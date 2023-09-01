Ma’Riya Vincent, class of ‘24 forward from Texas, commits to Mizzou WBB

As of late, Mizzou football and men’s basketball have been rolling on the recruiting trail. It was about time women’s basketball got in on the action, and Friday saw their first big recruiting victory for the class of 2024.

Ma’Riya Vincent, a six-foot forward from DeSoto, TX, announced her commitment to the Tigers on Friday.

She’s the 4th ranked player in Texas for the class of 2024 according to Prep Girls Hoops and 9th ranked player per J. Key at Premier Basketball. Vincent was in attendance at Mizzou football’s home-opener against South Dakota, and less than 24 hours later, she’s officially a Tiger.

Let’s Meet Ma’Riya Vincent

From: DeSoto, TX

High School: Cypress Springs

Position: F

Ht/Wt: 6’, 168 lbs.

Total announced offers: 7

Offers to note: Howard, Ole Miss, New Mexico State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar

College Coaches 6’ athletic lefty guard 2024 Ma’riya Vincent should be on your radar @MaRiyaonFire pic.twitter.com/CKRnYRH9XA — Chris Johnson (@coachchrisTHA) January 30, 2022

24’ @FAMeliteHoops G Ma’Riya Vincent (@MaRiyaonFire) brings physicality, energy & versatility to the floor. Stretches the floor, competes in the post, pushes tempo & creates OTD. Reliable defender w/ high level effort plays. Elevates the momentum of her team. @DeSotoEaglesGBB pic.twitter.com/g1h5vzuBrO — Ian Mumm (@FiveOnFiveHoops) July 30, 2022

In Vincent, Mizzou is getting a very complete player.

“I’m able to score at all three levels,” she told Sports LifeTalk back in April.

From the handful of highlights I watched, I’d agree with Vincent. The lefty did a little bit of everything as captain of powerhouse DeSoto High School last season. She was also standout on FAM Elite (Adidas select team sponsored by WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike) this past summer. On offense, she looks very comfortable with the ball in her hands and loved to create her own shots off the dribble. She’s a fearless driver and, although she heavily prefers her left hand, has impressive body control around the basket. Defensively, her high motor and physicality make her a true two-way force.

Two-way stars are a rarity in basketball. Mizzou might've just landed one in Vincent.

Congratulations on all of your success thus far. Your hard work, dedication along with the commitment to academic excellence and personal growth has lead you to this point. This is just the beginning to a fulfilling and successful future.

WE ARE PROUD OF YOU! @Springs_Sports https://t.co/FFT2qTzwy4 — Lady Panther Basketball (@CySpringsGBB) September 1, 2023