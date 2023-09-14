Mizzou Baseball Announces Their 2024 SEC Schedule

The SEC Baseball schedule is here!

The 2024 SEC schedule has been announced for the Mizzou Baseball program, and once again — conference league slate figures to be a gauntlet.

Year one of the Kerrick Jackson era starts out with a bang as Missouri travels on the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks. That means Mizzou will face former Tigers Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich right out of the gate to start league play. Also this, from our own TR Robertson:

In his first SEC game as head coach of @MizzouBaseball Kerrick Jackson will match up against his former fellow MU assistant coach @Hobbs_38 , currently pitching coach for @RazorbackBSB — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) September 13, 2023

Also, the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will come to Columbia for a series from April 19th-21st.

More from Mizzou Baseball’s color commentator Matt Michaels on the schedule:

Another great slate at Taylor Stadium for #Mizzou Baseball. The defending national champs come to town, and two straight home weekends in May! Can't wait. #MizzouNOW https://t.co/peVvdzooBc — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) September 13, 2023

And from our own baseball writer Kortay Vincent:

#Mizzou gets Florida and Jac Cags along with Ethan Petry and SC at home. Oh, and the defending National Champions pay a visit, too. Per usual, there’ll be plenty of good baseball at Taylor Stadium this fall. https://t.co/CQbabefO38 — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) September 13, 2023

The college baseball season will be here before you know it. Kortay will have more on the schedule once we have it in its entirety.

In other Mizzou Baseball happenings, just brutal news for the former Tiger great Max Scherzer who has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season (and likely the playoffs) according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Just so unfortunate.

Right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained teres major -- a muscle that connects the scapula to the humerus. Scherzer is, Texas GM Chris Young told reporters, "unlikely" to pitch in the playoffs.



Brutal news for the Rangers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 13, 2023

Meanwhile, another former Mizzou Baseball pitcher was on the mound last night in MLB as Kyle Gibson of the Baltimore Orioles pitched pretty well against the St. Louis Cardinals: Gibson allowed 1 run in 6.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts. He was also featured in this awesome video from the Orioles: “A leader on the field and in the community”:

A leader on the field and in the community.



Kyle Gibson’s impact goes beyond the mound. pic.twitter.com/E67Z8ZFh5u — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 12, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Seth Schwartzberg: SEC releases MU conference baseball for 2024 season

The Tigers (7-2) conclude non-conference play this week as they head to Charleston, Illinois, for a two-match road series against Eastern Illinois (9-0)!!



Matches are set for Thursday at 6 p.m., CT, and Friday at 4 p.m.#MIZ https://t.co/tOqxdC85GX — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 13, 2023

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast: Mizzou Volleyball Head Coach Dawn Sullivan joined the program to talk the team’s 7-2 start. Brad Trenago and Matt Michaels also talked all things Mizzou Football. Give it a listen!

ICYMI from Tuesday night’s “Tiger Talk” — featuring Eli Drinkwitz, Al Pogue, and Daylan Carnell

Happy Birthday to Truman the Tiger!

Mizzou Madness: Soon!

Mizzou Hoops target Annor Boateng fresh off of his visit, and that Block M attire is CLEAN!

2024 4⭐️ Annor Boateng recently took a visit to Missouri and Dennis Gates.



Boateng released his Top 8 earlier this summer and is also considering Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.



#30 in the ESPN100. pic.twitter.com/M3mGlufduG — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) September 13, 2023

Seeing the youth embrace the Block M: pic.twitter.com/z0Yvik9SlJ — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 14, 2023

Mizzou Football incoming Class of 2024 linebacker commit Nicholas Rodriguez is visiting this weekend!

A class act from Dennis Gates and the Mizzou Basketball team to Chanel Porter on her last day at ABC17. Porter is moving to Winston-Salem to a larger market:

A huge thank you to @coachdgates and the Mizzou men’s basketball team @MizzouHoops for starting out my last shift here at ABC 17 on a positive note



I’ll be cheering on this team from afar!! pic.twitter.com/oajf1lX1tn — Chanel Porter (@chanelportertv) September 13, 2023

Good stuff here on D’Moi Hodge:

A couple of months ago I went to the British Virgin Islands to document the first ever @NBA player to come from the BVI, @Dmoi_VI! This is his dream, his journey, and I'm just a man with a camera and a skill set to bring it to life. Enjoy! -> https://t.co/CpWwJxIEIH pic.twitter.com/LFoGoIZQNA — TONY MUI (@MrTonyMui) September 14, 2023

Tamar Bates is the latest edition of the Mizzou Basketball’s Meet the Newcomers series: Check it out!

: Tamar Bates



Get to know more about @tbates_11 and why the Mizzou Black & Gold is in his blood #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Zr9eWT3meR — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 13, 2023