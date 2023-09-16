 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four-Star DE Julian Marks commits to Mizzou, begins the 2025 class

This is the FIRST commit of Missouri’s 2025 class.

By Josh Matejka
Like Eli Drinkwitz said, this day just keeps getting BETTER.

Just hours after Mizzou walked away with its biggest win of the Eli Drinkwitz era — and the longest field goal in SEC history to boot — Mizzou has gone into a neighboring state and swiped a blue chip recruit out from under their rivals’ noses.

Julian, or ‘Juju’ based on 247’s profile, Marks is a blue-chip defensive end out of Lenexa who holds an offer from just about every desirable program in the country. And, in a bit of good timing, he becomes the first member of the 2025 recruiting class right after Mizzou’s biggest home win in a decade.

Get to know: Julian Marks

Hometown: Lenexa, KS

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Position: Defensive End

Ht/Wt: 6’7”, 260 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 5.8, 4-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.9170, 4-star

Total announced offers: 26

Offers to note: Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon

I must say, Mr. Marks appears to be quite big. And strong. And, somewhat surprisingly, fast!

Marks is obviously already on a different level than almost all of his competition at a high school level, and still has two years to improve before he hits campus. Locking up a game-changer like him this early sets a great foundation for the 2025 class, which features a lot of local talent that would Drink would love to keep around.

