 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Missouri

Missouri Football 2023: Week 3 versus Kansas State Wildcats

Mizzou looks to get to 3-0 at home against the top 25 ranked Kansas State Wildcats.

Contributors: Rock M Nation Staff
/ new

We’re fully in the middle of the college football season with two (and then some) weeks behind us. Missouri’s season has been a little bumpy so far but they’re 2-0 and looking to avenge an ugly road loss from last season against the Kansas State Wildcats. We’ll keep you covered with everything here!

11 Total Updates Since
Sep 10, 2023, 5:57pm CDT