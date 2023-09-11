College basketball scheduling matters for March Madness, so let’s talk about Mizzou’s slate.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling, who is joined by special guest Rocco Miller. Dennis Gates’ first year as Mizzou’s coach left him with a manageable schedule. So, what does this coming season look like for the Missouri Tigers basketball team? Rocco and Sam discuss this and look at college basketball scheduling globally and its importance on Selection Sunday.

Sign up with MyBookie by using the code Mizzou23 and following the link to receive your welcome bonus -> https://mybookie.website/RockMRadio

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: It’s Dive Cuts time. We have a special guest today to talk some college basketball and Mizzou Hoops.

01:00 - 04:45: Welcome Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org!

04:45 - 09:30: Pre-season projections.

09:30 - 15:00: What makes a good non-conference schedule?.

15:00 - 21:00: What programs consistently schedule the best?

21:00 - 29:00: Coaches vs. Fans’ views of non-con scheduling.

29:00 - 32:30: Scheduling matters!

32:30 - 42:00: Dennis Gates’ scheduling at Missouri.

42:00 - 44:00: Scheduling is tricky.

44:00 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded and live podcasts. MIZ!

Sign up with MyBookie by using the code Mizzou23 and following the link to receive your welcome bonus -> https://mybookie.website/RockMRadio

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below. Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @RoccoMiller8.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and the show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter as well as our YouTube Channel.