How much change is coming for Mizzou Football this week?

Wipe the slate clean and run again?
It’s a new week. 2-0 mentality and all that. Mizzou’s upcoming date with Kansas State looms, and the Tigers are still protecting a perfect record, style points be damned. So what’s on the horizon after a disappointing performance against Middle Tennessee?
- Ben Hochman rightly points out that the win didn’t feel much like a win in his Sunday column.
- Chris Kwiecinski’s seven takeaways from the Saturday win are punctuated by the obvious: Mizzou isn’t ready to face Kansas State (yet.)
- Bernie Miklasz, writing for Scoops with Danny Mac, points out how stagnant things have become in year four under Eli Drinkwitz.
- The Godfather is not pleased :(
Bill's Verdict: Not ideal. https://t.co/sjwZPZVWi5— Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) September 10, 2023
You know what is ideal, though? This sizzle reel.
Game One ✅ pic.twitter.com/Qeh9CcENdX— Connor McLain (@connor___mclain) September 11, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam asks when concrete progress is gonna be seen from Eli Drinkwitz and his teams
- In which Jaden points out how concerning the Mizzou offense was against MTSU
- In which the beat guys release their post-game podcast
- In which the week 3 opening lines are available
More Links:
- With the NFL back in many of our lives, you may find this guide useful to all the Mizzou Tigers currently finding their way through the league and which teams are keeping them around.
- Larissa Anderson is getting HYPED for softball season. And I don’t blame her!
- Look at Mizzou Soccer, showing MoSt who’s boss!?
- Mizzou Volleyball had one placement on their most recent all-tournament team thanks to Morgan Isenberg. The Tigers went 2-1 in the Xavier Classic, knocking off Bellarmine and host school Xavier after losing their opening match against Buffalo on Friday AM.
Congratulations to Morgan Isenberg who was named to the 2023 Xavier Tournament All-Tournament Team‼️— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 10, 2023
Isenberg totaled 25 kills (2.50 kills/set) on a .347 hitting percentage with nine blocks (0.90 blocks/set) over the two-day tourney.
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qXp8NuIN4V
- Men’s Golf sneaked a Top 10 finish at the weekend, moving up two spots on the final day of the Mirabel Maui Jim Intercollegiate.
