Mizzou Football’s Injury Report vs Kansas State, plus other news and notes

Injury reports and more
We’re inching closer to game day Saturday, and that means the injury reports are out. For Mizzou — linebacker Chad Bailey, wide receivers Daniel Blood and Mekhi Miller are listed as questionable. Running back Michael Cox, wide receiver Peanut Houston, and cornerback Shamar McNeil are ruled as out.
Injury report for #Mizzou versus No. 15 Kansas State— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 14, 2023
QUESTIONABLE
Chad Bailey
Daniel Blood
Mekhi Miller
OUT
Michael Cox
Peanut Houston
Shamar McNeil
As for Kansas State? It looks like their offensive tackle Christian Duffie will be out — according to the KC Star’s Kellis Robinett.
Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein made it sound like right tackle Christian Duffie is unlikely to play against Missouri.— Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 14, 2023
Robinett in the KC Star also reported that Carver Willis will start in place of Duffie at right tackle — and wide receiver Keagan Johson (an Iowa transfer) could see some more playing time.
Ready for Saturday, yet? Hype video dropping SOON.
Tomorrow's hype video is a— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 14, 2023
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/3NbLrTMcpG
Meanwhile, Mizzou’s Week 4 opponent (Memphis) was in action on Thursday night vs Navy:
Memphis, who #Mizzou takes on next Saturday in St. Louis, is currently live on ESPN hosting Navy if anybody wants to get a look at the other Tigers.— Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) September 14, 2023
After a 28-24 win over Navy, Memphis improves to 3-0 on the season heading into next Saturday’s match up with Mizzou in St. Louis.
That's A Wrap ✅#ALLIN | #GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/OYfeVyOU1l— Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) September 15, 2023
Moving on, but how about this? Good on you, Aidan Shaw! This is VERY cool.
I am a student myself but I wanted to really start investing in young people. I decided to start giving out scholarships. One scholarship to the high school I went to and two for any school. I will put the criteria out soon as to how you can apply, how much it’s worth, and etc!— Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) September 14, 2023
Also, Mizzou fans: Help out Martez Manuel and his family in need if you can.
#Mizzou fans, if you're able and willing, former Tiger Martez Manuel and his family could use some help right now. https://t.co/tmGx4qE75l— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 14, 2023
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
Kicking Off SEC Play: Soccer Heads to Florida for Matchup with Gators— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 14, 2023
https://t.co/PuGOmmL4Lm#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️
- On MUTigers.com, Congrats to Nick Honor and Hayley Frank who have been named to the SEC Basketball Leadership Council
Representing @MizzouHoops & @MizzouWBB at the @SEC Leadership Council!— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 14, 2023
https://t.co/6TDnVOU0iZ#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Hw6J3QdWlm
- Mizzou Volleyball loses in three sets to undefeated Eastern Illinois (10-0), dropping their record to 7-3 on the season. The Tigers play EIU again this afternoon at 4.
That's a final from Lantz Arena.#Mizzou wraps the two-match series with Eastern Illinois Friday at 4 p.m., CT. pic.twitter.com/tglMw7XxNT— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 15, 2023
- Mizzou Softball will again be in the 2024 Mary Nutter Classic this upcoming season:
See you soon, Cathedral City!! #OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/L46d6xmlbM— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) September 14, 2023
- Kyle Gibson repping Mizzou Baseball in his Orioles’ postgame interview. Love to see it!
Kyle Gibson reps @MizzouBaseball in postgame interview. 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER in 1-0 loss to STL.— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 14, 2023
Only run produced by another Tiger: Richie Palacios of @TowsonTigers ⚾️@kgib44 @richiemille @wjz @WJZ13sports #MizzouAlum pic.twitter.com/5TGNhs6gFW
- Former Mizzou Baseball Tiger Peter Fairbanks records the save in a huge win for the Rays over the Orioles:
That's #Mizzou's own Peter Fairbanks https://t.co/ivqRSpiEc8— Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) September 15, 2023
- Cool scene at the Mizzou Softball Stadium for Dinner at the Diamond
Big night for @MizzouSoftball: Second annual Dinner on the Diamond. pic.twitter.com/BRvb6J0Scf— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 14, 2023
- From Jon Rothstein: Mizzou vs Memphis Basketball in eight more weeks!
8 weeks from tomorrow:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 15, 2023
Arizona at Duke
Memphis at Missouri
Tennessee at Wisconsin
Florida/Virginia (Charlotte)
San Diego State at BYU
Texas A&M at Ohio State
Dayton at Northwestern
UCF at Miami
Yale at Gonzaga
Wake Forest at Georgia
- On Instagram: Former Mizzou Hoops coach Cuonzo Martin releases his new “It All Counts” Podcast. Great stuff here.
- On October 23rd, WWE Campus Rush is coming to Mizzou
WWE Campus Rush is back in action this fall!— WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) September 14, 2023
WWE Superstars and the Talent Development team will visit seven top NCAA Division I universities in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars. pic.twitter.com/RSRrVIsgL0
- Former Mizzou Basketball Tiger has been named an assistant coach at California:
We're excited to announce that Travon Bryant has joined the squad as our new assistant coach!— Cal Basketball (@CalWBBall) September 14, 2023
Welcome to Bear territory!
: https://t.co/2tK19B2SCd pic.twitter.com/FVr6SsHaPo
