 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Football’s Injury Report vs Kansas State, plus other news and notes

Mizzou Links for Friday, September 15

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Injury reports and more

We’re inching closer to game day Saturday, and that means the injury reports are out. For Mizzou — linebacker Chad Bailey, wide receivers Daniel Blood and Mekhi Miller are listed as questionable. Running back Michael Cox, wide receiver Peanut Houston, and cornerback Shamar McNeil are ruled as out.

As for Kansas State? It looks like their offensive tackle Christian Duffie will be out — according to the KC Star’s Kellis Robinett.

Robinett in the KC Star also reported that Carver Willis will start in place of Duffie at right tackle — and wide receiver Keagan Johson (an Iowa transfer) could see some more playing time.

Ready for Saturday, yet? Hype video dropping SOON.

Meanwhile, Mizzou’s Week 4 opponent (Memphis) was in action on Thursday night vs Navy:

After a 28-24 win over Navy, Memphis improves to 3-0 on the season heading into next Saturday’s match up with Mizzou in St. Louis.

Moving on, but how about this? Good on you, Aidan Shaw! This is VERY cool.

Also, Mizzou fans: Help out Martez Manuel and his family in need if you can.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Mizzou Volleyball loses in three sets to undefeated Eastern Illinois (10-0), dropping their record to 7-3 on the season. The Tigers play EIU again this afternoon at 4.
  • Mizzou Softball will again be in the 2024 Mary Nutter Classic this upcoming season:
  • Kyle Gibson repping Mizzou Baseball in his Orioles’ postgame interview. Love to see it!
  • Former Mizzou Baseball Tiger Peter Fairbanks records the save in a huge win for the Rays over the Orioles:
  • Cool scene at the Mizzou Softball Stadium for Dinner at the Diamond
  • From Jon Rothstein: Mizzou vs Memphis Basketball in eight more weeks!
  • Former Mizzou Basketball Tiger has been named an assistant coach at California:

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...