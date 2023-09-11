 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much change is coming for Mizzou Football this week?

Mizzou Links for September 11, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Wipe the slate clean and run again?

It’s a new week. 2-0 mentality and all that. Mizzou’s upcoming date with Kansas State looms, and the Tigers are still protecting a perfect record, style points be damned. So what’s on the horizon after a disappointing performance against Middle Tennessee?

You know what is ideal, though? This sizzle reel.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Look at Mizzou Soccer, showing MoSt who’s boss!?
  • Mizzou Volleyball had one placement on their most recent all-tournament team thanks to Morgan Isenberg. The Tigers went 2-1 in the Xavier Classic, knocking off Bellarmine and host school Xavier after losing their opening match against Buffalo on Friday AM.

