Softball releases Fall Ball schedule, Mizzou to the Lou gets a night game

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, September 12

By Karen Steger
First things first. Fate has interfered and dictated one of the things I write about up top. I kid you not, the Marc Cohn classic “Walking in Memphis” came on the radio a minute ago. I mean, when that happens, what can you do? (Besides sing the song, of course). You HAVE to write about the Memphis game time, right?

That’s right, we have a game time for the Mizzou-Memphis game next Saturday. Right on schedule with their slow-as-molasses release of game times.

Figures the Tigers get a coveted night game slot when they are playing indoors at the Edward Jones Dome The Dome at America’s Center (it’s apparently changed names since I last looked it up). Alas, it’s better than the 11am tipoff I thought fans were going to be stuck with so I’m a happy camper. AND only because Monday was my father’s birthday (HBD, Dad!), ESPN & Charter/Spectrum reached a deal so now that company’s subscribers can actually watch the action if they’re not there in person. #birthdayblessings

Moving on.

Softball released its Fall Ball schedule on Monday, which is what I planned to focus on up top. On September 30, the Tigers will kick off their fall schedule against the Roos & MO State in KC, before hosting three other competitions at Mizzou Softball Stadium in October.

About the competition:

The only true test should be Missouri State, whom the Tigers last saw in the NCAA Regionals two seasons ago. They are legit, well-coached, and always very competitive. Kansas City is the only other D-I team on the schedule, but overall, I’d say it’s a nice slate of good-prominent JuCo and D-II and D-III teams.

  • Kansas City: 9-43 | Summit League | Lost to no. 25 Missouri 5-11 in Tigers’ season opener in March 2023
  • Missouri State: 31-20 | Lost to 7-seed Belmont in the MVC Tourney, ending their season | Lost 2 games to Missouri in Columbia Regional in 2022
  • Kaskaskia College: 49-18 | Located in Centralia, Ill. | NJCAA Region XXIV Champions | Lost to Seminole State College (OK) in NJCAA D1 World Series
  • Columbia College: 26-19 | Claimed sixth-straight AMC tournament championship in ‘22 | Eliminated by 9-seed Marian University (Ind.) in NAIA World Series second round
  • Coe College: 39-11 | Eliminated by 3-seed Trine University in NCAA Division III Championships (it’d be like Mizzou losing in the Supers to JMU a few years ago)
  • Jefferson College: 16-22 | Located in Hillsboro, Mo. | NJCAA Division I
  • Missouri Southern State: 41-15 | Eliminated by 14-seed Rogers State in NCAA D-II Central Regional Tournament
  • Central Methodist: 42-12 | Eliminated by Georgia Gwinnett in 2023 NAIA World Series in 4th ever appearance in World Series

About this year’s team:

  • Departures: Kendal Cook (grad transfer, Charleston Southern) | Payton Jackson (graduate) | Emma Nichols (graduate) | Maddie Snider (transfer, USF) | Hannah McGivern (graduate) | Megan Moll (grad transfer, FAU) | Addie Lange (graduate) | Megan Schumacher (grad transfer, GCU) | Riley Frizell (transfer, Louisville)
  • Transfers: Mya Dodge, Northern Iowa
  • Freshmen: Madison Walker (Olathe, Kan.) | Danielle Blackstun (O’Fallon, Mo.) | Stefania Abruscato (Smithtown, N.Y.) | Claire Cahalan (Columbus, Ga.) | Marissa McCann (Surprise, Ariz.) | Nathalie Touchet (Aledo, Texas) | Adi Koller (Texarkana, Texas) | Abby Hay (Columbia, Mo.)

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

The Tigers are #53 in Vannini’s Top 133 list, behind SMU and Troy, and just ahead of CC, Florida and… Memphis.

From Emerson’s vibe ranking:

#9. Missouri: Not a resounding win over a team that got routed the week before at Alabama. Missouri didn’t take a two-score lead until the fourth quarter, then had to hold on. This was after a “meh” win over South Dakota. That seems to be the continual vibe with Mizzou these days: Meh.

Y’all… The vibes are not immaculate. Missouri was also #9 on Seth’s list last week, following week 1. Hmphhh. I agree. We’ve got very “Meh” vibes. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  • This actually made me laugh way too hard, because it’s so true...
  • Pretty cool! There’s two Tigers on this list. One former (TJ) and one current, Nyles Gaddy. This is super cool for Gaddy; Rock M’s football minds really like him. Per the release, the senior finished with three tackles, 2 for a loss along with a pair of sacks for a 15-yard loss in the Tigers’ win over MTSU. It is the second multi-sack performance of his career and first in a Missouri uniform. Read more at MUTigers.com.
  • In case you haven’t watched this, this is good work by Connor McLain, who is working for both Mizzou Athletics and PowerMizzou. This video almost makes me forget the @#%&show we witnessed on Saturday.
  • Two former Tigers. Battling to the death
  • I don’t know what this is, but Parker said it was big news, so we’ll go with it

Hoops

  • Scenes from Mizzou Hoops commit Marcus Allen’s second OV to campus:
  • Can’t wait to watch Curt play this season!

Other Mizzou Sports

  • DENNIS! GIVE US THE DEETS! Women’s Golf is currently at the Sam Golden Invitational in Denton, TX (North Texas) while Volleyball travels to Eastern Illinois for a two-game series on Thursday & Friday (6pm & 4pm, respectively). Soccer, meanwhile, travels to The Swamp to kick off SEC play on Friday at 6pm (SEC+).
  • LFG, Bella! Didn’t take long for the All-Freshman team goalie to get back in the swing of things. Per the MU Tigers release:

Hollenbach helped the Tigers to a 2-0 week in net, totaling nine saves over two games and one clean sheet. After a penalty kick against border rival Illinois, the redshirt sophomore shut the door on the Illini, propelling the team to a 2-1 win. Following that performance, the keeper posted a shutout of Missouri State in St. Louis, making two point-blank saves to earn her first clean sheet of the season and fourth of her career.

  • Check out this soccer video as the Tigers wrapped up non-con:
  • The legend and weekend Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame inductee
  • Former softball GA Kristin Hallam has found a landing spot at
  • the University of Pennsylvania!

———————————————————————————-

