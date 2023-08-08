SB Reacts: Other than Luther Burden, who will be Mizzou’s most important receiver?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country.

When Luther Burden committed to Mizzou in October 2021, an undeniable truth came into being. For the next three or four years, he would be the single most important player to wear a Missouri Tiger uniform.

That may sound like I’m writing off the rest of the roster, but I think it’s verifiable. If Burden attains the heights his potential suggests he has, he may be one of the five most talented players to have ever donned black and gold. Should he disappoint, it will a “what if?” scenario only rivaled by Michael Porter Jr.’s balky back.

Headed into his sophomore season, Luther Burden will be the focal point of Mizzou’s offense. That being said, Eli Drinkwitz has not been shy about calling the wide receiver group the deepest on the roster. They’re a five-star fleet waiting to be unleashed after years of stalling in the garage.

So with the assumed already on the table — that Luther Burden will be the most important receiver on the field at all times — we put it to you: Who will be the most important wide receiver of this talented group other than Mr. Burden?