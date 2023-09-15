LOOK: Shirts and Pants Day Makes a Choice

Every day you wake up. Assess your day. Figure out what you’re doing, when you need to do it, and how you get to that point.

Part of that decision chain is clothing. What you’re going to wear is important! It makes sure that strangers don’t see you naked AND can do a lot of heavy lifting in the message you want to portray to the folks who will be seeing you that day.

It seems that Missouri football team wants to give you the feeling of confusion on Saturday.

Black shirt and black pants is the third consecutive choice on the nascent ‘23 football season. Which, yup, I’m all onboard.

Then we get to the hats. And. Well.

Yellow hat with the oval tiger.

Not only does the oval tiger seem to trigger the strongest reactions from the terminally online folks, they also paired it with the curious yellow hew that has been added to the palate over the last three years.

Look. It’s a choice. A bold choice. A choice that seems custom tailored to targeting the 40+ crowd and say “Hey. We hear your preferences. And in response...*giant fart noise*”.

Also can we talk about why Johnny Walker is locking us in Faurot? I’m assuming it’s a warning shot to K-State; ya know, the whole “I’m not locked in here with you, you’re locked in here with ME” flex.

But I’d guarantee that K-State fans don’t watch opposing team’s uniform reveal videos. So, congrats! On Saturday morning a sold-out crowd at Faurot will be imprisoned against their will with nothing but $15 hot dogs and $25 beers to sustain life. Good luck everybody, we’ll be rooting for you.

What do you think?