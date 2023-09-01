Rock M Reacts: Take aways from Mizzou’s week one win.

Welcome, Tiger Fans to our first episode of Rock M Reacts. In this podcast, Parker Gillam welcomes Quentin Corpuel live from the Faurot Field Press Box in Columbia, Missouri as they give their instant reaction from Missouri’s week one win over South Dakota.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 00:30: Welcome to the FIRST episode of Rock M Reacts live from the press box with Parker Gillam and Quentin Corpuel. In this episode, the guys give an instant reaction to Missouri’s win over South Dakota.

00:30 - 02:30: The d-line.

02:30 - 07:35: The QB battle, Sam Horn vs. Brady Cook.

07:35 - 10:30: The o-line.

10:30 - 13:20: The running backs.

13:20 - 14:10: Final thoughts.

