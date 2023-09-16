SB Nation Reacts: Last week’s game did a number on fan confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

As if you needed more evidence what last weeks lackluster performance has done to fan confidence overall, the votes have been tallied and it’s generally not good. Now it is possible you all told your K-State friends about the poll and they ran up the score, but I think the divide on how people feel show this might be more about Mizzou fans deep in their Mizzou fan feelings.

It looks like about 38% think it’s going to be a close game, and just 21% who voted think Mizzou will win at all. Meanwhile 79% of voters think K-State is going to win and SIXTY-ONE percent think they will win by 10 or more points.

Woof. Tough crowd.

With a bit of a broader question, I wanted to know what the game last week did to fan confidence in making a bowl. Keep in mind Mizzou has to win just four more games with 10 to go in order to become bowl eligible. And well, those numbers aren’t great either.

Only 14% of voters have a high level of confidence in making a bowl. But at least 73% of voters haven’t been knocked off a cliff and feel like things are mostly okay.

National Votes!

Alabama lost to a top 15 team, maybe people should take a step back a little. A&M lost by 2 touch downs and gave up 48 points. Wisconsin lost to a team no power conference wanted in Washington state. I’m not sure Clemson putting up 66 points on an FCS team should warrant any consideration. Meanwhile Tennessee struggled with Austin Peay and won 30-13 and were losing 6-3 at the 5 minute mark of the 1st half before pulling away.

My point here is that I would have probably voted for a team that didn’t lose a tough game to a top 25 team.

Texas has as many if not more resources than basically every school in Division 1 football. They’ve been underachieving for a decade or more and just had a good win early in the season against a good opponent. I’m not sure I’d vote that Texas is back, but they certainly don’t look bad.

We’re all unimpressed by beating Texas A&M these days.

The SEC is looking a bit down in comparison to other recent years. At least with a good amount of mediocre quarterback play, Alabama included. If that’s the case the league is fairly open, but Bama’s talent should carry them to a hefty amount of wins.

Nobody has been talked about more in the last few weeks than Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team. But mostly Sanders. Whatever you think of him, the Buffaloes have looked strong in two opening games and are playing with confidence. That alone with put you in position to win enough to be bowl eligible. Get a lucky bounce here or there and I think 8-9 should be easy. Particularly in a bumpy league like the Pac 12.