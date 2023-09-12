Softball releases Fall Ball schedule, Mizzou to the Lou gets a night game

First things first. Fate has interfered and dictated one of the things I write about up top. I kid you not, the Marc Cohn classic “Walking in Memphis” came on the radio a minute ago. I mean, when that happens, what can you do? (Besides sing the song, of course). You HAVE to write about the Memphis game time, right?
That’s right, we have a game time for the Mizzou-Memphis game next Saturday. Right on schedule with their slow-as-molasses release of game times.
Figures the Tigers get a coveted night game slot when they are playing indoors at the
Edward Jones Dome The Dome at America's Center (it's apparently changed names since I last looked it up). Alas, it's better than the 11am tipoff I thought fans were going to be stuck with so I'm a happy camper. AND only because Monday was my father's birthday (HBD, Dad!), ESPN & Charter/Spectrum reached a deal so now that company's subscribers can actually watch the action if they're not there in person. #birthdayblessings
Moving on.
Softball released its Fall Ball schedule on Monday, which is what I planned to focus on up top. On September 30, the Tigers will kick off their fall schedule against the Roos & MO State in KC, before hosting three other competitions at Mizzou Softball Stadium in October.
About the competition:
The only true test should be Missouri State, whom the Tigers last saw in the NCAA Regionals two seasons ago. They are legit, well-coached, and always very competitive. Kansas City is the only other D-I team on the schedule, but overall, I’d say it’s a nice slate of good-prominent JuCo and D-II and D-III teams.
- Kansas City: 9-43 | Summit League | Lost to no. 25 Missouri 5-11 in Tigers’ season opener in March 2023
- Missouri State: 31-20 | Lost to 7-seed Belmont in the MVC Tourney, ending their season | Lost 2 games to Missouri in Columbia Regional in 2022
- Kaskaskia College: 49-18 | Located in Centralia, Ill. | NJCAA Region XXIV Champions | Lost to Seminole State College (OK) in NJCAA D1 World Series
- Columbia College: 26-19 | Claimed sixth-straight AMC tournament championship in ‘22 | Eliminated by 9-seed Marian University (Ind.) in NAIA World Series second round
- Coe College: 39-11 | Eliminated by 3-seed Trine University in NCAA Division III Championships (it’d be like Mizzou losing in the Supers to JMU a few years ago)
- Jefferson College: 16-22 | Located in Hillsboro, Mo. | NJCAA Division I
- Missouri Southern State: 41-15 | Eliminated by 14-seed Rogers State in NCAA D-II Central Regional Tournament
- Central Methodist: 42-12 | Eliminated by Georgia Gwinnett in 2023 NAIA World Series in 4th ever appearance in World Series
About this year’s team:
- Departures: Kendal Cook (grad transfer, Charleston Southern) | Payton Jackson (graduate) | Emma Nichols (graduate) | Maddie Snider (transfer, USF) | Hannah McGivern (graduate) | Megan Moll (grad transfer, FAU) | Addie Lange (graduate) | Megan Schumacher (grad transfer, GCU) | Riley Frizell (transfer, Louisville)
- Transfers: Mya Dodge, Northern Iowa
- Freshmen: Madison Walker (Olathe, Kan.) | Danielle Blackstun (O’Fallon, Mo.) | Stefania Abruscato (Smithtown, N.Y.) | Claire Cahalan (Columbus, Ga.) | Marissa McCann (Surprise, Ariz.) | Nathalie Touchet (Aledo, Texas) | Adi Koller (Texarkana, Texas) | Abby Hay (Columbia, Mo.)
Hoops
- Scenes from Mizzou Hoops commit Marcus Allen’s second OV to campus:
- Can’t wait to watch Curt play this season!
Curt Lewis— JucoRecruiting.com (@JucoRecruiting) September 11, 2023
Ranking: #1
JUCO: John A. Logan (@LoganVolsBBall)
Height: 6’5
22-23 Stats: 14.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.8 APG, 48.3% 3FG, NJCAA D1 National Champ
23-24 Roster: Missouri (@MizzouHoops) pic.twitter.com/0HEbM97faj
Other Mizzou Sports
- DENNIS! GIVE US THE DEETS! Women’s Golf is currently at the Sam Golden Invitational in Denton, TX (North Texas) while Volleyball travels to Eastern Illinois for a two-game series on Thursday & Friday (6pm & 4pm, respectively). Soccer, meanwhile, travels to The Swamp to kick off SEC play on Friday at 6pm (SEC+).
Mizzou fans, only 1 home game this week! Make sure to support @Mizzoufootball as they take on Kansas State on Sept. 16th at 11am. Good luck to @MizzouWomenGolf, @MizzouVB, and @MizzouSoccer on the road! #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 11, 2023
- This week in Mizzou sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)
- Riddle me this, XC runners
Running > Riddles pic.twitter.com/Q0j7eIVdpJ— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 11, 2023
- LFG, Bella! Didn’t take long for the All-Freshman team goalie to get back in the swing of things. Per the MU Tigers release:
Hollenbach helped the Tigers to a 2-0 week in net, totaling nine saves over two games and one clean sheet. After a penalty kick against border rival Illinois, the redshirt sophomore shut the door on the Illini, propelling the team to a 2-1 win. Following that performance, the keeper posted a shutout of Missouri State in St. Louis, making two point-blank saves to earn her first clean sheet of the season and fourth of her career.
Hollenbach Earns @SEC Defensive Player of the Week Honors— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 11, 2023
https://t.co/M2ZHvBFfYQ#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8Qodp1wPCi
- Check out this soccer video as the Tigers wrapped up non-con:
Non-conference slate ✅#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/AqFRYLFovF— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 11, 2023
- The legend and weekend Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame inductee
Tiger royalty pic.twitter.com/cmdHAPSTkq— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 11, 2023
- Former softball GA Kristin Hallam has found a landing spot at
- the University of Pennsylvania!
Congratulations to former #Mizzou graduate assistant@kristinhallam!! We're excited to see you grow at Penn!!#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/JENbPfkPBW pic.twitter.com/YgneqQGUj8— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) September 11, 2023
- Columbia Outlaws best Mizzou Rugby Club in season-opening scrimmage (Stephen Vierling, Missourian)
