MV3: Despite inconsistency, two Mizzou playmakers stand out

Welcome to the MV3, a weekly piece where Rock M Nation’s staff votes on the three most impactful players in Mizzou’s previous game.

The word “deflating” describes far too many of Mizzou’s games over the past few years. That feeling makes it difficult to celebrate individual achievements, mostly because we feel like we’re couching our praise with some sort of criticism. It’s better to feel that way coming off of a win, however, and we’ve got a few performances to acknowledge.

1. Luther Burden III

No pay dirt for LB3 this week, but this much is obvious: Burden is a bonafide WR1 at the moment. The sophomore tallied a career high 117 yards receiving on eight catches and, were it not for a few misses from Brady Cook, could’ve had much more. When Burden wasn’t wide open down field, he was plowing through defenders, fancy-footworking his way down the sideline and generally doing everything we expect him to at this point. It was a disappointing night overall, but Burden arguably didn’t put a foot out of place.

2. Nathaniel Peat

For the second straight week, Cody Schrader served as Mizzou’s primary weapon out of the backfield. And for the second straight week, Nathaniel Peat made the case that he might be the better option. In just nine touches, Peat totaled 100 yards from scrimmage, including the night’s biggest explosive play, a 49-yard wheel route that Peat almost sleep-walked into the end zone. Averaging 6.4 yards per carry to Schrader’s 3.7, we could be seeing the graduate back finally realizing some of the massive potential he had coming out of Rock Bridge. If only he’d touch the ball more in crucial moments...

3. Daylan Carnell

Daylan Carnell’s night was a microcosm of the Mizzou defense’s play overall: strong, but showing more vulnerability than we’re used to seeing. Carnell struggled in coverage, especially against Justin Olson, but was his usual dominant self for much of the evening, leading the Tigers in overall tackles (8) and tackles for loss (2) while adding a sack and a pass defended. The sophomore is coming into his own as a star in the secondary and looks primed to have a monster year... assuming he can clean up some of the rough edges in his game.

Others receiving votes: Nyles Gaddy, Theo Wease Jr.

What about you? Who do you think stood out against Middle Tennessee State? Let us know in the comments!