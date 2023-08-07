CAUTION: Big Mizzou recruiting week ahead!

‘Crootin and hollerin’

We’re a few weeks away from Mizzou Football, so why don’t we spend some extra time this week fretting over recruiting? Sound good? Of course it does!

It starts with Mizzou Hoops, where two of the top Tiger targets will be announcing their college decisions... starting tonight!

Since last week two prime Missouri basketball targets have set commitment dates this week with Marcus Allen planning an August 7th announcement, and Peyton Marshall set for August 11th. Both announcements will be live on 247sports.com’s YouTube channel.

I don’t want to spoil the story, because Sam has a lot of good insight into how Mizzou has approached the recruitment of both Allen and Marshall. But I suppose I can say this was my face after I read his piece:

Allen and Marshall would represent massive additions to the 2024 recruiting class and would be just the latest in the string of talented youngsters to join up with Dennis Gates in Columbia. Want to know more about what we’re expecting? Read Sam’s piece!

We’re also one week away from the announcement of Williams Nwaneri — largely considered one, if not the, top players in the country.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ DL Williams Nwaneri tells me he will announce his Commitment on August 14th!



The No. 1 Player in the ‘24 Class will choose between Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia, & Tennessee



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/7z7KTHMEgh pic.twitter.com/WV3Nyv3lHj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 3, 2023

Nothing seems decided for Nwaneri, but Mizzou has been trending in the right direction for weeks now and the chances he chooses the Tigers are much higher than some national media seem to be indicating. Another local blue-chipper — five-star SLUH receiver Ryan Wingo — is said to be keeping an eye on this situation. If Nwaneri stays home, it could be influential in keeping Wingo nearby as well.

Keep a close eye on Rock M Nation, where we’ll also be continuing our preseason coverage with wide receivers and tight ends this week!

