How much change is coming for Mizzou Football this week?

Wipe the slate clean and run again?

It’s a new week. 2-0 mentality and all that. Mizzou’s upcoming date with Kansas State looms, and the Tigers are still protecting a perfect record, style points be damned. So what’s on the horizon after a disappointing performance against Middle Tennessee?

Bill's Verdict: Not ideal. https://t.co/sjwZPZVWi5 — Order On The Court ⚖️ (@DataMizzou) September 10, 2023

You know what is ideal, though? This sizzle reel.

With the NFL back in many of our lives, you may find this guide useful to all the Mizzou Tigers currently finding their way through the league and which teams are keeping them around.

Larissa Anderson is getting HYPED for softball season. And I don’t blame her!

Look at Mizzou Soccer, showing MoSt who’s boss!?

Mizzou Volleyball had one placement on their most recent all-tournament team thanks to Morgan Isenberg. The Tigers went 2-1 in the Xavier Classic, knocking off Bellarmine and host school Xavier after losing their opening match against Buffalo on Friday AM.

Congratulations to Morgan Isenberg who was named to the 2023 Xavier Tournament All-Tournament Team‼️



Isenberg totaled 25 kills (2.50 kills/set) on a .347 hitting percentage with nine blocks (0.90 blocks/set) over the two-day tourney.



#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qXp8NuIN4V — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 10, 2023