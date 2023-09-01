 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ma’Riya Vincent, class of ‘24 forward from Texas, commits to Mizzou WBB

Vincent is the Mizzou’s first commit of the 2024 class.

By Quentin Corpuel
/ new
@mariyaonfire, Twitter

As of late, Mizzou football and men’s basketball have been rolling on the recruiting trail. It was about time women’s basketball got in on the action, and Friday saw their first big recruiting victory for the class of 2024.

Ma’Riya Vincent, a six-foot forward from DeSoto, TX, announced her commitment to the Tigers on Friday.

She’s the 4th ranked player in Texas for the class of 2024 according to Prep Girls Hoops and 9th ranked player per J. Key at Premier Basketball. Vincent was in attendance at Mizzou football’s home-opener against South Dakota, and less than 24 hours later, she’s officially a Tiger.

Let’s Meet Ma’Riya Vincent

  • From: DeSoto, TX
  • High School: Cypress Springs
  • Position: F
  • Ht/Wt: 6’, 168 lbs.
  • Total announced offers: 7
  • Offers to note: Howard, Ole Miss, New Mexico State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar

In Vincent, Mizzou is getting a very complete player.

“I’m able to score at all three levels,” she told Sports LifeTalk back in April.

From the handful of highlights I watched, I’d agree with Vincent. The lefty did a little bit of everything as captain of powerhouse DeSoto High School last season. She was also standout on FAM Elite (Adidas select team sponsored by WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike) this past summer. On offense, she looks very comfortable with the ball in her hands and loved to create her own shots off the dribble. She’s a fearless driver and, although she heavily prefers her left hand, has impressive body control around the basket. Defensively, her high motor and physicality make her a true two-way force.

Two-way stars are a rarity in basketball. Mizzou might've just landed one in Vincent.

Next Up In Mizzou Basketball

Loading comments...