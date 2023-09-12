Softball releases Fall Ball schedule, Mizzou to the Lou gets a night game

First things first. Fate has interfered and dictated one of the things I write about up top. I kid you not, the Marc Cohn classic “Walking in Memphis” came on the radio a minute ago. I mean, when that happens, what can you do? (Besides sing the song, of course). You HAVE to write about the Memphis game time, right?

That’s right, we have a game time for the Mizzou-Memphis game next Saturday. Right on schedule with their slow-as-molasses release of game times.

Figures the Tigers get a coveted night game slot when they are playing indoors at the Edward Jones Dome The Dome at America’s Center (it’s apparently changed names since I last looked it up). Alas, it’s better than the 11am tipoff I thought fans were going to be stuck with so I’m a happy camper. AND only because Monday was my father’s birthday (HBD, Dad!), ESPN & Charter/Spectrum reached a deal so now that company’s subscribers can actually watch the action if they’re not there in person. #birthdayblessings

Moving on.

Softball released its Fall Ball schedule on Monday, which is what I planned to focus on up top. On September 30, the Tigers will kick off their fall schedule against the Roos & MO State in KC, before hosting three other competitions at Mizzou Softball Stadium in October.

Fall Ball is just around the corner!!



The Tigers will open the slate in Kansas City on Saturday, Sept. 30 before hosting three sets of competitions.



: https://t.co/GpvZb4I4Bm#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/8PsORHMZck — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) September 11, 2023

About the competition:

The only true test should be Missouri State, whom the Tigers last saw in the NCAA Regionals two seasons ago. They are legit, well-coached, and always very competitive. Kansas City is the only other D-I team on the schedule, but overall, I’d say it’s a nice slate of good-prominent JuCo and D-II and D-III teams.

Kansas City: 9-43 | Summit League | Lost to no. 25 Missouri 5-11 in Tigers’ season opener in March 2023

Missouri State: 31-20 | Lost to 7-seed Belmont in the MVC Tourney, ending their season | Lost 2 games to Missouri in Columbia Regional in 2022

Kaskaskia College: 49-18 | Located in Centralia, Ill. | NJCAA Region XXIV Champions | Lost to Seminole State College (OK) in NJCAA D1 World Series

Columbia College: 26-19 | Claimed sixth-straight AMC tournament championship in ‘22 | Eliminated by 9-seed Marian University (Ind.) in NAIA World Series second round

Coe College: 39-11 | Eliminated by 3-seed Trine University in NCAA Division III Championships (it’d be like Mizzou losing in the Supers to JMU a few years ago)

Jefferson College: 16-22 | Located in Hillsboro, Mo. | NJCAA Division I

Missouri Southern State: 41-15 | Eliminated by 14-seed Rogers State in NCAA D-II Central Regional Tournament

Central Methodist: 42-12 | Eliminated by Georgia Gwinnett in 2023 NAIA World Series in 4th ever appearance in World Series

About this year’s team:

Departures: Kendal Cook (grad transfer, Charleston Southern) | Payton Jackson (graduate) | Emma Nichols (graduate) | Maddie Snider (transfer, USF) | Hannah McGivern (graduate) | Megan Moll (grad transfer, FAU) | Addie Lange (graduate) | Megan Schumacher (grad transfer, GCU) | Riley Frizell (transfer, Louisville)

Transfers: Mya Dodge, Northern Iowa

Freshmen: Madison Walker (Olathe, Kan.) | Danielle Blackstun (O’Fallon, Mo.) | Stefania Abruscato (Smithtown, N.Y.) | Claire Cahalan (Columbus, Ga.) | Marissa McCann (Surprise, Ariz.) | Nathalie Touchet (Aledo, Texas) | Adi Koller (Texarkana, Texas) | Abby Hay (Columbia, Mo.)

Football

The Tigers are #53 in Vannini’s Top 133 list, behind SMU and Troy, and just ahead of CC, Florida and… Memphis.

From Emerson’s vibe ranking:

#9. Missouri: Not a resounding win over a team that got routed the week before at Alabama. Missouri didn’t take a two-score lead until the fourth quarter, then had to hold on. This was after a “meh” win over South Dakota. That seems to be the continual vibe with Mizzou these days: Meh.

Y’all… The vibes are not immaculate. Missouri was also #9 on Seth’s list last week, following week 1. Hmphhh. I agree. We’ve got very “Meh” vibes. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The line for #Mizzou vs Kansas State this weekend is up to Wildcats by 4.5 or 5 depending on where you look. This from @VegasInsider pic.twitter.com/xf70lz8TXD — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 11, 2023

This actually made me laugh way too hard, because it’s so true...

My coach would never. https://t.co/x9KbXv89pK — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) September 11, 2023

Pretty cool! There’s two Tigers on this list. One former (TJ) and one current, Nyles Gaddy. This is super cool for Gaddy; Rock M’s football minds really like him. Per the release, the senior finished with three tackles, 2 for a loss along with a pair of sacks for a 15-yard loss in the Tigers’ win over MTSU. It is the second multi-sack performance of his career and first in a Missouri uniform. Read more at MUTigers.com.

In case you haven’t watched this, this is good work by Connor McLain, who is working for both Mizzou Athletics and PowerMizzou. This video almost makes me forget the @#%&show we witnessed on Saturday.

Two former Tigers. Battling to the death

The most compelling angle of Bills-Jets has nothing to do with a new quarterback or a divisional game. It’s far more entertaining to consider the battle between two former #Mizzou centers: Connor McGovern and Mitch Morse. — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) September 12, 2023

I don’t know what this is, but Parker said it was big news, so we’ll go with it

Once Upon A Saturday Tour alert



We're headed to Columbia. First time EVER. pic.twitter.com/HFDkd3Sfhm — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) September 11, 2023

Hoops

Scenes from Mizzou Hoops commit Marcus Allen’s second OV to campus:

Can’t wait to watch Curt play this season!

Other Mizzou Sports

DENNIS! GIVE US THE DEETS! Women’s Golf is currently at the Sam Golden Invitational in Denton, TX (North Texas) while Volleyball travels to Eastern Illinois for a two-game series on Thursday & Friday (6pm & 4pm, respectively). Soccer, meanwhile, travels to The Swamp to kick off SEC play on Friday at 6pm (SEC+).

Mizzou fans, only 1 home game this week! Make sure to support @Mizzoufootball as they take on Kansas State on Sept. 16th at 11am. Good luck to @MizzouWomenGolf, @MizzouVB, and @MizzouSoccer on the road! #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 11, 2023

This week in Mizzou sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)

Riddle me this, XC runners

Running > Riddles pic.twitter.com/Q0j7eIVdpJ — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 11, 2023

LFG, Bella! Didn’t take long for the All-Freshman team goalie to get back in the swing of things. Per the MU Tigers release:

Hollenbach helped the Tigers to a 2-0 week in net, totaling nine saves over two games and one clean sheet. After a penalty kick against border rival Illinois, the redshirt sophomore shut the door on the Illini, propelling the team to a 2-1 win. Following that performance, the keeper posted a shutout of Missouri State in St. Louis, making two point-blank saves to earn her first clean sheet of the season and fourth of her career.

Check out this soccer video as the Tigers wrapped up non-con:

The legend and weekend Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame inductee

Tiger royalty pic.twitter.com/cmdHAPSTkq — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 11, 2023

Former softball GA Kristin Hallam has found a landing spot at

the University of Pennsylvania!

