MIZ! 1-0!

Mizzou Football is officially BACK!

We back 3 — luther (@lutherburden3) August 31, 2023

Luther Burden is playing football today. — Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) August 31, 2023

Gameday. That’s it. That’s the Tweet. — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) August 31, 2023

And the Tigers are one of few teams in the country (as of right now) that can say that they are 1-0.

With a 35-10 win over South Dakota, Missouri has now won 14 consecutive non-conference games at home which dates back to October 21st, 2017 — according to Mizzou’s Game Notes.

The Tigers also improved their unblemished record to 22-0 against FCS opponents since 1992 — as Jaden Lewis notes.

Around 43 hours until kickoff. #Mizzou is 21-0 against FCS opponents since 1992, with the average score being 50-13. — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) August 30, 2023

Some highlights: The first touchdown of the season? Brady Cook to Mekhi Miller for six.

Cody Schrader made it a 21-3 game with a TD run with 1:48 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

Let Brady Cook? Yes sir. He made it a 28-3 lead with this TD run right before the first half ended.

The last touchdown of the night? Sam Horn’s first career TD pass......to Luther Burden. He’s HIM!

And yes, I predicted Burden to score a touchdown on the PREGAMIN.

Are there question marks after this performance? Well, of course! It wasn’t all that impressive, but it’s only Week 1 — and the Tigers are 1-0. That’s all that matters. Next up is Middle Tennessee next Saturday night. 6:00 at Faurot Field.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Eli Hoff reports that these NFL scouts were in attendance last night for Mizzou vs South Dakota:

NFL scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to be in attendance for #Mizzou-South Dakota tonight. — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) August 31, 2023

Mizzou Soccer loses their first game of the season. 5-0 to Nebraska in Lincoln. More on MUTigers.com. Up next: at kansas on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CST.

See y’all tomorrow



⌚ 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/vxusEFXwuq — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) August 31, 2023

Mizzou Women’s Basketball has officially announced the addition of Winson Tam as their Head Video Coordinator. More on MUTigers.com.

Get your tickets NOW for Mizzou Football vs Memphis at The Dome in STL!

This is good:

#Mizzou fans, you can bookmark and save this for the season (or any reason you want). pic.twitter.com/dwvPuSqrEj — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 31, 2023

Some good dunk highlights from Mizzou Basketball practice:

From Dennis Gates: A big thanks to Chris Oliver for spending time with the team these last few days:

I want to thank @Chris__Oliver @BBallImmersion for spending time with me and my staff over the past few days. It’s been great conversation and collaboration for the last couple of years. We appreciate you! #MIZ #ThankfulThursday pic.twitter.com/7jO1fvlWvN — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 31, 2023

Welcome back, Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge!

Two NBA Tigers returning pic.twitter.com/JmKnWMYr6s — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 1, 2023

On Instagram: John Tonje on the Cameroon National Team

Yeah, that’s right!

From Mizzou Baseball’s Director of Player Development Joe Dattoli:

Starting Sept 5th., we are overhauling our weekly analytics meetings and opening them up to anyone interested.

Each week we will cover different topics chosen with help from attendees! Come join a group committed to learn the hidden game #Mizzou #data https://t.co/PrvTKFySMu pic.twitter.com/Ej8bdTJhZr — Joe Dattoli (@JoeDatts) August 31, 2023