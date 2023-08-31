 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s Game Day, B - - - - - - -!

Mizzou Football Links for Thursday, August 31

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s Game Day, B——————!

I had to. It’s time for the return of those lovely yellow stickers, to be handed out at tailgates and throughout the stadium. I have several, courtesy of CoMo’s best friend, ChadBass (everybody seems to know that guy; he’s a Columbia legend and my friend of like 20+ years, omg).

And if the prospect of a sticker isn’t enough to fire you up for this momentous occasion, perhaps this video, narrated by THE Justin Gage, will get you hyped. If that doesn’t work, honestly, there’s no hope for you. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Or this little diddy by former Tiger Lucas Vincent, who’s teaching his child the right way to fan. M-I-Z!!

So... because MANY people missed the #TigerStripeFaurot memo, I’m sharing it again here. I pulled out this handy dandy tweet for at least three of my J-School faculty members on Wednesday. DO NOT BE THE REASON THE STRIPE IS MESSED UP, YOU GUYS. But also, the athletic dept clearly needs to advertise this better as only those on social media seem to be aware of its existence, and even that is up in the air.

Worried about parking today? Never fear, Tiger fans! COMO Transit has got you covered!

Want to know some additional info prior to game time? Check it out.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M: A LOT

More Links:

Football

“It’s funny because I spend a ton of time in the SEC,” she said. “And I think a lot of people, when Missouri joined the conference, people felt it was far away. The reality is, that’s the new college football. People travel across the country to see all of their teams. I think Columbia, Missouri is really underrated. There’s so many great places to eat there and it definitely has more of that old school, Big 12 vibe. But they are passionate about college football there and it’s really great in Columbia.”

  • Listen to the new episode of the Mizzou football radio show.
  • Here are Aaron’s predictions. I’m good with this, honestly:
  • Love to see it.

Hoops

  • Time to get your tickets for Mizzou WBB’s matchup in St. Joe:
  • I love C.Y. So pure.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • This is unbelievably cool, and awesome that Sporting KC is getting in on the NIL game with its KC natives. Read more at the Missourian.
  • Per MUTigers.com, the University of Missouri volleyball team (3-0) is set to host the Tiger Invitational this weekend, its second consecutive home tournament. The Tigers are slated to take on Northern Kentucky (1-2) at 6 p.m., CT Friday at the Hearnes Center. Mizzou will then face South Dakota (1-1) Saturday at 2:30 p.m., CT, before concluding the weekend against No. 3 Louisville (3-0) Sunday at 2:30 p.m., CT.
  • Way to go, KJ. That’s awesome! Let’s take that honor and use it to get a new field! Oh, that’s not how that works? Damnnnn.
  • Is it gymnastics season yet? It’s the most wonderful time of the year (aside from basketball season, obviously)
  • Track is getting ready for their season opener on Friday.

University of Missouri soccer takes a Midwest road trip this week to the University of Nebraska and Kansas University. Mizzou will face NU on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7:05 p.m. CT — THAT’S TONIGHT!!! — before going to Lawrence to challenge kU in the Border War on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. CT. The contest between the Huskers and Tigers will be streamed on Big Ten Plus, while the rivalry between MU and KU can be watched on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Some facts: Missouri holds an all-time 3-20 record against Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers have bested the Tigers in the last five consecutive meetings. MU last topped NU on Oct. 25, 2009, in a 5-0 game in Columbia, Mo.

The Border War record favors the Tigers, having gone 13-10-1 against the rival Jayhawks. Mizzou has won the previous two matches in 2022 (2-1) and 2021 (1-0), both being played in Columbia, Mo. Furthermore, Missouri has won six of the last seven games between the two teams.

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...