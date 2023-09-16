Missouri stuns No. 15 Kansas State at the buzzer behind Cook and Mevis

Missouri and Harrison Mevis’ right leg shocked the college football world Saturday with a 30-27 walk off victory over No. 15 Kansas State.

There’s the term that, “offense wins games, and defense wins championships.” That may be true, but the most important part is that offense wins games — it needs a quarterback to do so and come through when his team needs him the most.

Before Mevis nailed the longest field goal in Southeastern Conference history, it was up to Missouri’s quarterback to set the team up for gold.

With the game tied at 27, Brady Cook calm and collectively led the Tigers downfield with under two minutes to play hitting short passes to Luther Burden III, Tyler Stephens, and Mookie Cooper for short gains to the Tigers 44-yard line.

Cook then overcame a incompletion to find Theo Wease in Wildcat territory with eight seconds to play. The pass as for the previous three completions, was short but significant as it moved Missouri into field goal range.

It set up Mevis who converted a 61 yard game winning attempt leading to the first field storming at Faurot Field since 2014.

The game was not only significant for Drinkwitz but the Tigers signal caller, who was booed during introductions.

Cook engineered a career day, going 23-35 for 356 yards on the afternoon against the defending Big 12 champions.

After the fifteenth ranked Wildcats scored on their first offensive drive, the Cook-led offense immediately responded. After three run plays and a short pass to Cody Schrader, he uncorked a deep ball to Luther Burden III for a 47-yard score tying the game up at seven and it wasn’t the last the two would connect in the end zone for the day.

Kansas State later took the lead following a Missouri field goal which was responded by a Will Howard to Ben Sinnot score to make it 14-10.

On the ensuing Wildcats scoring drive, Cook delivered a pair of beautiful throws combining for 68 yards to both Mookie Cooper and Brett Norfleet. The drive briefly stalled before on fourth and goal, Cook called his own number on a fake reverse to put the Tigers up 17-14 going into the locker room.

The Wildcats once again came storming back in the second half regaining the lead once again as the game shifted in the fourth quarter.

After a Cody Schrader gain to the Kansas State 26 yard line, Cook hit Burden on a quick pass who took it to the house for a 26 yard score put Missouri up once again 27-24, two possessions before unleashing an incredible game winning drive.

Missouri heads to St. Louis next week to face off against Memphis.