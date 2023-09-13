The Greatest Con Eli Drinkwitz Pulled

Was convincing the Mizzou fanbase he wasn’t still in charge of the offense.

I’d also argue a second, perhaps bigger, long con may be convincing the fanbase and the athletic department when he was hired that he was this snazzy, inventive play-caller, but more on that in a bit. I must ask, WHERE IS THAT MAN?

Anyway, back to the origin of this piece. The Usual Suspects remains one of the best movies of all time. It was like the pre-M Night Shyamalan “What the F just happened?” mind-bender about a heist gone horribly awry and its extremely unreliable narrator (yes, this is a very simplified explanation).

And this, friends, is how I feel watching Mizzou Football sometimes. Like my brain has broken and we’ve all been duped. Swindled. Bamboozled. Especially this past weekend.

So when Nate & BK, on the new BTBS pod released Tuesday (taped Sunday), discussed the greatest con Eli Drinkwitz had pulled on us — that is, making fans think he was relinquishing play-calling duties to another offensive coordinator, but sneakingly retaining the final say on whether you go for the fourth down or not, it reminded me of the Keyser Soze and the infamous Usual Suspects line, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

Please watch the entire episode (or listen to it in podcast form). It’s PERFECTION.

And no, I know Eli Drinkwitz is not the devil — L O L — this is college football which means nothing in the grand scheme of things, but Mizzou fans do feel a bit hoodwinked after the whole 4th down play-calling thing and the larger issue of such boring football. I, while not a quiet person by any stretch, am a pretty quiet game-watcher in public when things aren’t going well. I don’t ever want to be the one in public that people are staring at like, “You need to calm down. You’re being too loud.” (and yes, I did just quote Taylor Swift). Especially given that the seats I regularly sit in — bless you, Robert Partyka — are the row directly behind prospective student-athletes and their families on recruiting visits. I like to give off a good impression. The belligerent people behind me? Not so much.

Anyway, so even when I’m watching alone, I tend to just watch and not let that negativity into the space. But I was HEATED watching this game. I was fired up afterward (as my dad can attest when we talked about it later). Drink’s passiveness made me so, so mad!

Brandon Kiley, normally the purveyor of sunshine and rainbows on the BTBS podcast, as someone has to be when stuck with Negative Nate (kidding), was also WORKED UP. He argued why these particular calls, and the explanation Drink gave afterward, put him, me, and so many others so up in arms. Here’s a clip, and I’ve transcribed a bunch as well:

“The single biggest disadvantage that Missouri had in that game was its football coach" -@BKSportsTalk



If you need a reason to listen to today's pod w/ @NateGEdwards & BK, check out the clip below.https://t.co/BUYENnzQqf@FansFirstSN @RockMNation pic.twitter.com/IOryns4YNv — Rock M Radio (@RockMRadio) September 12, 2023

“I view that as an unacceptable response,” BK said. “Becuase the only things that he’s taking into account in that scenario is if they fail. He’s not thinking about what it adds to your estimated winning percentage if you get it.... Eventually it’s going to get you beat. It didn’t this time, but it will eventually.”

...

“It can’t happen and it happens every single time with this coach, dude. The game decision-making for Eli Drinkwitz puts his team at a disadvantage, and I’m so sick of watching it, man.... His actions continue to be misaligned with 21st century football and it’s embarassing to me. It’s an affront to the intelligent football fans that ware watching this team.

OOF.

“If this is how he’s going to coach at Mizzou, it puts a heavy ceiling on what Missouri can be.” — Brandon Kiley

Nate, meanwhile, equated the conservative play-calling to why he lost interest in the NFL.

“Sometimes the NFL is so dang conservative, so afraid of losing rather than winning. I grew disillusioned with it because it was such a conservative style of play with literally the greatest football players in the world. I couldn’t deal with it...”

He continued.

“ It’s such an outdated, antiquated way of viewing football. When you have a mobile quarterback and you have pretty decent skilled position players, and you’re going up against a team that has less talent than you.”

BK reminded us about Boise State (a team Eli coached in 2014-15) pulled out everything against Oklahoma in 2007.

“They got super aggressive. They pulled out trick plays and fourth down conversions... Like everything you can do to be able to that that margin of error. To take that margin of talent ( between Boise and OU) and slim it down a little bit. That’s what they did. And with Eli Drinkwitz, it’s almost the opposite, where he is now allowing the other team to do that. Or he’s saying no, we’re only going to play by the book.” “If you have such a small margin of error, then you have to do everything perfectly. So if you go out there and you have some horribly timed pre-snap penalties, it feels like the end of the world.”

Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou had a similar reaction in his subscriber-only postgame thoughts:

When Missouri hired Eli Drinkwitz in December of 2019 the general consensus was that the Tigers were bringing in an aggressive offensive-minded whiz kid. He was 36 years old, had rocketed through the coaching ranks despite never having played college football. He was an outside the box hire, not traditional and certainly willing to take a risk.

He then talks about the LSU game 10 months later, when Mizzou tried to pull out all the stops.

That guy went on to go 5-5 against an all-SEC schedule and spent most of the offseason ridiculing all of us—rightfully so—who had picked him to go 3-7 or 2-8. Where did that guy go? Because he’s not coaching Missouri anymore.

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO-WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE, boys & girls... this episode (and Gabe’s column) was the fire.

(SIDE NOTE: Kevin Spacey has since been found out to be a real POS, but man, he was so good - as was the entire cast - in this movie, and I love this gif)

We know the guy on this call!

WR Theo Wease Jr. scored his first touchdown in a Mizzou uniform during Saturday's win over Middle Tennessee.



Here's how it sounded on KCOU 88.1 FM with @quentincorpuel and @MeganDorr on the call.

⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cXN3k4alMG — KCOU Sports (@KCOUSports) September 12, 2023

#MizzouThatsWho



Why was Mizzou's win over Middle Tennessee so underwhelming? @PowerMizzoucom shares his thoughts with @MaggieLJohnson and @tuckerdfranklin. — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) September 12, 2023

#Memories:

This was a fun game https://t.co/PGEFOTVSoi — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 13, 2023

Eyes emoji

Felix's replacement at K-State is a problem. Eli Drinkwitz mentioned him today at his press conference. https://t.co/mLFoZA88df — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 12, 2023

KOMU8: Helmet preview? It IS a gold rush weekend, I think?

Gold helmets on Saturday?

pic.twitter.com/qxDB9Sjqd7 — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 12, 2023

PFF wide receiver grades:

#Mizzou’s Luther Burden III lands at No. 9 for his 117-yard performance in Week 2 https://t.co/12byUcog8I — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) September 12, 2023

ABC17: Welcome back soon, Chad Bailey? And more social content from Nathalie Jones:

LB Chad Bailey leading #Mizzou's Tiger Jacks goes hard ⤵️



Head coach Eli Drinkwitz says they think he's ahead of schedule in his day recovery time for his injury. It's day-to-day on whether he'll play against No. 15 Kansas State, but he did suit up against MTSU. pic.twitter.com/EDmfN2iBpc — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 12, 2023

When asked if this match up against No. 15 Kansas State is one that guys have had circled, after last year's 40-12 loss in Manhattan, #Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said: "I think our guys are excited to play."



"I don't want to put too much of them on a pedestal, I think we just… pic.twitter.com/9oDA9EfMBp — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 12, 2023

Looks like The Prez and maybe some future members of his Cabinet will be in attendance on Saturday:

at the zou this weekend !!! bringing some new friends to see the zou!! make ‘em feel at home!!! #MIZ #prez — James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) September 13, 2023

A new mini-movie drops today:

Missouri’s Dennis Gates was at Overtime Elite today to watch Top-50 commit Peyton Marshall, a source told @Stockrisers. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 12, 2023

A slight conundrum I noticed:

Ummmm... how's this going to work exactly? I recall this happening on a weekend before, but on a Monday? Hmmmmm..... pic.twitter.com/CI6qdftuIG — Karen S (@karensteger) September 12, 2023

WRESTLING: Brian Smith — bless his heart for putting a year in the tweet — put out a #TigerStyleSignal on Tuesday. And it’s a big one.

2x OK State champ, #26 overall on @MatScouts1 2024 Big Board and #2 at 138lbs. Teammates with commit Gage Walker @Bixby_Wrestling. Son of Shane Roller, a 3x All-American for OSU. Big get for the Tigers. https://t.co/eYtFnJ9o81 — James Hackney (@FFJames94) September 12, 2023

What a season debut!! #MIZ

▪️ 2nd best team score in MU History

▪️ Three top-25 finishers

▪️ @fifigolf cards 4th best score in MU History

▪️ @FleurvanBeekNL w/ 3rd best freshman score



https://t.co/2shERUyVKr pic.twitter.com/W70Q77yoER — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) September 12, 2023

A look back at HOF weekend:

A weekend to remember for the Mizzou Hall of Fame Class of 2023#MIZ pic.twitter.com/FmQX3Giw1Y — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 12, 2023

Looks like Mizzou Club Hockey held a great alumni & charity event over the weekend:

ICYMI, old friends, unforgettable memories, and a load of fun was had last weekend at the first ever Mizzou Hockey alumni game and Fight Against Cancer Charity game. We can’t wait for next year‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y3gu5MhrpT — (8) Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) September 12, 2023

In case you’ve forgotten... DENNIS! GIVE US THE DEETS! Women’s Golf is currently at the Sam Golden Invitational in Denton, TX (North Texas) while Volleyball travels to Eastern Illinois for a two-game series on Thursday & Friday (6pm & 4pm, respectively). Soccer, meanwhile, travels to The Swamp to kick off SEC play on Friday at 6pm (SEC+).

Mizzou fans, only 1 home game this week! Make sure to support @Mizzoufootball as they take on Kansas State on Sept. 16th at 11am. Good luck to @MizzouWomenGolf, @MizzouVB, and @MizzouSoccer on the road! #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 11, 2023

