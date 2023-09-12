SBN Reacts: How confident are you Mizzou will reach bowl eligibilty?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

What an interesting kick off to the season for Mizzou Football. An uneasy but efficient 35-10 win over South Dakota preceeded a pretty bumpy win over Middle Tennessee this past Saturday. So far Mizzou is on schedule with their 2-0 start, but the type of 2-0 is what’s made everyone a little bit hesitant to get overly excited.

There are 10 games remaining, and Mizzou needs just four wins to meet the minimum standard for being bowl eligible. So the first question is about just that... how confident are you right now that Mizzou reaches that minimum?

Next is an extension of the first question. Winning game number three could begin with an upset win over visiting Kansas State this Saturday, so I wanted to ask what you think the result will be?