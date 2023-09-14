 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Baseball Announces Their 2024 SEC Schedule

Mizzou Links for Thursday, September 14

By Sammy Stava
The SEC Baseball schedule is here!

The 2024 SEC schedule has been announced for the Mizzou Baseball program, and once again — conference league slate figures to be a gauntlet.

Year one of the Kerrick Jackson era starts out with a bang as Missouri travels on the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks. That means Mizzou will face former Tigers Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich right out of the gate to start league play. Also this, from our own TR Robertson:

Also, the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will come to Columbia for a series from April 19th-21st.

More from Mizzou Baseball’s color commentator Matt Michaels on the schedule:

And from our own baseball writer Kortay Vincent:

The college baseball season will be here before you know it. Kortay will have more on the schedule once we have it in its entirety.

In other Mizzou Baseball happenings, just brutal news for the former Tiger great Max Scherzer who has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season (and likely the playoffs) according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Just so unfortunate.

Meanwhile, another former Mizzou Baseball pitcher was on the mound last night in MLB as Kyle Gibson of the Baltimore Orioles pitched pretty well against the St. Louis Cardinals: Gibson allowed 1 run in 6.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts. He was also featured in this awesome video from the Orioles: “A leader on the field and in the community”:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast: Mizzou Volleyball Head Coach Dawn Sullivan joined the program to talk the team’s 7-2 start. Brad Trenago and Matt Michaels also talked all things Mizzou Football. Give it a listen!
  • ICYMI from Tuesday night’s “Tiger Talk” — featuring Eli Drinkwitz, Al Pogue, and Daylan Carnell
  • Happy Birthday to Truman the Tiger!
  • Mizzou Madness: Soon!
  • Mizzou Hoops target Annor Boateng fresh off of his visit, and that Block M attire is CLEAN!
  • Mizzou Football incoming Class of 2024 linebacker commit Nicholas Rodriguez is visiting this weekend!

  • A class act from Dennis Gates and the Mizzou Basketball team to Chanel Porter on her last day at ABC17. Porter is moving to Winston-Salem to a larger market:
  • Good stuff here on D’Moi Hodge:
  • Tamar Bates is the latest edition of the Mizzou Basketball’s Meet the Newcomers series: Check it out!

