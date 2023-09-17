Rock M Reacts: Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State

Welcome Tiger Fans to Rock M Reacts! Parker Gillam, Jaden Lewis, and Quentin Corpuel recap Mizzou’s HUGE upset of No. 15 Kansas St., right from inside Faurot Field.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:15: It’s time for Rock M Reacts! WHAT A WIN.

02:15 - 07:00: MEVIS.

07:00 - 09:00: Brady freaking Cook.

09:00 - 14:00: Takeaways.

14:00 - 16:30: Has Mizzou’s season projection changed?

16:30 - END: Wrapping it up.

You can follow members of today's show on Twitter @gillam_parker, @quentincorpuel and @Jaden_Lewis29.

