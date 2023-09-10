Rock M Reacts: Mizzou beats Middle Tennessee.

Welcome Tiger Fans to our second episode of Rock M Reacts. In this podcast, Parker Gillam welcomes Jaden Lewis live from the Faurot Field Press Box in Columbia, Missouri as they give their instant reaction from Missouri’s week two win over Middle Tennessee.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:55: It’s time for Rock M Reacts with Parker Gillam and Jaden Lewis where we give initial thoughts on Mizzou Football games straight from the press box.

01:55 - 04:40: Daylan Carnell.

04:40 - 07:20: The offense and Eli Drinkwitz.

07:20 - 09:25: The kicking game.

09:25 - 12:00: Nathaniel Peat.

12:00 - 15:00: The offensive line.

15:00 - 17:40: Brady Cook.

17:40 - END: That's the show for today!

