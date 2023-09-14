Missouri Football 2023: Week 3 versus Kansas State Wildcats

We’re fully in the middle of the college football season with two (and then some) weeks behind us. Missouri’s season has been a little bumpy so far but they’re 2-0 and looking to avenge an ugly road loss from last season against the Kansas State Wildcats. We’ll keep you covered with everything here!
Filed under:
- Stream
Sep 10, 2023, 5:57pm CDT
-
September 14
Previewing Missouri vs. Kansas State
Mizzou has one of its biggest games of the season this weekend. Let’s talk about it.
-
September 14
BK’s Bets: Week 3’s Best Bets
Can Mississippi State take down the Tigers of LSU?
-
September 14
Mizzou vs Kansas State Q and A with Jon Morse from Bring On The Cats
The 2023 season for Missouri really ramps up on Saturday with Kansas State coming to town. What will the Wildcats bring to the table? We talk Mizzou vs K-State with Jon Morse from Bring On The Cats with a Q&A.
-
September 14
Three by Three: Week Three Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
Presenting the 3x3, sharing three things to watch each in the Mizzou game, in the SEC slate, and around the CFB nation at large during Week Three of the season.
-
September 13
Through two “tune-up” games...is Mizzou tuned up?
The Tigers are 2-0, but it certainly has not been pretty. On top of that, the schedule heats up exponentially from here on out.
-
September 13
Kansas State Wildcats Preview
Just win, baby
-
September 13
Mizzou’s week three depth chart takeaways
Sometimes you can takeaway a lot from absolutely nothing.
-
September 12
Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week Three
Eliah Drinkwitz, Al Pogue and Daylan Carnell sat down with Mike Kelly to recap the MTSU game and preview the matchup with K-State.
-
September 12
SBN Reacts: How confident are you Mizzou will reach bowl eligibilty?
After two weeks of less than stellar football, where is the fan temperature on the rest of the season?
-
September 12
What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Rivalry Week edition
Old rivalry once again renewed, the defensive end’s stock going up, and where have the big plays and other wide receivers been?
-
September 10
SEC Week 3 Opening Lines
How to throw your money away on the best sport in the world