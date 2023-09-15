Mizzou Football’s Injury Report vs Kansas State, plus other news and notes

Injury reports and more

We’re inching closer to game day Saturday, and that means the injury reports are out. For Mizzou — linebacker Chad Bailey, wide receivers Daniel Blood and Mekhi Miller are listed as questionable. Running back Michael Cox, wide receiver Peanut Houston, and cornerback Shamar McNeil are ruled as out.

Injury report for #Mizzou versus No. 15 Kansas State



QUESTIONABLE

Chad Bailey

Daniel Blood

Mekhi Miller



OUT

Michael Cox

Peanut Houston

Shamar McNeil — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 14, 2023

As for Kansas State? It looks like their offensive tackle Christian Duffie will be out — according to the KC Star’s Kellis Robinett.

Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein made it sound like right tackle Christian Duffie is unlikely to play against Missouri. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 14, 2023

Robinett in the KC Star also reported that Carver Willis will start in place of Duffie at right tackle — and wide receiver Keagan Johson (an Iowa transfer) could see some more playing time.

Ready for Saturday, yet? Hype video dropping SOON.

Meanwhile, Mizzou’s Week 4 opponent (Memphis) was in action on Thursday night vs Navy:

Memphis, who #Mizzou takes on next Saturday in St. Louis, is currently live on ESPN hosting Navy if anybody wants to get a look at the other Tigers. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) September 14, 2023

After a 28-24 win over Navy, Memphis improves to 3-0 on the season heading into next Saturday’s match up with Mizzou in St. Louis.

Moving on, but how about this? Good on you, Aidan Shaw! This is VERY cool.

I am a student myself but I wanted to really start investing in young people. I decided to start giving out scholarships. One scholarship to the high school I went to and two for any school. I will put the criteria out soon as to how you can apply, how much it’s worth, and etc! — Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) September 14, 2023

Also, Mizzou fans: Help out Martez Manuel and his family in need if you can.

#Mizzou fans, if you're able and willing, former Tiger Martez Manuel and his family could use some help right now. https://t.co/tmGx4qE75l — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 14, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

Volleyball game recap from Adam Busack: Poor nights from Johnson, Gedikoglu hamstring Mizzou in 3-0 drubbing

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Calum McAndrew: Mizzou football linebacker Chad Bailey still questionable ahead of Kansas State game

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Kicking Off SEC Play: Soccer Heads to Florida for Matchup with Gators



https://t.co/PuGOmmL4Lm#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 14, 2023

On MUTigers.com, Congrats to Nick Honor and Hayley Frank who have been named to the SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Mizzou Volleyball loses in three sets to undefeated Eastern Illinois (10-0), dropping their record to 7-3 on the season. The Tigers play EIU again this afternoon at 4.

That's a final from Lantz Arena.#Mizzou wraps the two-match series with Eastern Illinois Friday at 4 p.m., CT. pic.twitter.com/tglMw7XxNT — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 15, 2023

Mizzou Softball will again be in the 2024 Mary Nutter Classic this upcoming season:

Kyle Gibson repping Mizzou Baseball in his Orioles’ postgame interview. Love to see it!

Former Mizzou Baseball Tiger Peter Fairbanks records the save in a huge win for the Rays over the Orioles:

Cool scene at the Mizzou Softball Stadium for Dinner at the Diamond

Big night for @MizzouSoftball: Second annual Dinner on the Diamond. pic.twitter.com/BRvb6J0Scf — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 14, 2023

From Jon Rothstein: Mizzou vs Memphis Basketball in eight more weeks!

8 weeks from tomorrow:



Arizona at Duke

Memphis at Missouri

Tennessee at Wisconsin

Florida/Virginia (Charlotte)

San Diego State at BYU

Texas A&M at Ohio State

Dayton at Northwestern

UCF at Miami

Yale at Gonzaga

Wake Forest at Georgia — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 15, 2023

On Instagram: Former Mizzou Hoops coach Cuonzo Martin releases his new “It All Counts” Podcast. Great stuff here.

On October 23rd, WWE Campus Rush is coming to Mizzou

WWE Campus Rush is back in action this fall!



WWE Superstars and the Talent Development team will visit seven top NCAA Division I universities in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars. pic.twitter.com/RSRrVIsgL0 — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) September 14, 2023

Former Mizzou Basketball Tiger has been named an assistant coach at California:

We're excited to announce that Travon Bryant has joined the squad as our new assistant coach!



Welcome to Bear territory!



: https://t.co/2tK19B2SCd pic.twitter.com/FVr6SsHaPo — Cal Basketball (@CalWBBall) September 14, 2023