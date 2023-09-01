 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

1-0

Mizzou Links for Friday, September 1

By Sammy Stava
MIZ! 1-0!

Mizzou Football is officially BACK!

And the Tigers are one of few teams in the country (as of right now) that can say that they are 1-0.

With a 35-10 win over South Dakota, Missouri has now won 14 consecutive non-conference games at home which dates back to October 21st, 2017 — according to Mizzou’s Game Notes.

The Tigers also improved their unblemished record to 22-0 against FCS opponents since 1992 — as Jaden Lewis notes.

Some highlights: The first touchdown of the season? Brady Cook to Mekhi Miller for six.

Cody Schrader made it a 21-3 game with a TD run with 1:48 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Let Brady Cook? Yes sir. He made it a 28-3 lead with this TD run right before the first half ended.

The last touchdown of the night? Sam Horn’s first career TD pass......to Luther Burden. He’s HIM!

And yes, I predicted Burden to score a touchdown on the PREGAMIN.

Are there question marks after this performance? Well, of course! It wasn’t all that impressive, but it’s only Week 1 — and the Tigers are 1-0. That’s all that matters. Next up is Middle Tennessee next Saturday night. 6:00 at Faurot Field.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • On Rock M Radio, Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley reflect on Dave Matter leaving the Mizzou beat: A big thank you for all of your Mizzou coverage over at STLToday, Dave.
  • Why are Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley optimistic about this Mizzou Football season? More on Rock M Radio:
  • Eli Hoff reports that these NFL scouts were in attendance last night for Mizzou vs South Dakota:
  • Mizzou Soccer loses their first game of the season. 5-0 to Nebraska in Lincoln. More on MUTigers.com. Up next: at kansas on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CST.
  • Mizzou Women’s Basketball has officially announced the addition of Winson Tam as their Head Video Coordinator. More on MUTigers.com.
  • Get your tickets NOW for Mizzou Football vs Memphis at The Dome in STL!
  • This is good:
  • Some good dunk highlights from Mizzou Basketball practice:
  • From Dennis Gates: A big thanks to Chris Oliver for spending time with the team these last few days:
  • Welcome back, Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge!
  • From Mizzou Baseball’s Director of Player Development Joe Dattoli:

