Nebraska and Kansas University. Mizzou will face NU on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7:05 p.m. CT — THAT’S TONIGHT!!! — before going to Lawrence to challenge kU in the Border War on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. CT. The contest between the Huskers and Tigers will be streamed on Big Ten Plus, while the rivalry between MU and KU can be watched on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Some facts: Missouri holds an all-time 3-20 record against Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers have bested the Tigers in the last five consecutive meetings. MU last topped NU on Oct. 25, 2009, in a 5-0 game in Columbia, Mo. The Border War record favors the Tigers, having gone 13-10-1 against the rival Jayhawks. Mizzou has won the previous two matches in 2022 (2-1) and 2021 (1-0), both being played in Columbia, Mo. Furthermore, Missouri has won six of the last seven games between the two teams.

St. Joseph, Missouri



Quick pit stop on the way to Nebraska#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/paGXFfpUBA — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 31, 2023