MIZ! 1-0!
Mizzou Football is officially BACK!
We back 3— luther (@lutherburden3) August 31, 2023
Luther Burden is playing football today.— Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) August 31, 2023
Gameday. That’s it. That’s the Tweet.— Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) August 31, 2023
Ready for #mizzoufootball GAMEDAY with #TeamImos!— Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) August 31, 2023
Let's GOOOOO! @qbcook12 and @lutherburden3 #STL #imospizza @Mizzou @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/oBOUJE1laz
And the Tigers are one of few teams in the country (as of right now) that can say that they are 1-0.
Final from Faurot.#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/6DSwEXvwF7— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 1, 2023
With a 35-10 win over South Dakota, Missouri has now won 14 consecutive non-conference games at home which dates back to October 21st, 2017 — according to Mizzou’s Game Notes.
The Tigers also improved their unblemished record to 22-0 against FCS opponents since 1992 — as Jaden Lewis notes.
Around 43 hours until kickoff. #Mizzou is 21-0 against FCS opponents since 1992, with the average score being 50-13.— Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) August 30, 2023
Some highlights: The first touchdown of the season? Brady Cook to Mekhi Miller for six.
Way to start things off @Mekhi4Miller #MIZ pic.twitter.com/zQirgVe08u— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 1, 2023
Cody Schrader made it a 21-3 game with a TD run with 1:48 remaining in the 2nd quarter.
Stretch across the line for @thebeast_cody!! #Mizzou 21, South Dakota 3 | Q2 |#MIZ #STP pic.twitter.com/8jKeM3sDNp— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 1, 2023
Let Brady Cook? Yes sir. He made it a 28-3 lead with this TD run right before the first half ended.
LET BRADY COOK @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/l3e8vLsn7W— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 1, 2023
The last touchdown of the night? Sam Horn’s first career TD pass......to Luther Burden. He’s HIM!
First career TD pass for @_sam_horn to @lutherburden3#Mizzou 35, South Dakota 10 | Q4 |#MIZ #STP pic.twitter.com/vC0PE39YGS— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 1, 2023
LUTHER BURDEN III @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/STqBeuMich— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 1, 2023
And yes, I predicted Burden to score a touchdown on the PREGAMIN.
Are there question marks after this performance? Well, of course! It wasn’t all that impressive, but it’s only Week 1 — and the Tigers are 1-0. That’s all that matters. Next up is Middle Tennessee next Saturday night. 6:00 at Faurot Field.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Rock M Roll Call from Karen Steger: 2023-2024 Edition
- From Josh Matejka: Five young players to watch against South Dakota
- From Sam Snelling: Missouri vs South Dakota football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions
- Live Game Thread from Parker Gillam: Missouri opens ‘23 season against South Dakota
- Game story from Jaden Lewis: Missouri’s methodical first-half offense moves it to 1-0 with a victory over South Dakota
- From Brandon Kiley: Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 35-10 win vs South Dakota
- COMING UP: Parker Gillam’s sidebar, Josh Matejka’s MV3 Votes, and much more from this game.
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Ben Frederickson: Mizzou football season includes multiple swing games but none bigger than Kansas State
- Game story from Stu Durando: Brady Cook’s big first half leads Mizzou to season-opening 35-10 win over South Dakota
(Columbia Missourian)
- From KOMU 8 Sports’ Harrison Vapnek: ‘Tiger Kickoff Show’: South Dakota at Missouri Preview
- From Kyle Pinnell: Impossible Quiz: Week 1 — South Dakota
- Forging a new era from Adam Ryerson: Missouri’s quarterback saga resumes against South Dakota
- Recapturing Week 1 magic from Wendell Shepherd Jr: Mizzou’s defense poised to dominate in 2023
- ‘I would take him anywhere in the country with me’: Inside Wease Jr.’s journey from Oklahoma to Missouri — from Brandon Haynes
- From Seth Schwartzberg: MU soccer gets shut out by Nebraska
- Game story from Adam Ryerson: Burden III, Schrader shine in Missouri’s victory in season-opener over South Dakota
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Mizzou football vs South Dakota live updates: Can MU start Year 4 of the Drinkwitz era 1-0? ‘
- From Calum McAndrew: Takeaways as Mizzou football handily, not spectacularly, defeats South Dakota
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- On Rock M Radio, Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley reflect on Dave Matter leaving the Mizzou beat: A big thank you for all of your Mizzou coverage over at STLToday, Dave.
It's our first game day in 10+ years without #Mizzou legend @Dave_Matter covering the Missouri Tigers football team.— Rock M Radio (@RockMRadio) August 31, 2023
Last week, @BKSportsTalk & @NateGEdwards talked about the impact Dave made on them and Missouri football. Here's what they had to say https://t.co/rjWsfRZjA5
- Why are Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley optimistic about this Mizzou Football season? More on Rock M Radio:
It's #Mizzou game day!@BKSportsTalk & @NateGEdwards are PUMPED. Check out the clip below to hear why they're so optimistic about Missouri Tigers football.— Rock M Radio (@RockMRadio) August 31, 2023
Subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up to date on Tiger news - https://t.co/qdu1HUbIzy@FansFirstSN @RockMNation pic.twitter.com/Bnz0xb7rgJ
- Eli Hoff reports that these NFL scouts were in attendance last night for Mizzou vs South Dakota:
NFL scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to be in attendance for #Mizzou-South Dakota tonight.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) August 31, 2023
- Mizzou Soccer loses their first game of the season. 5-0 to Nebraska in Lincoln. More on MUTigers.com. Up next: at kansas on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Final#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ab0gnKymB2— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 1, 2023
See y’all tomorrow— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) August 31, 2023
⌚ 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/vxusEFXwuq
- Mizzou Women’s Basketball has officially announced the addition of Winson Tam as their Head Video Coordinator. More on MUTigers.com.
Welcome, @WznTam!— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 31, 2023
» https://t.co/xF8wVykB8p pic.twitter.com/kb5WkSKeAg
- Get your tickets NOW for Mizzou Football vs Memphis at The Dome in STL!
https://t.co/y89nbO0des pic.twitter.com/7JxVCxt6o1— Howard Richards (@how_rich) August 31, 2023
- This is good:
#Mizzou fans, you can bookmark and save this for the season (or any reason you want). pic.twitter.com/dwvPuSqrEj— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 31, 2023
- Some good dunk highlights from Mizzou Basketball practice:
Taking flight #MIZ pic.twitter.com/IHyfRIwSur— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 31, 2023
- From Dennis Gates: A big thanks to Chris Oliver for spending time with the team these last few days:
I want to thank @Chris__Oliver @BBallImmersion for spending time with me and my staff over the past few days. It’s been great conversation and collaboration for the last couple of years. We appreciate you! #MIZ #ThankfulThursday pic.twitter.com/7jO1fvlWvN— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 31, 2023
- Welcome back, Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge!
Two NBA Tigers returning pic.twitter.com/JmKnWMYr6s— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 1, 2023
- On Instagram: John Tonje on the Cameroon National Team
- Yeah, that’s right!
Hottest Programs in College Football (Right Now)— College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) August 30, 2023
1 Georgia Bulldogs
2 Colorado Buffaloes
3 Florida State Seminoles
4 Auburn Tigers
5 Florida Gators
6 Missouri Tigers
7 Alabama Crimson Tide
8 USC Trojans
9 Washington Huskies
10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish pic.twitter.com/Kf8l2w3lbn
- From Mizzou Baseball’s Director of Player Development Joe Dattoli:
Starting Sept 5th., we are overhauling our weekly analytics meetings and opening them up to anyone interested.— Joe Dattoli (@JoeDatts) August 31, 2023
Each week we will cover different topics chosen with help from attendees! Come join a group committed to learn the hidden game #Mizzou #data https://t.co/PrvTKFySMu pic.twitter.com/Ej8bdTJhZr
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...