It’s Game Day, B——————!
I had to. It’s time for the return of those lovely yellow stickers, to be handed out at tailgates and throughout the stadium. I have several, courtesy of CoMo’s best friend, ChadBass (everybody seems to know that guy; he’s a Columbia legend and my friend of like 20+ years, omg).
And if the prospect of a sticker isn’t enough to fire you up for this momentous occasion, perhaps this video, narrated by THE Justin Gage, will get you hyped. If that doesn’t work, honestly, there’s no hope for you. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It's been a long time...— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 30, 2023
Narrated by @gage_twelve #STP pic.twitter.com/xL39k20wnn
Or this little diddy by former Tiger Lucas Vincent, who’s teaching his child the right way to fan. M-I-Z!!
I taught Magnus M-I-Z-Z-O-U on the drive home to get ready for the game tomorrow and he’s been yelling M-I-Z for 10 straight minutes . I’ve never been more proud.— Lucas Vincent (@CoachVincent96) August 30, 2023
So... because MANY people missed the #TigerStripeFaurot memo, I’m sharing it again here. I pulled out this handy dandy tweet for at least three of my J-School faculty members on Wednesday. DO NOT BE THE REASON THE STRIPE IS MESSED UP, YOU GUYS. But also, the athletic dept clearly needs to advertise this better as only those on social media seem to be aware of its existence, and even that is up in the air.
If you don’t know, now you know # #MIZ pic.twitter.com/FtchECrWyp— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 29, 2023
Worried about parking today? Never fear, Tiger fans! COMO Transit has got you covered!
Free shuttles tomorrow ⬇️#MIZ https://t.co/L8xghBVlPZ— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) August 30, 2023
Want to know some additional info prior to game time? Check it out.
things to know before game day #MIZ pic.twitter.com/cFUivy1asH— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 30, 2023
On to the Links!
#Mizzou was 12th in the SEC in turnover margin last season.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 30, 2023
They aim to change that this year, starting with Thursday's season opener
WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nzD8rwRUGX
Yesterday at Rock M: A LOT
- Jaden’s got the dept chart: Mizzou releases depth chart ahead of South Dakota
- It’s Pregamin time! Join us for the silliness and fun: PREGAMIN’ SOUTH DAKOTA
- BK’s got new bets: BK’s Bets: Week 1’s Best Bets
- Dan’s taken over the 3x3, and here’s his first addition— Three by Three: Week One
- Sam tells us how to watch the game, etc.
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou football takes first step with season opener against South Dakota (Eli Hoff) | Has the Mizzou football question mark most overlook finally found its bite? (Ben Fredrickson— forgot to share this one Tuesday)
- Columbia Missourian: SEC is loaded with 10 new offensive play-callers (via John Zenor, AP)
- Columbia Tribune: Mizzou football TEs Brett Norfleet, Jordon Harris’ take differing paths to the SEC (Calum McAndrew) | Mizzou football releases depth chart ahead of opening game (McAndrew) | How Mizzou football adopted the ‘Death Row Defense’ name (Chris Kwiecinski)
- 247 Sports: Mizzou is better than Arkansas... You heard it here. 2023 College SEC Football Team Talent Composite
- I don’t know if you can view tik toks on Chorus, but I guess we’ll see, huh? Here’s the latest video from Rake.
- PowerMizzou: Notebook— Tigers ready to show off depth and improvement (Jarod Hamilton). Also, have a listen to our good friend Blake…. And Gabe’s there, too.
For the Missouri fans:@PowerMizzoucom’s Gabe DeArmond joins us on today’s edition of SEC Daily at 11 AM CST.— Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) August 30, 2023
We’ll preview the 2023 season for the Tigers, and I’m sure I’ll sneak a Dennis Gates question in somewhere.
Join us.https://t.co/uEfqyiQYnV
- Kansas City Star: Listen to the new KC SportsBeat podcast, featuring reporters from K-State, kU and Missouri — oh hey, Chris Kwiecinski— talking with host Blair Kerkhoff!
- Per The Spun, Laura Rutledge has indicated that Columbia is one of her favorite underrated college towns. This led to a spirited discussion on our Slack channel on the ratings of other SEC towns.
“It’s funny because I spend a ton of time in the SEC,” she said. “And I think a lot of people, when Missouri joined the conference, people felt it was far away. The reality is, that’s the new college football. People travel across the country to see all of their teams. I think Columbia, Missouri is really underrated. There’s so many great places to eat there and it definitely has more of that old school, Big 12 vibe. But they are passionate about college football there and it’s really great in Columbia.”
- Listen to the new episode of the Mizzou football radio show.
- Here are Aaron’s predictions. I’m good with this, honestly:
Official #Mizzou prediction for 2023:— Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) August 30, 2023
South Dakota ✅
Middle Tennessee ✅
Kansas State✅
Memphis (in STL)✅
@ Vanderbilt✅
LSU ❌
@ Kentucky ❌
South Carolina ✅
@ Georgia ❌
@ Tennessee ❌
Florida ✅
@ Arkansas ✅
- Love to see it.
Brandon Walker is a BIG fan of Mizzou heading into 2023 @BFW pic.twitter.com/iPyuOE5gmW— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 28, 2023
Hoops
- PowerMizzou: Checking in on 2024 forward Jalik Dunkley-Distant (Drew King)
- Sand Volleyball day for Mizzou Hoops?!?
- Time to get your tickets for Mizzou WBB’s matchup in St. Joe:
Select your seats— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 30, 2023
» https://t.co/cOfBSpXQpd pic.twitter.com/FbDm6GvV6D
- I love C.Y. So pure.
Dear young thunder cats, You all have big dreams …I know…I know…But you can’t obtain those big dreams if your ACTIONS don’t match your DREAMS….it’s the equivalent to having insufficient funds when you go to the ATM…..#ACTIONS….#SELFDISCIPLINE #WORK— Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) August 30, 2023
Other Mizzou Sports
- This is unbelievably cool, and awesome that Sporting KC is getting in on the NIL game with its KC natives. Read more at the Missourian.
#Mizzou football kicker Blake Craig and #Mizzou soccer midfielder Keegan Good, both from the Kansas City area, have new NIL deals with Sporting Kansas City.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) August 30, 2023
They get stipends for social media engagement, tickets to SKC games and merch under the deal. pic.twitter.com/pR9RuH1M0r
- Per MUTigers.com, the University of Missouri volleyball team (3-0) is set to host the Tiger Invitational this weekend, its second consecutive home tournament. The Tigers are slated to take on Northern Kentucky (1-2) at 6 p.m., CT Friday at the Hearnes Center. Mizzou will then face South Dakota (1-1) Saturday at 2:30 p.m., CT, before concluding the weekend against No. 3 Louisville (3-0) Sunday at 2:30 p.m., CT.
- Way to go, KJ. That’s awesome! Let’s take that honor and use it to get a new field! Oh, that’s not how that works? Damnnnn.
Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ), head coach of @MizzouBaseball, has officially been elected by the ABCA membership as the association's incoming Fourth Vice President!— ABCA (@ABCA1945) August 30, 2023
FULL ANNOUNCEMENT https://t.co/CbBk5JBUVH
Jackson currently serves as Chair of the ABCA's Diversity in… pic.twitter.com/sxi4xo1V78
- Is it gymnastics season yet? It’s the most wonderful time of the year (aside from basketball season, obviously)
Feels good to be back. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/MQRCF5EW6d— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) August 30, 2023
- Track is getting ready for their season opener on Friday.
Final prep ✔️ pic.twitter.com/g2T3yUf9DQ— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) August 30, 2023
- Soccer has two road games this week, Nebraska and kansas. From MUTigers.com:
University of Missouri soccer takes a Midwest road trip this week to the University of Nebraska and Kansas University. Mizzou will face NU on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7:05 p.m. CT — THAT’S TONIGHT!!! — before going to Lawrence to challenge kU in the Border War on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. CT. The contest between the Huskers and Tigers will be streamed on Big Ten Plus, while the rivalry between MU and KU can be watched on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Some facts: Missouri holds an all-time 3-20 record against Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers have bested the Tigers in the last five consecutive meetings. MU last topped NU on Oct. 25, 2009, in a 5-0 game in Columbia, Mo.
The Border War record favors the Tigers, having gone 13-10-1 against the rival Jayhawks. Mizzou has won the previous two matches in 2022 (2-1) and 2021 (1-0), both being played in Columbia, Mo. Furthermore, Missouri has won six of the last seven games between the two teams.
St. Joseph, Missouri— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 31, 2023
Quick pit stop on the way to Nebraska#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/paGXFfpUBA
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
