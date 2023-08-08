Mizzou Hoops lands one big commitment. Is another coming?

Marcus Allen signs on... is Peyton Marshall next?

In case you missed it, the future of Mizzou Hoops just got a little brighter.

Dennis Gates and staff started a big week with a win on Monday evening when Marcus Allen, a Top 50 level prospect in the 2024 class, committed his future to the Tigers. He becomes the second four-star recruit to join the ‘24 class along with T.O. Barrett (and maybe soon Peyton Marshall).

Matt Harris analyzed the big commitment in his classically thorough way, though the below pull quote summarizes it pretty well in my opinion.

Assuming Aidan Shaw and Trent Pierce remain in the fold, Allen gives a section of Gates’ roster a similar look and feel to the ones he helped construct in Tallahassee: malleable perimeter defenders able to switch seamlessly at one end and efficient play-finishers — whether around the cup or competent shooting off the catch — at the other.

Matt and Sam also jumped on YouTube to walk through the commitment and its implications directly after, which should be on your must listen/watch list!

Stay tuned for the Peyton Marshall commitment, coming soon to a Rock M Nation near you!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Former Tiger great Ziggy Hood had a hand in preventing a possible tragedy at Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, Texas recently. Read about how Hood stepped up in a big way.

Trevor Austin, one of Mizzou’s outgoing baseball transfers, is no longer in the portal... BECAUSE HE’S BACK IN COMO, BABY!

Update on this, Trevor Austin is headed back to @MizzouBaseball. Great work by @Im_That_Dad_KJ to keep the top two portal transfers for Missouri in COMO: Lunsford & Austin. — Sixty-Four Analytics (@64Analytics) August 6, 2023

And Kerrick Jackson has another one on the way, apparently!

Austin will be a huge boost to the offense in Jackson’s first season. The rising junior started 40 games for the Tigers, sporting an impressive .417 on-base percentage and slugging six homers.

Mizzou Chess superstar Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova out here representing us all well!