Missouri vs Kansas State football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

The Missouri-Kansas State rivalry goes back a ways. Mizzou kicked off the series with a 3-0 win in 1909 and the two would play 97 other times. Missouri has won 60 of those games and the Wildcats just 33 (there were 5 ties).
Obviously most of that was in the Big 8 and Big 12 days, and Missouri really dominated the series outside of the 1930s, and the Bill Snyder era. Bill Snyder is really pretty incredible. K-State has been playing football for 112 seasons, they won 503 games and lost 620. Snyder was on the sideline for 215 of the 503 wins, or over 42% of the wins. Snyder coached for 27 years, that’s less than a quarter of the school’s seasons. I’m no math whiz but I feel like winning 42% of the games when you’re only responsible for coaching 24% of the seasons is pretty good.
Missouri was in a bad place, and even they were beating Kansas State before Snyder took over. Snyder retired in 2005 and Ron Prince came in and the program slid. So Snyder un-retired and made them good again. Just incredible.
But Snyder isn’t around any more. I mean, he’s alive. He’s just retired again. And Chris Klieman has taken over the K-State is one of the better programs in the Big 12. They ransacked Mizzou last year in Manhattan, and now it’s time for payback.
Missouri-Kansas State football: Time, Location
TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, September 16, 2023
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Kansas State football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Kansas State football: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 4.5-point underdog to Kansas State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 48.
